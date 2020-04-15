Complete study of the global MEMS Pressure Sensor market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global MEMS Pressure Sensor industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on MEMS Pressure Sensor production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global MEMS Pressure Sensor market include _Bosch, Denso, Sensata, GE, Freescale, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Murata, Measurement Specialties, Melexis, Consensic, Omron, MEMSensing, First, N-MEMS

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global MEMS Pressure Sensor industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the MEMS Pressure Sensor manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall MEMS Pressure Sensor industry.

Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Segment By Type:

MEMSCapacitive Pressure Sensors, Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors, Piezoelectric Pressure Sensors

Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Segment By Application:

Capacitive Pressure Sensors, Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors, Piezoelectric Pressure Sensors

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global MEMS Pressure Sensor industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the MEMS Pressure Sensor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in MEMS Pressure Sensor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global MEMS Pressure Sensor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global MEMS Pressure Sensor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global MEMS Pressure Sensor market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Overview

1.1 MEMS Pressure Sensor Product Overview

1.2 MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Capacitive Pressure Sensors

1.2.2 Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors

1.2.3 Piezoelectric Pressure Sensors

1.3 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players MEMS Pressure Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers MEMS Pressure Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in MEMS Pressure Sensor as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into MEMS Pressure Sensor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers MEMS Pressure Sensor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor by Application

4.1 MEMS Pressure Sensor Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Medical

4.1.4 Consumer Electronic

4.1.5 High-end Devices

4.2 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global MEMS Pressure Sensor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America MEMS Pressure Sensor by Application

4.5.2 Europe MEMS Pressure Sensor by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific MEMS Pressure Sensor by Application

4.5.4 Latin America MEMS Pressure Sensor by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa MEMS Pressure Sensor by Application 5 North America MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS Pressure Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E MEMS Pressure Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in MEMS Pressure Sensor Business

10.1 Bosch

10.1.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bosch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Bosch MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Bosch MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

10.1.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.2 Denso

10.2.1 Denso Corporation Information

10.2.2 Denso Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Denso MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Denso Recent Development

10.3 Sensata

10.3.1 Sensata Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sensata Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sensata MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sensata MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

10.3.5 Sensata Recent Development

10.4 GE

10.4.1 GE Corporation Information

10.4.2 GE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 GE MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 GE MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

10.4.5 GE Recent Development

10.5 Freescale

10.5.1 Freescale Corporation Information

10.5.2 Freescale Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Freescale MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Freescale MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

10.5.5 Freescale Recent Development

10.6 Infineon

10.6.1 Infineon Corporation Information

10.6.2 Infineon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Infineon MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Infineon MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

10.6.5 Infineon Recent Development

10.7 STMicroelectronics

10.7.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.7.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 STMicroelectronics MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 STMicroelectronics MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

10.7.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.8 Murata

10.8.1 Murata Corporation Information

10.8.2 Murata Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Murata MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Murata MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

10.8.5 Murata Recent Development

10.9 Measurement Specialties

10.9.1 Measurement Specialties Corporation Information

10.9.2 Measurement Specialties Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Measurement Specialties MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Measurement Specialties MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

10.9.5 Measurement Specialties Recent Development

10.10 Melexis

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 MEMS Pressure Sensor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Melexis MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Melexis Recent Development

10.11 Consensic

10.11.1 Consensic Corporation Information

10.11.2 Consensic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Consensic MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Consensic MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

10.11.5 Consensic Recent Development

10.12 Omron

10.12.1 Omron Corporation Information

10.12.2 Omron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Omron MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Omron MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

10.12.5 Omron Recent Development

10.13 MEMSensing

10.13.1 MEMSensing Corporation Information

10.13.2 MEMSensing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 MEMSensing MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 MEMSensing MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

10.13.5 MEMSensing Recent Development

10.14 First

10.14.1 First Corporation Information

10.14.2 First Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 First MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 First MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

10.14.5 First Recent Development

10.15 N-MEMS

10.15.1 N-MEMS Corporation Information

10.15.2 N-MEMS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 N-MEMS MEMS Pressure Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 N-MEMS MEMS Pressure Sensor Products Offered

10.15.5 N-MEMS Recent Development 11 MEMS Pressure Sensor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 MEMS Pressure Sensor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 MEMS Pressure Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

