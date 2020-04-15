Complete study of the global Automotive Actuator market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Actuator industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Actuator production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Actuator market include _Bosch, HELLA, Schaeffler, Denso, Inteva Products, Valeo, Rheinmetall Automotive, Magna International, Mahle, Stoneridge, Magneti Marelli, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Electric, Hitachi, Knorr-Bremse, Woco Industrietechnik, Continental, NTN, Aisin Seiki, Haldex (BorgWarner), Alfmeier Praezision, Eaton, Hyundai Kefico, Murakami, Harada Industry, Inzi Controls, EKK, NOK, Dongfeng Motor Automotive Actuator

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Actuator industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Actuator manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Actuator industry.

Global Automotive Actuator Market Segment By Type:

, HVAC Actuators, Headlamp Actuators, Grill Shutter Actuators, Seat Actuators, Brake Actuators, Coolant & Refrigerant Valve Actuators, Other, Seat actuators segment dominates the market contributing more than 20% of the total market share.

Global Automotive Actuator Market Segment By Application:

, Two- & three-wheelers, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Actuator industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Actuator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Actuator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Actuator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Actuator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Actuator market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Actuator Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automotive Actuator Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Actuator Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 HVAC Actuators

1.4.3 Headlamp Actuators

1.4.4 Grill Shutter Actuators

1.4.5 Seat Actuators

1.4.6 Brake Actuators

1.4.7 Coolant & Refrigerant Valve Actuators

1.4.8 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Actuator Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Two- & three-wheelers

1.5.3 Passenger Cars

1.5.4 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Actuator Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Actuator Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Actuator Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Actuator Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Actuator Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Actuator Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Actuator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Actuator Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automotive Actuator Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Actuator Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Actuator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Actuator Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Actuator Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Actuator Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive Actuator Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Actuator Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automotive Actuator Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automotive Actuator Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automotive Actuator Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automotive Actuator Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automotive Actuator Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Actuator Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automotive Actuator Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive Actuator Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Actuator Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Actuator Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Actuator Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Actuator Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automotive Actuator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automotive Actuator Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Actuator Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Actuator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automotive Actuator Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automotive Actuator Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automotive Actuator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automotive Actuator Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive Actuator Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automotive Actuator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automotive Actuator Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Automotive Actuator Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Automotive Actuator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Automotive Actuator Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Automotive Actuator Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Automotive Actuator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Automotive Actuator Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.8 Southeast Asia

4.8.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Actuator Production (2015-2020)

4.8.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Actuator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.8.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.8.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Actuator Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Automotive Actuator Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automotive Actuator Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automotive Actuator Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automotive Actuator Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive Actuator Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive Actuator Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive Actuator Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive Actuator Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Actuator Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Actuator Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automotive Actuator Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automotive Actuator Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Actuator Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Actuator Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automotive Actuator Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Actuator Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Actuator Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automotive Actuator Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Actuator Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automotive Actuator Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Actuator Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Actuator Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automotive Actuator Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automotive Actuator Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automotive Actuator Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Bosch

8.1.1 Bosch Corporation Information

8.1.2 Bosch Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Bosch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Bosch Product Description

8.1.5 Bosch Recent Development

8.2 HELLA

8.2.1 HELLA Corporation Information

8.2.2 HELLA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 HELLA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 HELLA Product Description

8.2.5 HELLA Recent Development

8.3 Schaeffler

8.3.1 Schaeffler Corporation Information

8.3.2 Schaeffler Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Schaeffler Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Schaeffler Product Description

8.3.5 Schaeffler Recent Development

8.4 Denso

8.4.1 Denso Corporation Information

8.4.2 Denso Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Denso Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Denso Product Description

8.4.5 Denso Recent Development

8.5 Inteva Products

8.5.1 Inteva Products Corporation Information

8.5.2 Inteva Products Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Inteva Products Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Inteva Products Product Description

8.5.5 Inteva Products Recent Development

8.6 Valeo

8.6.1 Valeo Corporation Information

8.6.2 Valeo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Valeo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Valeo Product Description

8.6.5 Valeo Recent Development

8.7 Rheinmetall Automotive

8.7.1 Rheinmetall Automotive Corporation Information

8.7.2 Rheinmetall Automotive Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Rheinmetall Automotive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Rheinmetall Automotive Product Description

8.7.5 Rheinmetall Automotive Recent Development

8.8 Magna International

8.8.1 Magna International Corporation Information

8.8.2 Magna International Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Magna International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Magna International Product Description

8.8.5 Magna International Recent Development

8.9 Mahle

8.9.1 Mahle Corporation Information

8.9.2 Mahle Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Mahle Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Mahle Product Description

8.9.5 Mahle Recent Development

8.10 Stoneridge

8.10.1 Stoneridge Corporation Information

8.10.2 Stoneridge Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Stoneridge Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Stoneridge Product Description

8.10.5 Stoneridge Recent Development

8.11 Magneti Marelli

8.11.1 Magneti Marelli Corporation Information

8.11.2 Magneti Marelli Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Magneti Marelli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Magneti Marelli Product Description

8.11.5 Magneti Marelli Recent Development

8.12 Mitsubishi Electric

8.12.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

8.12.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Mitsubishi Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Mitsubishi Electric Product Description

8.12.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

8.13 Johnson Electric

8.13.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

8.13.2 Johnson Electric Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Johnson Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Johnson Electric Product Description

8.13.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development

8.14 Hitachi

8.14.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.14.2 Hitachi Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Hitachi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Hitachi Product Description

8.14.5 Hitachi Recent Development

8.15 Knorr-Bremse

8.15.1 Knorr-Bremse Corporation Information

8.15.2 Knorr-Bremse Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Knorr-Bremse Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Knorr-Bremse Product Description

8.15.5 Knorr-Bremse Recent Development

8.16 Woco Industrietechnik

8.16.1 Woco Industrietechnik Corporation Information

8.16.2 Woco Industrietechnik Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Woco Industrietechnik Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Woco Industrietechnik Product Description

8.16.5 Woco Industrietechnik Recent Development

8.17 Continental

8.17.1 Continental Corporation Information

8.17.2 Continental Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Continental Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Continental Product Description

8.17.5 Continental Recent Development

8.18 NTN

8.18.1 NTN Corporation Information

8.18.2 NTN Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 NTN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 NTN Product Description

8.18.5 NTN Recent Development

8.19 Aisin Seiki

8.19.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information

8.19.2 Aisin Seiki Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Aisin Seiki Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Aisin Seiki Product Description

8.19.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development

8.20 Haldex (BorgWarner)

8.20.1 Haldex (BorgWarner) Corporation Information

8.20.2 Haldex (BorgWarner) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Haldex (BorgWarner) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Haldex (BorgWarner) Product Description

8.20.5 Haldex (BorgWarner) Recent Development

8.21 Alfmeier Praezision

8.21.1 Alfmeier Praezision Corporation Information

8.21.2 Alfmeier Praezision Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Alfmeier Praezision Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Alfmeier Praezision Product Description

8.21.5 Alfmeier Praezision Recent Development

8.22 Eaton

8.22.1 Eaton Corporation Information

8.22.2 Eaton Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 Eaton Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Eaton Product Description

8.22.5 Eaton Recent Development

8.23 Hyundai Kefico

8.23.1 Hyundai Kefico Corporation Information

8.23.2 Hyundai Kefico Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 Hyundai Kefico Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Hyundai Kefico Product Description

8.23.5 Hyundai Kefico Recent Development

8.24 Murakami

8.24.1 Murakami Corporation Information

8.24.2 Murakami Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 Murakami Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Murakami Product Description

8.24.5 Murakami Recent Development

8.25 Harada Industry

8.25.1 Harada Industry Corporation Information

8.25.2 Harada Industry Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 Harada Industry Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Harada Industry Product Description

8.25.5 Harada Industry Recent Development

8.26 Inzi Controls

8.26.1 Inzi Controls Corporation Information

8.26.2 Inzi Controls Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.26.3 Inzi Controls Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Inzi Controls Product Description

8.26.5 Inzi Controls Recent Development

8.27 EKK

8.27.1 EKK Corporation Information

8.27.2 EKK Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.27.3 EKK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 EKK Product Description

8.27.5 EKK Recent Development

8.28 NOK

8.28.1 NOK Corporation Information

8.28.2 NOK Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.28.3 NOK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.28.4 NOK Product Description

8.28.5 NOK Recent Development

8.29 Dongfeng Motor

8.29.1 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Information

8.29.2 Dongfeng Motor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.29.3 Dongfeng Motor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.29.4 Dongfeng Motor Product Description

8.29.5 Dongfeng Motor Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Automotive Actuator Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Automotive Actuator Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Automotive Actuator Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India

10.3.7 Southeast Asia 11 Automotive Actuator Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Automotive Actuator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Automotive Actuator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Automotive Actuator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Actuator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Automotive Actuator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Actuator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Actuator Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Actuator Distributors

11.3 Automotive Actuator Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Actuator Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

