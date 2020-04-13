The global cap liner market is segmented by material into foam, paper, plastic, foil, glass and others; by end-user industries into food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, homecare, cosmetic and chemical and by regions. Cap Liner Market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global cap liner market is observing vibrant growth on account of increasing demand of product hygiene in the consumer population. Advance in packaging industry in the past few years and growing custom explorations is projected to drive cap liner market besides the wide range of functions of cap liner in an immense range of products such as beverage bottles, pharmaceutical syrup bottles, lubricant packs, cosmetic packages and more during the forecast period.

With rising disposable income and highly concerned population regarding hygiene of packaged products, North America is panned to observe significant growth in cap liner market on the back of rising cap liner usage in cosmetic and food and beverage industries. Asia Pacific is estimated to follow North America in terms of utility on the back of expanding cap liner requirements in chemical and pharmaceutical industries. Europe is expected to propel demand and positively affect the cap liners market growth over the forecast period owing to increasing cap liner application for maintaining the integrity and hygiene of the packaged contents.

Rising Consumer Awareness regarding Food Borne Diseases

Growing urbanization with rise in disposable income is increasing the demand for packaged food under rising awareness of consuming hygienic food is expected to drive the cap liners market robustly. Application of cap liner in the growing pharmaceutical and personal care industries across the globe for improving graphic presentation of bottles and prevent content leakage is anticipated to contribute significantly in the cap liners market. Moreover, easy depletion of packaged food has resulted in increased awareness regarding safe and secure cap liner for content shipment to the consumer markets which is predicted to propel the cap liner market over the forecast period.

However, lack of willingness to input further expenses in food hygiene care by local manufacturers is predicted to slow down the cap liner market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, using cap liners in packaging of harmful chemicals proves to be inefficient which may additionally hamper the growth of cap liners market in the chemical and pharmacy sector.

The report titled “Global Cap Liner Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Cap Liner market in terms of market segmentation by material, by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Cap Liner market which includes company profiling of Qorpak, Inc., Sancap Liner Technology, Inc., Selig Sealing Products Inc., Danbury Plastics, Inc., Bluemay Weston Limited, Proofex Packagings Pvt. Ltd., Baoding City Zhenghui Printing & Packing Industrial Co., Ltd, Yantai Yongsheng Packing Material Co., Ltd., Enercon Industries Corporation and Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Cap Liner market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

