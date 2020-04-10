Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the NAND Flash Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the NAND Flash Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for NAND Flash Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Complete study of the global NAND Flash market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global NAND Flash industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on NAND Flash production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global NAND Flash market include _, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba/SanDisk, SK Hynix Semiconductor, Micron Technology, Intel Corporation, …

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global NAND Flash industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the NAND Flash manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall NAND Flash industry.

Global NAND Flash Market Segment By Type:

the NAND Flash market is segmented into, MLC NAND, TLC NAND

Global NAND Flash Market Segment By Application:

, the NAND Flash market is segmented into, Consumer Electronics, SSD

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global NAND Flash industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the NAND Flash market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in NAND Flash industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global NAND Flash market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global NAND Flash market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global NAND Flash market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top NAND Flash Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global NAND Flash Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 MLC NAND

1.3.3 TLC NAND

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global NAND Flash Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Consumer Electronics

1.4.3 SSD 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global NAND Flash Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global NAND Flash Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global NAND Flash Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global NAND Flash Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global NAND Flash Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global NAND Flash Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global NAND Flash Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global NAND Flash Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key NAND Flash Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by NAND Flash Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by NAND Flash Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by NAND Flash Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by NAND Flash Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by NAND Flash Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by NAND Flash Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by NAND Flash Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global NAND Flash Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in NAND Flash as of 2019)

3.4 Global NAND Flash Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers NAND Flash Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into NAND Flash Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers NAND Flash Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global NAND Flash Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global NAND Flash Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global NAND Flash Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 NAND Flash Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global NAND Flash Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global NAND Flash Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global NAND Flash Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 NAND Flash Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global NAND Flash Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global NAND Flash Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global NAND Flash Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global NAND Flash Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global NAND Flash Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America NAND Flash Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America NAND Flash Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America NAND Flash Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe NAND Flash Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe NAND Flash Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe NAND Flash Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China NAND Flash Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China NAND Flash Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China NAND Flash Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan NAND Flash Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan NAND Flash Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan NAND Flash Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea NAND Flash Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea NAND Flash Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea NAND Flash Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 NAND Flash Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global NAND Flash Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top NAND Flash Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total NAND Flash Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America NAND Flash Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America NAND Flash Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America NAND Flash Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe NAND Flash Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe NAND Flash Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe NAND Flash Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific NAND Flash Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific NAND Flash Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific NAND Flash Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America NAND Flash Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America NAND Flash Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America NAND Flash Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa NAND Flash Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa NAND Flash Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America NAND Flash Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Samsung Electronics

8.1.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

8.1.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Samsung Electronics NAND Flash Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 NAND Flash Products and Services

8.1.5 Samsung Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments

8.2 Toshiba/SanDisk

8.2.1 Toshiba/SanDisk Corporation Information

8.2.2 Toshiba/SanDisk Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Toshiba/SanDisk NAND Flash Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 NAND Flash Products and Services

8.2.5 Toshiba/SanDisk SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Toshiba/SanDisk Recent Developments

8.3 SK Hynix Semiconductor

8.3.1 SK Hynix Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.3.2 SK Hynix Semiconductor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 SK Hynix Semiconductor NAND Flash Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 NAND Flash Products and Services

8.3.5 SK Hynix Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 SK Hynix Semiconductor Recent Developments

8.4 Micron Technology

8.4.1 Micron Technology Corporation Information

8.4.2 Micron Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Micron Technology NAND Flash Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 NAND Flash Products and Services

8.4.5 Micron Technology SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Micron Technology Recent Developments

8.5 Intel Corporation

8.5.1 Intel Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 Intel Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Intel Corporation NAND Flash Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 NAND Flash Products and Services

8.5.5 Intel Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Intel Corporation Recent Developments

9 NAND Flash Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global NAND Flash Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 NAND Flash Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key NAND Flash Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

10 NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America NAND Flash Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe NAND Flash Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific NAND Flash Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America NAND Flash Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa NAND Flash Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa NAND Flash Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 NAND Flash Sales Channels

11.2.2 NAND Flash Distributors

11.3 NAND Flash Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

