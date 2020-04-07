Complete study of the global Elastic Stockings market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Elastic Stockings industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Elastic Stockings production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Elastic Stockings market include _ Medtronic(Covidien), Sigvaris, Medi, BSN Medical, Juzo, 3M, Bauerfeind AG, Thuasne Corporate, Pretty Legs Hosiery, Salzmann-Group, Paul Hartmann, Cizeta Medicali, Belsana Medical, Gloria Med, Zhende Medical Group, Maizi, TOKO, Okamoto Corporation, Zhejiang Sameri, MD

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Elastic Stockings industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Elastic Stockings manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Elastic Stockings industry.

Global Elastic Stockings Market Segment By Type:

, Gradient Socks, Anti-Embolism Socks

Global Elastic Stockings Market Segment By Application:

, Ambulatory Patients, Post-operative Patients, Pregnant Women, Others Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Elastic Stockings industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Elastic Stockings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Elastic Stockings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Elastic Stockings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Elastic Stockings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Elastic Stockings market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Elastic Stockings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Elastic Stockings

1.2 Elastic Stockings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Elastic Stockings Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Gradient Socks

1.2.3 Anti-Embolism Socks

1.3 Elastic Stockings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Elastic Stockings Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Ambulatory Patients

1.3.3 Post-operative Patients

1.3.4 Pregnant Women

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Elastic Stockings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Elastic Stockings Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Elastic Stockings Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Elastic Stockings Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Elastic Stockings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Elastic Stockings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Elastic Stockings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Elastic Stockings Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Elastic Stockings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Elastic Stockings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Elastic Stockings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Elastic Stockings Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Elastic Stockings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Elastic Stockings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Elastic Stockings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Elastic Stockings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Elastic Stockings Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Elastic Stockings Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Elastic Stockings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Elastic Stockings Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Elastic Stockings Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Elastic Stockings Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Elastic Stockings Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Elastic Stockings Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Elastic Stockings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Elastic Stockings Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Elastic Stockings Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Elastic Stockings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Elastic Stockings Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Elastic Stockings Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Elastic Stockings Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Elastic Stockings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Elastic Stockings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Elastic Stockings Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Elastic Stockings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Elastic Stockings Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Elastic Stockings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Elastic Stockings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Elastic Stockings Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Elastic Stockings Business

6.1 Medtronic(Covidien)

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Medtronic(Covidien) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Medtronic(Covidien) Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Medtronic(Covidien) Products Offered

6.1.5 Medtronic(Covidien) Recent Development

6.2 Sigvaris

6.2.1 Sigvaris Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Sigvaris Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Sigvaris Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Sigvaris Products Offered

6.2.5 Sigvaris Recent Development

6.3 Medi

6.3.1 Medi Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Medi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Medi Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Medi Products Offered

6.3.5 Medi Recent Development

6.4 BSN Medical

6.4.1 BSN Medical Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 BSN Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 BSN Medical Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 BSN Medical Products Offered

6.4.5 BSN Medical Recent Development

6.5 Juzo

6.5.1 Juzo Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Juzo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Juzo Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Juzo Products Offered

6.5.5 Juzo Recent Development

6.6 3M

6.6.1 3M Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 3M Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 3M Products Offered

6.6.5 3M Recent Development

6.7 Bauerfeind AG

6.6.1 Bauerfeind AG Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Bauerfeind AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Bauerfeind AG Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Bauerfeind AG Products Offered

6.7.5 Bauerfeind AG Recent Development

6.8 Thuasne Corporate

6.8.1 Thuasne Corporate Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Thuasne Corporate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Thuasne Corporate Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Thuasne Corporate Products Offered

6.8.5 Thuasne Corporate Recent Development

6.9 Pretty Legs Hosiery

6.9.1 Pretty Legs Hosiery Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Pretty Legs Hosiery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Pretty Legs Hosiery Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Pretty Legs Hosiery Products Offered

6.9.5 Pretty Legs Hosiery Recent Development

6.10 Salzmann-Group

6.10.1 Salzmann-Group Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Salzmann-Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Salzmann-Group Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Salzmann-Group Products Offered

6.10.5 Salzmann-Group Recent Development

6.11 Paul Hartmann

6.11.1 Paul Hartmann Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Paul Hartmann Elastic Stockings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Paul Hartmann Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Paul Hartmann Products Offered

6.11.5 Paul Hartmann Recent Development

6.12 Cizeta Medicali

6.12.1 Cizeta Medicali Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Cizeta Medicali Elastic Stockings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Cizeta Medicali Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Cizeta Medicali Products Offered

6.12.5 Cizeta Medicali Recent Development

6.13 Belsana Medical

6.13.1 Belsana Medical Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Belsana Medical Elastic Stockings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Belsana Medical Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Belsana Medical Products Offered

6.13.5 Belsana Medical Recent Development

6.14 Gloria Med

6.14.1 Gloria Med Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Gloria Med Elastic Stockings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Gloria Med Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Gloria Med Products Offered

6.14.5 Gloria Med Recent Development

6.15 Zhende Medical Group

6.15.1 Zhende Medical Group Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Zhende Medical Group Elastic Stockings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Zhende Medical Group Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Zhende Medical Group Products Offered

6.15.5 Zhende Medical Group Recent Development

6.16 Maizi

6.16.1 Maizi Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Maizi Elastic Stockings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Maizi Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Maizi Products Offered

6.16.5 Maizi Recent Development

6.17 TOKO

6.17.1 TOKO Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 TOKO Elastic Stockings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 TOKO Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 TOKO Products Offered

6.17.5 TOKO Recent Development

6.18 Okamoto Corporation

6.18.1 Okamoto Corporation Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Okamoto Corporation Elastic Stockings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Okamoto Corporation Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Okamoto Corporation Products Offered

6.18.5 Okamoto Corporation Recent Development

6.19 Zhejiang Sameri

6.19.1 Zhejiang Sameri Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Zhejiang Sameri Elastic Stockings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Zhejiang Sameri Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Zhejiang Sameri Products Offered

6.19.5 Zhejiang Sameri Recent Development

6.20 MD

6.20.1 MD Elastic Stockings Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 MD Elastic Stockings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 MD Elastic Stockings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 MD Products Offered

6.20.5 MD Recent Development 7 Elastic Stockings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Elastic Stockings Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Elastic Stockings

7.4 Elastic Stockings Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Elastic Stockings Distributors List

8.3 Elastic Stockings Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Elastic Stockings Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Elastic Stockings by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Elastic Stockings by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Elastic Stockings Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Elastic Stockings by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Elastic Stockings by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Elastic Stockings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Elastic Stockings by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Elastic Stockings by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Elastic Stockings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Elastic Stockings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Elastic Stockings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Elastic Stockings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Elastic Stockings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

