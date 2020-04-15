Complete study of the global Parking Meter market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Parking Meter industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Parking Meter production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Parking Meter market include _FLOWBIRD, POM Inc., Hectronic, Kinouwell Tech, IEM, METRIC Group Ltd, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, IPS Group, Inc., Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology, Ventek International, Parking BOXX, CivicSmart, Inc., LocoMobi Inc Parking Meter

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Parking Meter industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Parking Meter manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Parking Meter industry.

Global Parking Meter Market Segment By Type:

, Keyword (Single Space), Parking Kiosks (Multi Space), The segment of parking kiosks(Multi space) holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 74%.

Global Parking Meter Market Segment By Application:

, Government Institutions, Hospitals, Parks, Transit Systems, Malls & Stadiums, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Parking Meter industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Parking Meter Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Parking Meter Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Parking Meter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Parking Meter (Single Space)

1.4.3 Parking Kiosks (Multi Space)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Parking Meter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Government Institutions

1.5.3 Hospitals

1.5.4 Parks

1.5.5 Transit Systems

1.5.6 Malls & Stadiums

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Parking Meter Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Parking Meter Industry

1.6.1.1 Parking Meter Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Parking Meter Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Parking Meter Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Parking Meter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Parking Meter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Parking Meter Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Parking Meter Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Parking Meter Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Parking Meter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Parking Meter Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Parking Meter Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Parking Meter Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Parking Meter Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Parking Meter Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Parking Meter Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Parking Meter Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Parking Meter Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Parking Meter Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Parking Meter Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Parking Meter Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Parking Meter Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Parking Meter Production by Regions

4.1 Global Parking Meter Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Parking Meter Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Parking Meter Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Parking Meter Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Parking Meter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Parking Meter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Parking Meter Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Parking Meter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Parking Meter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Parking Meter Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Parking Meter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Parking Meter Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Parking Meter Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Parking Meter Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Parking Meter Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Parking Meter Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Parking Meter Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Parking Meter Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Parking Meter Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Parking Meter Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Parking Meter Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Parking Meter Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Parking Meter Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Parking Meter Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Parking Meter Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Parking Meter Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Parking Meter Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Parking Meter Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Parking Meter Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Parking Meter Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Parking Meter Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Parking Meter Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Parking Meter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Parking Meter Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Parking Meter Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Parking Meter Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Parking Meter Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 FLOWBIRD

8.1.1 FLOWBIRD Corporation Information

8.1.2 FLOWBIRD Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 FLOWBIRD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 FLOWBIRD Product Description

8.1.5 FLOWBIRD Recent Development

8.2 POM Inc.

8.2.1 POM Inc. Corporation Information

8.2.2 POM Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 POM Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 POM Inc. Product Description

8.2.5 POM Inc. Recent Development

8.3 Hectronic

8.3.1 Hectronic Corporation Information

8.3.2 Hectronic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Hectronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Hectronic Product Description

8.3.5 Hectronic Recent Development

8.4 Kinouwell Tech

8.4.1 Kinouwell Tech Corporation Information

8.4.2 Kinouwell Tech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Kinouwell Tech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Kinouwell Tech Product Description

8.4.5 Kinouwell Tech Recent Development

8.5 IEM

8.5.1 IEM Corporation Information

8.5.2 IEM Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 IEM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 IEM Product Description

8.5.5 IEM Recent Development

8.6 METRIC Group Ltd

8.6.1 METRIC Group Ltd Corporation Information

8.6.2 METRIC Group Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 METRIC Group Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 METRIC Group Ltd Product Description

8.6.5 METRIC Group Ltd Recent Development

8.7 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

8.7.1 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Corporation Information

8.7.2 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Product Description

8.7.5 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Recent Development

8.8 IPS Group, Inc.

8.8.1 IPS Group, Inc. Corporation Information

8.8.2 IPS Group, Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 IPS Group, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 IPS Group, Inc. Product Description

8.8.5 IPS Group, Inc. Recent Development

8.9 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology

8.9.1 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Corporation Information

8.9.2 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Product Description

8.9.5 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Recent Development

8.10 Ventek International

8.10.1 Ventek International Corporation Information

8.10.2 Ventek International Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Ventek International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Ventek International Product Description

8.10.5 Ventek International Recent Development

8.11 Parking BOXX

8.11.1 Parking BOXX Corporation Information

8.11.2 Parking BOXX Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Parking BOXX Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Parking BOXX Product Description

8.11.5 Parking BOXX Recent Development

8.12 CivicSmart, Inc.

8.12.1 CivicSmart, Inc. Corporation Information

8.12.2 CivicSmart, Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 CivicSmart, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 CivicSmart, Inc. Product Description

8.12.5 CivicSmart, Inc. Recent Development

8.13 LocoMobi Inc

8.13.1 LocoMobi Inc Corporation Information

8.13.2 LocoMobi Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 LocoMobi Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 LocoMobi Inc Product Description

8.13.5 LocoMobi Inc Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Parking Meter Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Parking Meter Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Parking Meter Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China 11 Parking Meter Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Parking Meter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Parking Meter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Parking Meter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Parking Meter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Parking Meter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Parking Meter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Parking Meter Sales Channels

11.2.2 Parking Meter Distributors

11.3 Parking Meter Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Parking Meter Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

