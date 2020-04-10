Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Complete study of the global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market include _, Keysight, National Instruments, Viavi Solutions, Fortive Corporation, Astronics Corporation, Teledyne Lecroy, Rohde & Schwarz, Ametek (VTI Instruments), Teradyne, Pickering Interfaces, Giga-Tronics, Chroma ATE, Bustec, Excalibur Systems, North Atlantic Industries, Ceyear, ADLINK, CETC, CASIC, ADVANTECH

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation industry.

Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Segment By Type:

the Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market is segmented into, VXI Bus Modular Instrument, PXI/e Bus Modular Instrument, LXI Bus Modular Instrument, PCI/e Bus Modular Instrument, GPIB Bus Modular Instrument, AXI/e Bus Modular Instrument, Serial Bus Modular Instrument, VPX Bus Modular Instrument, The segment of PXI/e bus modular instrument holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 66%.

Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Segment By Application:

, the Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market is segmented into, Design & Developmet, Certification & Acceptance, Production, Network Construction & Optimization, Design and development is the stage with the largest variety of test instruments.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 VXI Bus Modular Instrument

1.3.3 PXI/e Bus Modular Instrument

1.3.4 LXI Bus Modular Instrument

1.3.5 PCI/e Bus Modular Instrument

1.3.6 GPIB Bus Modular Instrument

1.3.7 AXI/e Bus Modular Instrument

1.3.8 Serial Bus Modular Instrument

1.3.9 VPX Bus Modular Instrument

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Design & Developmet

1.4.3 Certification & Acceptance

1.4.4 Production

1.4.5 Network Construction & Optimization 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation as of 2019)

3.4 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Mid East

6.6.1 Mid East Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Mid East Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Mid East

6.6.4 Mid East Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Keysight

8.1.1 Keysight Corporation Information

8.1.2 Keysight Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Keysight Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.1.5 Keysight SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Keysight Recent Developments

8.2 National Instruments

8.2.1 National Instruments Corporation Information

8.2.2 National Instruments Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 National Instruments Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.2.5 National Instruments SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 National Instruments Recent Developments

8.3 Viavi Solutions

8.3.1 Viavi Solutions Corporation Information

8.3.2 Viavi Solutions Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Viavi Solutions Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.3.5 Viavi Solutions SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Viavi Solutions Recent Developments

8.4 Fortive Corporation

8.4.1 Fortive Corporation Corporation Information

8.4.2 Fortive Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Fortive Corporation Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.4.5 Fortive Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Fortive Corporation Recent Developments

8.5 Astronics Corporation

8.5.1 Astronics Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 Astronics Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Astronics Corporation Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.5.5 Astronics Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Astronics Corporation Recent Developments

8.6 Teledyne Lecroy

8.6.1 Teledyne Lecroy Corporation Information

8.6.3 Teledyne Lecroy Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.6.5 Teledyne Lecroy SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Teledyne Lecroy Recent Developments

8.7 Rohde & Schwarz

8.7.1 Rohde & Schwarz Corporation Information

8.7.2 Rohde & Schwarz Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Rohde & Schwarz Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.7.5 Rohde & Schwarz SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Developments

8.8 Ametek (VTI Instruments)

8.8.1 Ametek (VTI Instruments) Corporation Information

8.8.2 Ametek (VTI Instruments) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Ametek (VTI Instruments) Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.8.5 Ametek (VTI Instruments) SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Ametek (VTI Instruments) Recent Developments

8.9 Teradyne

8.9.1 Teradyne Corporation Information

8.9.2 Teradyne Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Teradyne Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.9.5 Teradyne SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Teradyne Recent Developments

8.10 Pickering Interfaces

8.10.1 Pickering Interfaces Corporation Information

8.10.2 Pickering Interfaces Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Pickering Interfaces Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.10.5 Pickering Interfaces SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Pickering Interfaces Recent Developments

8.11 Giga-Tronics

8.11.1 Giga-Tronics Corporation Information

8.11.2 Giga-Tronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Giga-Tronics Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.11.5 Giga-Tronics SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Giga-Tronics Recent Developments

8.12 Chroma ATE

8.12.1 Chroma ATE Corporation Information

8.12.2 Chroma ATE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Chroma ATE Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.12.5 Chroma ATE SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Chroma ATE Recent Developments

8.13 Bustec

8.13.1 Bustec Corporation Information

8.13.2 Bustec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Bustec Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.13.5 Bustec SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Bustec Recent Developments

8.14 Excalibur Systems

8.14.1 Excalibur Systems Corporation Information

8.14.2 Excalibur Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Excalibur Systems Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.14.5 Excalibur Systems SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Excalibur Systems Recent Developments

8.15 North Atlantic Industries

8.15.1 North Atlantic Industries Corporation Information

8.15.2 North Atlantic Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 North Atlantic Industries Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.15.5 North Atlantic Industries SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 North Atlantic Industries Recent Developments

8.16 Ceyear

8.16.1 Ceyear Corporation Information

8.16.2 Ceyear Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Ceyear Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.16.5 Ceyear SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Ceyear Recent Developments

8.17 ADLINK

8.17.1 ADLINK Corporation Information

8.17.2 ADLINK Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 ADLINK Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.17.5 ADLINK SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 ADLINK Recent Developments

8.18 CETC

8.18.1 CETC Corporation Information

8.18.2 CETC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 CETC Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.18.5 CETC SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 CETC Recent Developments

8.19 CASIC

8.19.1 CASIC Corporation Information

8.19.2 CASIC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 CASIC Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.19.5 CASIC SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 CASIC Recent Developments

8.20 ADVANTECH

8.20.1 ADVANTECH Corporation Information

8.20.2 ADVANTECH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.20.3 ADVANTECH Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Products and Services

8.20.5 ADVANTECH SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 ADVANTECH Recent Developments

9 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Mid East

10 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Sales Channels

11.2.2 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Distributors

11.3 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

