Complete study of the global Oral Vaccines market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape.

Key companies operating in the global Oral Vaccines market include _ Merck, GSK, Sanofi, Lanzhou Institute, Serum Institute, Valneva, Shanghai United Cell, Bibcol, PaxVax, Vabiotech, Tiantan Biological, EuBiologics, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Bio-Med, Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Oral Vaccines industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Oral Vaccines manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Oral Vaccines industry.

Global Oral Vaccines Market Segment By Type:

, Rotavirus Vaccine, Cholera Vaccine, Oral Polio Vaccine, Others

Global Oral Vaccines Market Segment By Application:

, Public, Private Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Oral Vaccines industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Oral Vaccines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oral Vaccines

1.2 Oral Vaccines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Rotavirus Vaccine

1.2.3 Cholera Vaccine

1.2.4 Oral Polio Vaccine

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Oral Vaccines Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oral Vaccines Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Public

1.3.3 Private

1.4 Global Oral Vaccines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Oral Vaccines Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Oral Vaccines Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Oral Vaccines Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Oral Vaccines Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Oral Vaccines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Oral Vaccines Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Oral Vaccines Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Oral Vaccines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oral Vaccines Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Oral Vaccines Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Oral Vaccines Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Oral Vaccines Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Oral Vaccines Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Oral Vaccines Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Oral Vaccines Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Oral Vaccines Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Oral Vaccines Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Oral Vaccines Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Oral Vaccines Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Oral Vaccines Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Oral Vaccines Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Oral Vaccines Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Oral Vaccines Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Oral Vaccines Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Oral Vaccines Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccines Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccines Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccines Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Oral Vaccines Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Oral Vaccines Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Oral Vaccines Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Oral Vaccines Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Oral Vaccines Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oral Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Oral Vaccines Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oral Vaccines Business

6.1 Merck

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Merck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Merck Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Merck Products Offered

6.1.5 Merck Recent Development

6.2 GSK

6.2.1 GSK Oral Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 GSK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 GSK Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 GSK Products Offered

6.2.5 GSK Recent Development

6.3 Sanofi

6.3.1 Sanofi Oral Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Sanofi Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Sanofi Products Offered

6.3.5 Sanofi Recent Development

6.4 Lanzhou Institute

6.4.1 Lanzhou Institute Oral Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Lanzhou Institute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Lanzhou Institute Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Lanzhou Institute Products Offered

6.4.5 Lanzhou Institute Recent Development

6.5 Serum Institute

6.5.1 Serum Institute Oral Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Serum Institute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Serum Institute Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Serum Institute Products Offered

6.5.5 Serum Institute Recent Development

6.6 Valneva

6.6.1 Valneva Oral Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Valneva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Valneva Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Valneva Products Offered

6.6.5 Valneva Recent Development

6.7 Shanghai United Cell

6.6.1 Shanghai United Cell Oral Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Shanghai United Cell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Shanghai United Cell Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Shanghai United Cell Products Offered

6.7.5 Shanghai United Cell Recent Development

6.8 Bibcol

6.8.1 Bibcol Oral Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Bibcol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Bibcol Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Bibcol Products Offered

6.8.5 Bibcol Recent Development

6.9 PaxVax

6.9.1 PaxVax Oral Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 PaxVax Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 PaxVax Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 PaxVax Products Offered

6.9.5 PaxVax Recent Development

6.10 Vabiotech

6.10.1 Vabiotech Oral Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Vabiotech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Vabiotech Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Vabiotech Products Offered

6.10.5 Vabiotech Recent Development

6.11 Tiantan Biological

6.11.1 Tiantan Biological Oral Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Tiantan Biological Oral Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Tiantan Biological Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Tiantan Biological Products Offered

6.11.5 Tiantan Biological Recent Development

6.12 EuBiologics

6.12.1 EuBiologics Oral Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 EuBiologics Oral Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 EuBiologics Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 EuBiologics Products Offered

6.12.5 EuBiologics Recent Development

6.13 Panacea Biotec Ltd

6.13.1 Panacea Biotec Ltd Oral Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Panacea Biotec Ltd Oral Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Panacea Biotec Ltd Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Panacea Biotec Ltd Products Offered

6.13.5 Panacea Biotec Ltd Recent Development

6.14 Bio-Med

6.14.1 Bio-Med Oral Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Bio-Med Oral Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Bio-Med Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Bio-Med Products Offered

6.14.5 Bio-Med Recent Development

6.15 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals

6.15.1 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Oral Vaccines Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Oral Vaccines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Oral Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Products Offered

6.15.5 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Recent Development 7 Oral Vaccines Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Oral Vaccines Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oral Vaccines

7.4 Oral Vaccines Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Oral Vaccines Distributors List

8.3 Oral Vaccines Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Oral Vaccines Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Oral Vaccines by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oral Vaccines by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Oral Vaccines Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Oral Vaccines by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oral Vaccines by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Oral Vaccines Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Oral Vaccines by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oral Vaccines by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Oral Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Oral Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Oral Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Oral Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Oral Vaccines Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

