The global fiber optic test equipment market is segmented by product into optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR), optical light source (OTS), optical power meter (OPM), optical loss test set (OLTS), remote fiber test system (RFTS), optical spectrum analysers and others; by type into portable, bench top and others; by application into installation, manufacturing, research & development and others; by end user into aerospace & defense, telecom, oil and gas, residential, commercial and others.

Fiber optic test equipment is mostly used in the functioning of inspection operation, troubleshooting and cleaning. Fiber optic test equipment is efficient to measure and characterize the physical attributes of light. It is expected that the market for fiber optic test equipment will grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a CAGR of 5.27% due to high demand for fiber optics devices in the telecommunication industry. Fiber optic test equipment is useful in building, developing and designing the business strategies.

In terms of regional platform, Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market share and is anticipated to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecasted period due to the growing demand for fiber optic equipment in telecommunication and defense industry. Shift from internal data storage to cloud computing technology are also expected to bolster the growth of fiber optic test equipment market in this region over the forecasted period. North America is projected to be the fastest growing market and is anticipated to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecasted period due to the wide usage of wireless technologies in healthcare sector. Rising demand for portable electronic devices such as smartphones and tablet also expected to spur the growth of fiber optic test equipment market in this region over the forecasted period.

Rising Demand for Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR)

Optical time domain reflectometers are commercially available for operation over the whole wavelength range. An OTDR instruments carry out tests over single or dual wavelength for multimode and for single mode optical fiber links which are expected to increase the demand for fiber optic test equipment market globally over the forecasted period. An OTDR also provides advanced diagnostics to segregate the point of failure that may hamper the network performance and also used for maintaining fiber plant performance. These benefits of an OTDR are expected to fuel the growth of fiber optic test equipment market globally over the forecasted period.

Despite the fact that fiber optic installation costs are decreasing but still installing fiber optic cabling is a costly process which in turn affects the market growth of fiber optic test equipment globally.

The report titled “Fiber Optic Test Equipment: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global fiber optic test equipment market in terms of market segmentation by product, by type, by application, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global fiber optic test equipment market which includes company profiling of JDS Uniphase Corporation, EXFO Inc., Anritsu Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Fluke Networks, Corning Incorporated, Yokogawa Electric Corporation and Tektronix, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global fiber optic test equipment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

