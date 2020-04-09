Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the AC Induction Motors Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the AC Induction Motors Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for AC Induction Motors Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Complete study of the global AC Induction Motors market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global AC Induction Motors industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on AC Induction Motors production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global AC Induction Motors market include _:, ABB, Emerson, GE, TECO, Regal-Beloit, Nidec, Siemens, Tatung, Hitachi, WEG, Bosch Rexroth, SEW-Eurodrive, Cummins, YASKAWA, Toshiba, VEM, NORD, Landert, ABM Greiffenberger, SPG, Brook Crompton, Sterling Electric, Wolong, XEMC, JLEM, Huali Group, Jiangte, WNM, Ydmotor, Dazhong

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global AC Induction Motors industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the AC Induction Motors manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall AC Induction Motors industry.

Global AC Induction Motors Market Segment By Type:

Single-Phase, Three-Phase

Global AC Induction Motors Market Segment By Application:

, Chemical Industry, Logistics Industry, Engineering and Manufacturing Industry, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global AC Induction Motors industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AC Induction Motors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AC Induction Motors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AC Induction Motors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AC Induction Motors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AC Induction Motors market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 AC Induction Motors Market Overview

1.1 AC Induction Motors Product Overview

1.2 AC Induction Motors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single-Phase

1.2.2 Three-Phase

1.3 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global AC Induction Motors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global AC Induction Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global AC Induction Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America AC Induction Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe AC Induction Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific AC Induction Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America AC Induction Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global AC Induction Motors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by AC Induction Motors Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by AC Induction Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players AC Induction Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers AC Induction Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 AC Induction Motors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 AC Induction Motors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AC Induction Motors Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AC Induction Motors as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AC Induction Motors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers AC Induction Motors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global AC Induction Motors Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AC Induction Motors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America AC Induction Motors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America AC Induction Motors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific AC Induction Motors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific AC Induction Motors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe AC Induction Motors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe AC Induction Motors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America AC Induction Motors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America AC Induction Motors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global AC Induction Motors by Application

4.1 AC Induction Motors Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemical Industry

4.1.2 Logistics Industry

4.1.3 Engineering and Manufacturing Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global AC Induction Motors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global AC Induction Motors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global AC Induction Motors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions AC Induction Motors Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America AC Induction Motors by Application

4.5.2 Europe AC Induction Motors by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific AC Induction Motors by Application

4.5.4 Latin America AC Induction Motors by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors by Application 5 North America AC Induction Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe AC Induction Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific AC Induction Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America AC Induction Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa AC Induction Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E AC Induction Motors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AC Induction Motors Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 ABB AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ABB AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Development

10.2 Emerson

10.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.2.2 Emerson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Emerson AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.3 GE

10.3.1 GE Corporation Information

10.3.2 GE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 GE AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GE AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.3.5 GE Recent Development

10.4 TECO

10.4.1 TECO Corporation Information

10.4.2 TECO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 TECO AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 TECO AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.4.5 TECO Recent Development

10.5 Regal-Beloit

10.5.1 Regal-Beloit Corporation Information

10.5.2 Regal-Beloit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Regal-Beloit AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Regal-Beloit AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.5.5 Regal-Beloit Recent Development

10.6 Nidec

10.6.1 Nidec Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nidec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Nidec AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Nidec AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.6.5 Nidec Recent Development

10.7 Siemens

10.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.7.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Siemens AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Siemens AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.7.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.8 Tatung

10.8.1 Tatung Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tatung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Tatung AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Tatung AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.8.5 Tatung Recent Development

10.9 Hitachi

10.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Hitachi AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Hitachi AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.10 WEG

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 AC Induction Motors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 WEG AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 WEG Recent Development

10.11 Bosch Rexroth

10.11.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bosch Rexroth Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Bosch Rexroth AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Bosch Rexroth AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.11.5 Bosch Rexroth Recent Development

10.12 SEW-Eurodrive

10.12.1 SEW-Eurodrive Corporation Information

10.12.2 SEW-Eurodrive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 SEW-Eurodrive AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 SEW-Eurodrive AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.12.5 SEW-Eurodrive Recent Development

10.13 Cummins

10.13.1 Cummins Corporation Information

10.13.2 Cummins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Cummins AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Cummins AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.13.5 Cummins Recent Development

10.14 YASKAWA

10.14.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information

10.14.2 YASKAWA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 YASKAWA AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 YASKAWA AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.14.5 YASKAWA Recent Development

10.15 Toshiba

10.15.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.15.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Toshiba AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Toshiba AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.15.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.16 VEM

10.16.1 VEM Corporation Information

10.16.2 VEM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 VEM AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 VEM AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.16.5 VEM Recent Development

10.17 NORD

10.17.1 NORD Corporation Information

10.17.2 NORD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 NORD AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 NORD AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.17.5 NORD Recent Development

10.18 Landert

10.18.1 Landert Corporation Information

10.18.2 Landert Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Landert AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Landert AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.18.5 Landert Recent Development

10.19 ABM Greiffenberger

10.19.1 ABM Greiffenberger Corporation Information

10.19.2 ABM Greiffenberger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 ABM Greiffenberger AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 ABM Greiffenberger AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.19.5 ABM Greiffenberger Recent Development

10.20 SPG

10.20.1 SPG Corporation Information

10.20.2 SPG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 SPG AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 SPG AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.20.5 SPG Recent Development

10.21 Brook Crompton

10.21.1 Brook Crompton Corporation Information

10.21.2 Brook Crompton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Brook Crompton AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Brook Crompton AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.21.5 Brook Crompton Recent Development

10.22 Sterling Electric

10.22.1 Sterling Electric Corporation Information

10.22.2 Sterling Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Sterling Electric AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Sterling Electric AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.22.5 Sterling Electric Recent Development

10.23 Wolong

10.23.1 Wolong Corporation Information

10.23.2 Wolong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Wolong AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Wolong AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.23.5 Wolong Recent Development

10.24 XEMC

10.24.1 XEMC Corporation Information

10.24.2 XEMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 XEMC AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 XEMC AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.24.5 XEMC Recent Development

10.25 JLEM

10.25.1 JLEM Corporation Information

10.25.2 JLEM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 JLEM AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 JLEM AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.25.5 JLEM Recent Development

10.26 Huali Group

10.26.1 Huali Group Corporation Information

10.26.2 Huali Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Huali Group AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Huali Group AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.26.5 Huali Group Recent Development

10.27 Jiangte

10.27.1 Jiangte Corporation Information

10.27.2 Jiangte Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.27.3 Jiangte AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Jiangte AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.27.5 Jiangte Recent Development

10.28 WNM

10.28.1 WNM Corporation Information

10.28.2 WNM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.28.3 WNM AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 WNM AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.28.5 WNM Recent Development

10.29 Ydmotor

10.29.1 Ydmotor Corporation Information

10.29.2 Ydmotor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.29.3 Ydmotor AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 Ydmotor AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.29.5 Ydmotor Recent Development

10.30 Dazhong

10.30.1 Dazhong Corporation Information

10.30.2 Dazhong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.30.3 Dazhong AC Induction Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.30.4 Dazhong AC Induction Motors Products Offered

10.30.5 Dazhong Recent Development 11 AC Induction Motors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 AC Induction Motors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 AC Induction Motors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

