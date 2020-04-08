With 5 volumes, 1217 pages, 299 tables and 346 figures, the Explosives Detection Systems Market, Technologies & Industry – 2018-2025 report is the most comprehensive explosives detection systems market report available today.
The report offers for each of its 205 sub-markets: 2016-2017 market data and analyses, as well as 2018-2025 forecasts and analyses.
The purpose of this Explosives Detection Systems Market, Technologies and Industry report is to provide the industry’s decision-makers with insight and intelligence that will translate directly into bottom line results. To that end, the report concentrates on a detailed analysis of the current and future state of technologies and markets in each relevant industry segment, in terms of both detection systems technology and functionality.
Explosives Detection Systems Market, Technologies & Industry – 2018-2025
The research is based on a unique team of high-level experts having a wealth of knowledge and years of experience in explosives detection systems, technologies and markets.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073271
A] The lead analyst of the report led a team of hundreds of engineers who developed and commercialized the following explosives and weapons detection products:
Explosives Trace Detectors
Tomographic EDSs
X-Ray Screening Systems
IED Mitigation Devices
B] The research team provided consultation services and customized reports on Explosives Detection Systems and Technologies to the following governmental bodies and security agencies:
NATO
U.S. Congress
Sweden Customs Services
U.S GAO
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
Israeli National Security Agency
IDF
U.S. DOD
U.S. Army
Israeli Counter Terror Agency
C] Other Team Activities:
View Source Of Related Reports:
Explosives Detection Systems Market
Safe City Market
X-ray Security Screening System Market
VCA, ISR, Intelligent Video Surveillance And Video Analytics Market
Big Data And Data Analytics Market
Team members participated, chaired and/or lectured in 26 Explosives Detection related conferences over the past 20 years
Published 71 “Explosives Detection Technologies & Markets” related reports over the past 16 years
D] Beyond their experience our team of analysts undertook a number of initiatives striving to provide a comprehensive and in-depth study:
Visited and interviewed Explosives Detection companies
Reviewed and analyzed over 295 Explosives Detection reports, papers, vendors and governmental information sources
Participated in 10 round table Explosives Detection focus groups, including 61 Explosives Detection experts and clients
Conducted 115 face-to-face interviews with industry executives, other experts and counter terror agencies officers
Reviewed Industry relevant corporations’ security exchange filing, websites & marketing literature
The report is granulated by 5 Regional, 44 National, 7 Vertical, 8 Technology and 3 Revenue Source Vectors, resulting in 205 sub-markets, as shown in the chart below:
Explosives Detection Systems Market, Technologies & Industry – 2018-2025
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the Explosives Detection Systems market and sub-markets in the entire Explosives Detection market. With a highly fragmented Explosives Detection Systems market, we analyzed each dollar spent via 5 bottom-up research vectors:
By 7 Vertical Markets:
Aviation Security
Maritime Security
Land Transportation Security
Secured Perimeters & Buildings
Postal Security
Public Venue Security
Other Vertical Markets
By 8 Technology Markets:
Explosives Trace Detection Systems (ETD)
IED Mitigation Technologies
Standoff Detection
IoT & Predictive Maintenance
EDS & BHS
Full Body Scanners (AIT)
X-ray Scanners (w/o AIT)
Big Data & Data Analytics
By 3 Revenue Segments:
Product Sales
Aftersale Revenues
Planning, Consulting & Training Services
By 5 Regional Markets:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Asia-Pacific
By 46 National Markets:
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Colombia
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
UK
Germany
Belgium
France
Spain
Italy
Poland
Russia
Sweden
Netherlands
Denmark
Austria
Czech Republic
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Kuwait
Nigeria
South Africa
Iraq
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan
Pakistan
India
China
Taiwan
South Korea
Japan
Malaysia
Indonesia
Australia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Request Sample Report from here:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073271
The report presents:
39 Key Vendors: Profiles, Products & Contact Info.
1st Detect Corporation
3DX-Ray
Adani
Analysed Images
Astrophysics Inc.
Autoclear LLC
Biosensor Applications AB
Bruker Corporation
DetectaChem, LLC
EG&G Middle East
Electronic Sensor Technology
Eurologix Security Ltd.
FLIR Systems Inc
Gilardoni SpA
Hitachi Ltd
Ion Applications Inc.
Ketech Defence
L-3 Communictions
Leidos Inc.
LIXI Inc.
MINXRAY, Inc.
Mistral Security, Inc.
Morpho Detection
MS Tech.
Nuctech Co. Ltd.
Optosecurity
OSI Systems
RedXDefense
SAIC
SCANNA MSC Ltd.
Sibel Ltd.
Smiths Detection
Todd Research Ltd.
Vidisco Ltd.
Rapiscan Systems
Reveal Imaging Technologies
Syagen Technology
Thermo Fisher Schientific
Westminster International
Market & Industry Analysis
Explosives Detection Systems Market drivers & inhibitors, SWOT analysis, barriers to entry, supplier power, buyer power & barriers to substitution.
Business Environment
Competitive analysis, industry analysis, price elasticity, mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
Business Opportunities and Challenges
Dozens of business opportunities, barriers to entry, supply-side & demand-side analysis, variable economic conditions, market tiers, defense primes & mega corporations’ inroads into the market, people screening market entry strategies.
Airports Screening Data 2016 & 2019
Details included for each airport: number of passengers screened and annual growth rate of passengers in more than 1800 airports.
Also see our Explosives & Weapons Detection Systems Market, Technologies & Industry – 2018-2025 report for additional information.
Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073271
For readers who wish to acquire more information, the report also includes 19 in-depth appendices:
Appendix A: 40 Countries Market: Backgrounds
Appendix B: Improvised Explosives & Military Grade Explosives
Appendix C: X-Ray Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle Explosives & Weapons Screening Technologies
Appendix D: Global Security Concerns
Appendix E: Standoff IED Detection Technologies
Appendix F: TSA Apex Checkpoint of the Future
Appendix G: Business & Technological Opportunities and Challenges
Appendix H: The Explosives & Weapons Detection Products Industry
Appendix I: Explosives & Weapons Detection Systems Industry: Business Models & Strategies
Appendix J: Cargo Facility Regulations
Appendix K: Air Cargo Approved Explosives Screening Systems (ACSTL)
Appendix L: Authorized Air-Cargo Screening Facilities Roster
Appendix M: IATA, Boeing, Airbus & ICAO Air Travel and Air Cargo Forecast to 2034
Appendix N: IATA Airport Screening Checkpoints Recommended
Appendix O: Israel Ben Gurion Airport Security Procedures
Appendix P: Explosives & Weapons Detection Related Product Standards
Appendix Q: International X-ray Explosives & Weapons Detection Systems Related Legislation
Appendix R: Security & Screening Related Big Data Technologies
Appendix S: Glossary & Abbreviations
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609