Complete study of the global Automotive Axle market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Axle industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Axle production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Axle market include AAM, Meritor, DANA, ZF, PRESS KOGYO, HANDE Axle, BENTELER, Sichuan Jian'an, KOFCO, Gestamp, Shandong Heavy Industry, Hyundai Dymos, Magneti Marelli, SINOTRUK, Hyundai WIA, SAF-HOLLAND, SG Automotive, IJT Technology Holdings

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Axle industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Axle manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Axle industry.

Global Automotive Axle Market Segment By Type:

Front Axle, Rear Axle

Global Automotive Axle Market Segment By Application:

Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Axle industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Axle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Axle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Axle market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Axle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Axle market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Axle Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automotive Axle Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Axle Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Front Axle

1.4.3 Rear Axle

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Axle Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.5.3 Passenger Cars

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Axle Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Axle Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Axle Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Axle Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Axle Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Axle Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Axle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Axle Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automotive Axle Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Axle Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Axle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Axle Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Axle Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Axle Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive Axle Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Axle Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automotive Axle Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automotive Axle Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automotive Axle Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automotive Axle Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automotive Axle Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Axle Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automotive Axle Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive Axle Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Axle Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Axle Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Axle Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Axle Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automotive Axle Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automotive Axle Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Axle Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Axle Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive Axle Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automotive Axle Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automotive Axle Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automotive Axle Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive Axle Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automotive Axle Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automotive Axle Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Automotive Axle Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Automotive Axle Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Automotive Axle Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Automotive Axle Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Automotive Axle Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Automotive Axle Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Automotive Axle Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automotive Axle Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automotive Axle Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automotive Axle Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive Axle Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive Axle Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive Axle Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive Axle Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Axle Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Axle Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automotive Axle Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automotive Axle Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automotive Axle Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Axle Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Axle Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automotive Axle Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Axle Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automotive Axle Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Axle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Axle Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automotive Axle Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automotive Axle Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automotive Axle Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 AAM

8.1.1 AAM Corporation Information

8.1.2 AAM Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 AAM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 AAM Product Description

8.1.5 AAM Recent Development

8.2 Meritor

8.2.1 Meritor Corporation Information

8.2.2 Meritor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Meritor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Meritor Product Description

8.2.5 Meritor Recent Development

8.3 DANA

8.3.1 DANA Corporation Information

8.3.2 DANA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 DANA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 DANA Product Description

8.3.5 DANA Recent Development

8.4 ZF

8.4.1 ZF Corporation Information

8.4.2 ZF Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 ZF Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 ZF Product Description

8.4.5 ZF Recent Development

8.5 PRESS KOGYO

8.5.1 PRESS KOGYO Corporation Information

8.5.2 PRESS KOGYO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 PRESS KOGYO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 PRESS KOGYO Product Description

8.5.5 PRESS KOGYO Recent Development

8.6 HANDE Axle

8.6.1 HANDE Axle Corporation Information

8.6.2 HANDE Axle Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 HANDE Axle Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 HANDE Axle Product Description

8.6.5 HANDE Axle Recent Development

8.7 BENTELER

8.7.1 BENTELER Corporation Information

8.7.2 BENTELER Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 BENTELER Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 BENTELER Product Description

8.7.5 BENTELER Recent Development

8.8 Sichuan Jian’an

8.8.1 Sichuan Jian’an Corporation Information

8.8.2 Sichuan Jian’an Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Sichuan Jian’an Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Sichuan Jian’an Product Description

8.8.5 Sichuan Jian’an Recent Development

8.9 KOFCO

8.9.1 KOFCO Corporation Information

8.9.2 KOFCO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 KOFCO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 KOFCO Product Description

8.9.5 KOFCO Recent Development

8.10 Gestamp

8.10.1 Gestamp Corporation Information

8.10.2 Gestamp Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Gestamp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Gestamp Product Description

8.10.5 Gestamp Recent Development

8.11 Shandong Heavy Industry

8.11.1 Shandong Heavy Industry Corporation Information

8.11.2 Shandong Heavy Industry Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Shandong Heavy Industry Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Shandong Heavy Industry Product Description

8.11.5 Shandong Heavy Industry Recent Development

8.12 Hyundai Dymos

8.12.1 Hyundai Dymos Corporation Information

8.12.2 Hyundai Dymos Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Hyundai Dymos Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Hyundai Dymos Product Description

8.12.5 Hyundai Dymos Recent Development

8.13 Magneti Marelli

8.13.1 Magneti Marelli Corporation Information

8.13.2 Magneti Marelli Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Magneti Marelli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Magneti Marelli Product Description

8.13.5 Magneti Marelli Recent Development

8.14 SINOTRUK

8.14.1 SINOTRUK Corporation Information

8.14.2 SINOTRUK Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 SINOTRUK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 SINOTRUK Product Description

8.14.5 SINOTRUK Recent Development

8.15 Hyundai WIA

8.15.1 Hyundai WIA Corporation Information

8.15.2 Hyundai WIA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Hyundai WIA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Hyundai WIA Product Description

8.15.5 Hyundai WIA Recent Development

8.16 SAF-HOLLAND

8.16.1 SAF-HOLLAND Corporation Information

8.16.2 SAF-HOLLAND Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 SAF-HOLLAND Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 SAF-HOLLAND Product Description

8.16.5 SAF-HOLLAND Recent Development

8.17 SG Automotive

8.17.1 SG Automotive Corporation Information

8.17.2 SG Automotive Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 SG Automotive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 SG Automotive Product Description

8.17.5 SG Automotive Recent Development

8.18 IJT Technology Holdings

8.18.1 IJT Technology Holdings Corporation Information

8.18.2 IJT Technology Holdings Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 IJT Technology Holdings Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 IJT Technology Holdings Product Description

8.18.5 IJT Technology Holdings Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Automotive Axle Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Automotive Axle Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Automotive Axle Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Automotive Axle Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Automotive Axle Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Automotive Axle Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Automotive Axle Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Axle Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Automotive Axle Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Axle Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Axle Distributors

11.3 Automotive Axle Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Axle Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

