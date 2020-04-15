Complete study of the global Digital Isolator market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Digital Isolator industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Digital Isolator production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Digital Isolator market include _Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, Silicon Labs, Broadcom, ROHM Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, NXP Semiconductor, NVe, Vicor, Murata Manufacturing, National Instruments

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Digital Isolator industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Digital Isolator manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Digital Isolator industry.

Global Digital Isolator Market Segment By Type:

DigitalCapacitive Coupling, Magnetic Coupling, Giant Magnetoresistive

Global Digital Isolator Market Segment By Application:

Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic Coupling, Giant Magnetoresistive

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Digital Isolator industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Isolator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Digital Isolator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Isolator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Isolator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Isolator market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Digital Isolator Market Overview

1.1 Digital Isolator Product Overview

1.2 Digital Isolator Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Capacitive Coupling

1.2.2 Magnetic Coupling

1.2.3 Giant Magnetoresistive

1.3 Global Digital Isolator Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Digital Isolator Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Digital Isolator Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Digital Isolator Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Digital Isolator Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Digital Isolator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Digital Isolator Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Digital Isolator Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Digital Isolator Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Digital Isolator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Digital Isolator Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Digital Isolator Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Isolator Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Digital Isolator Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Isolator Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Digital Isolator Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Digital Isolator Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Digital Isolator Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Digital Isolator Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Digital Isolator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Digital Isolator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Digital Isolator Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Digital Isolator Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Digital Isolator as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Digital Isolator Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Digital Isolator Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Digital Isolator Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Digital Isolator Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Digital Isolator Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Digital Isolator Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Digital Isolator Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Digital Isolator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Digital Isolator Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Digital Isolator Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Digital Isolator Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Digital Isolator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Digital Isolator Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Digital Isolator Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Isolator Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Isolator Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Digital Isolator Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Digital Isolator Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Digital Isolator Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Digital Isolator Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Isolator Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Isolator Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Digital Isolator by Application

4.1 Digital Isolator Segment by Application

4.1.1 Gate Drivers

4.1.2 DC/DC Converters

4.1.3 ADCs

4.1.4 USB & Other Communication Ports

4.1.5 CAN Isolation

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Digital Isolator Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Digital Isolator Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Digital Isolator Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Digital Isolator Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Digital Isolator by Application

4.5.2 Europe Digital Isolator by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Isolator by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Digital Isolator by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Isolator by Application 5 North America Digital Isolator Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Digital Isolator Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Digital Isolator Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Digital Isolator Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Digital Isolator Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Digital Isolator Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Digital Isolator Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Digital Isolator Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Digital Isolator Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Digital Isolator Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Digital Isolator Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Isolator Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Isolator Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Isolator Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Isolator Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Digital Isolator Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Digital Isolator Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Digital Isolator Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Digital Isolator Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Digital Isolator Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Digital Isolator Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Isolator Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Isolator Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Isolator Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Isolator Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Digital Isolator Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Isolator Business

10.1 Texas Instruments

10.1.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.1.2 Texas Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Texas Instruments Digital Isolator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Texas Instruments Digital Isolator Products Offered

10.1.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.2 Analog Devices

10.2.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

10.2.2 Analog Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Analog Devices Digital Isolator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Analog Devices Recent Development

10.3 Infineon Technologies

10.3.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 Infineon Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Infineon Technologies Digital Isolator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Infineon Technologies Digital Isolator Products Offered

10.3.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

10.4 Silicon Labs

10.4.1 Silicon Labs Corporation Information

10.4.2 Silicon Labs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Silicon Labs Digital Isolator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Silicon Labs Digital Isolator Products Offered

10.4.5 Silicon Labs Recent Development

10.5 Broadcom

10.5.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

10.5.2 Broadcom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Broadcom Digital Isolator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Broadcom Digital Isolator Products Offered

10.5.5 Broadcom Recent Development

10.6 ROHM Semiconductor

10.6.1 ROHM Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.6.2 ROHM Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 ROHM Semiconductor Digital Isolator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ROHM Semiconductor Digital Isolator Products Offered

10.6.5 ROHM Semiconductor Recent Development

10.7 Maxim Integrated

10.7.1 Maxim Integrated Corporation Information

10.7.2 Maxim Integrated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Maxim Integrated Digital Isolator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Maxim Integrated Digital Isolator Products Offered

10.7.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development

10.8 NXP Semiconductor

10.8.1 NXP Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.8.2 NXP Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 NXP Semiconductor Digital Isolator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 NXP Semiconductor Digital Isolator Products Offered

10.8.5 NXP Semiconductor Recent Development

10.9 NVe

10.9.1 NVe Corporation Information

10.9.2 NVe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 NVe Digital Isolator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 NVe Digital Isolator Products Offered

10.9.5 NVe Recent Development

10.10 Vicor

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Digital Isolator Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Vicor Digital Isolator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Vicor Recent Development

10.11 Murata Manufacturing

10.11.1 Murata Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.11.2 Murata Manufacturing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Murata Manufacturing Digital Isolator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Murata Manufacturing Digital Isolator Products Offered

10.11.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Development

10.12 National Instruments

10.12.1 National Instruments Corporation Information

10.12.2 National Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 National Instruments Digital Isolator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 National Instruments Digital Isolator Products Offered

10.12.5 National Instruments Recent Development 11 Digital Isolator Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Digital Isolator Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Digital Isolator Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

