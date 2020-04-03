The Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market is estimated to account US$ 2.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 6.4 Bn by 2027.

Cables and wires play a crucial role in the functionality of any infrastructure-based project that might comprise of either residential, commercial, or industrial buildings. These wire and cable products are used for powering various equipment and electrically operated devices, telecommunication applications that support audio, video, as well as data transmission capabilities. In the times, of wireless communications and connection, cables and cable components have an important role to play at the backend for establishing a strong and reliable connection. The cable products comprise of copper conductors, optical fibers enveloped in a protective sheath. The outer protective sheath of the wire largely depends upon the application of the wire to be put to use. If the wire needs to be laid down at locations that are subject to extreme environmental conditions, an additional protective layer of polymeric material is used that offers strength, durability, and reliability to the finished cable product.

Some of the key players included in the global low smoke halogen free cable market are BASF SE, Borealis AG, DowDuPont Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian Group, Mexichem Specialty Compounds, Shanghai Kaibo Compounds Factory Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp among others.

The polymeric materials used earlier for enhancing the flame retardant capabilities of the cable, conversely pose severe risks of catching instantaneous fires in case of a fire break-out. These added materials emit smoke which, when exposed to fire, becomes highly toxic and corrosive. The halogens released on exposure to fire tend to react with hydrogen and form hydrogen halide. Further, when these hydrogen halides mix with water, they give rise to the formation of toxic acids that can lead to catastrophic damages of the entire cable infrastructures. Cables that contain halogenated materials are also responsible for the formation of Carbon Monoxide (CO) gas during combustion that further enhances the risk.

The report segments the global low smoke halogen free cable market as follows:

Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market – By Insulation Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Thermoplastic polyurethane

Others

Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market – By Type

Screened

Non-screened

Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market – By Application

Rail Cars

Ship

Aircraft

Others

Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle EAST & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



