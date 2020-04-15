Complete study of the global LED Modules and Light Engines market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global LED Modules and Light Engines industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on LED Modules and Light Engines production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global LED Modules and Light Engines market include _Philips Lighting, OSRAM Licht Group, Fulham, Tridonic, MaxLite, General Electric Company, Thomas Research Products, Fusion Optix, RS Components, Zlight Technology, SORAA, Zhaga Consortium

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global LED Modules and Light Engines industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the LED Modules and Light Engines manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall LED Modules and Light Engines industry.

Global LED Modules and Light Engines Market Segment By Type:

AFlexible, Rigid

Global LED Modules and Light Engines Market Segment By Application:

Flexible, Rigid

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global LED Modules and Light Engines industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the LED Modules and Light Engines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in LED Modules and Light Engines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global LED Modules and Light Engines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global LED Modules and Light Engines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LED Modules and Light Engines market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 LED Modules and Light Engines Market Overview

1.1 LED Modules and Light Engines Product Overview

1.2 LED Modules and Light Engines Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Flexible

1.2.2 Rigid

1.3 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by LED Modules and Light Engines Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players LED Modules and Light Engines Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers LED Modules and Light Engines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 LED Modules and Light Engines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 LED Modules and Light Engines Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by LED Modules and Light Engines Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in LED Modules and Light Engines as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into LED Modules and Light Engines Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers LED Modules and Light Engines Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America LED Modules and Light Engines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific LED Modules and Light Engines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe LED Modules and Light Engines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America LED Modules and Light Engines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa LED Modules and Light Engines Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global LED Modules and Light Engines by Application

4.1 LED Modules and Light Engines Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America LED Modules and Light Engines by Application

4.5.2 Europe LED Modules and Light Engines by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific LED Modules and Light Engines by Application

4.5.4 Latin America LED Modules and Light Engines by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa LED Modules and Light Engines by Application 5 North America LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa LED Modules and Light Engines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LED Modules and Light Engines Business

10.1 Philips Lighting

10.1.1 Philips Lighting Corporation Information

10.1.2 Philips Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Philips Lighting LED Modules and Light Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Philips Lighting LED Modules and Light Engines Products Offered

10.1.5 Philips Lighting Recent Development

10.2 OSRAM Licht Group

10.2.1 OSRAM Licht Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 OSRAM Licht Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 OSRAM Licht Group LED Modules and Light Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 OSRAM Licht Group Recent Development

10.3 Fulham

10.3.1 Fulham Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fulham Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Fulham LED Modules and Light Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Fulham LED Modules and Light Engines Products Offered

10.3.5 Fulham Recent Development

10.4 Tridonic

10.4.1 Tridonic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Tridonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Tridonic LED Modules and Light Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Tridonic LED Modules and Light Engines Products Offered

10.4.5 Tridonic Recent Development

10.5 MaxLite

10.5.1 MaxLite Corporation Information

10.5.2 MaxLite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 MaxLite LED Modules and Light Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 MaxLite LED Modules and Light Engines Products Offered

10.5.5 MaxLite Recent Development

10.6 General Electric Company

10.6.1 General Electric Company Corporation Information

10.6.2 General Electric Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 General Electric Company LED Modules and Light Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 General Electric Company LED Modules and Light Engines Products Offered

10.6.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

10.7 Thomas Research Products

10.7.1 Thomas Research Products Corporation Information

10.7.2 Thomas Research Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Thomas Research Products LED Modules and Light Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Thomas Research Products LED Modules and Light Engines Products Offered

10.7.5 Thomas Research Products Recent Development

10.8 Fusion Optix

10.8.1 Fusion Optix Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fusion Optix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Fusion Optix LED Modules and Light Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Fusion Optix LED Modules and Light Engines Products Offered

10.8.5 Fusion Optix Recent Development

10.9 RS Components

10.9.1 RS Components Corporation Information

10.9.2 RS Components Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 RS Components LED Modules and Light Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 RS Components LED Modules and Light Engines Products Offered

10.9.5 RS Components Recent Development

10.10 Zlight Technology

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 LED Modules and Light Engines Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Zlight Technology LED Modules and Light Engines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Zlight Technology Recent Development

10.11 SORAA

10.11.1 SORAA Corporation Information

10.11.2 SORAA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 SORAA LED Modules and Light Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 SORAA LED Modules and Light Engines Products Offered

10.11.5 SORAA Recent Development

10.12 Zhaga Consortium

10.12.1 Zhaga Consortium Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhaga Consortium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Zhaga Consortium LED Modules and Light Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Zhaga Consortium LED Modules and Light Engines Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhaga Consortium Recent Development 11 LED Modules and Light Engines Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 LED Modules and Light Engines Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 LED Modules and Light Engines Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

