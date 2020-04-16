Complete study of the global Butorphanol market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Butorphanol industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Butorphanol production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Butorphanol market include _Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Athanas Enterprise Private Limited, Pfizer, Apothecon Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, Novex Pharma, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanochemia Pharmazeutika, Selectavet, Richter Pharma Ag, Troy Laboratories Nz, Animedica, Boehringer Ingelheim Santé Animale, Ausrichter, Zoetis, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Faunapharma, Merck KGaA Butorphanol

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Butorphanol industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Butorphanol manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Butorphanol industry.

Global Butorphanol Market Segment By Type:

, Spray, Injection, Tablet

Global Butorphanol Market Segment By Application:

, Human, Veterinary

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Butorphanol industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Butorphanol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Butorphanol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Butorphanol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Butorphanol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Butorphanol market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Butorphanol Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Butorphanol Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Butorphanol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Spray

1.4.3 Injection

1.4.4 Tablet

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Butorphanol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Human

1.5.3 Veterinary

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Butorphanol Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Butorphanol Industry

1.6.1.1 Butorphanol Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Butorphanol Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Butorphanol Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Butorphanol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Butorphanol Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Butorphanol Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Butorphanol Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Butorphanol Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Butorphanol Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Butorphanol Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Butorphanol Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Butorphanol Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Butorphanol Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Butorphanol Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Butorphanol Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Butorphanol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Butorphanol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Butorphanol Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Butorphanol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Butorphanol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Butorphanol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Butorphanol Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Butorphanol Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Butorphanol Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Butorphanol Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Butorphanol Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Butorphanol Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Butorphanol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Butorphanol Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Butorphanol Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Butorphanol Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Butorphanol Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Butorphanol Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Butorphanol Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Butorphanol Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Butorphanol Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Butorphanol Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Butorphanol Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Butorphanol Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Butorphanol Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Butorphanol Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Butorphanol by Country

6.1.1 North America Butorphanol Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Butorphanol Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Butorphanol Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Butorphanol Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Butorphanol by Country

7.1.1 Europe Butorphanol Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Butorphanol Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Butorphanol Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Butorphanol Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Butorphanol by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Butorphanol Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Butorphanol Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Butorphanol Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Butorphanol Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Butorphanol by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Butorphanol Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Butorphanol Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Butorphanol Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Butorphanol Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Butorphanol by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Butorphanol Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Butorphanol Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Butorphanol Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Butorphanol Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hikma Pharmaceuticals

11.1.1 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Butorphanol Products Offered

11.1.5 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.2 Athanas Enterprise Private Limited

11.2.1 Athanas Enterprise Private Limited Corporation Information

11.2.2 Athanas Enterprise Private Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Athanas Enterprise Private Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Athanas Enterprise Private Limited Butorphanol Products Offered

11.2.5 Athanas Enterprise Private Limited Recent Development

11.3 Pfizer

11.3.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

11.3.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Pfizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Pfizer Butorphanol Products Offered

11.3.5 Pfizer Recent Development

11.4 Apothecon Pharmaceuticals

11.4.1 Apothecon Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.4.2 Apothecon Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Apothecon Pharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Apothecon Pharmaceuticals Butorphanol Products Offered

11.4.5 Apothecon Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.5 Mylan

11.5.1 Mylan Corporation Information

11.5.2 Mylan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Mylan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Mylan Butorphanol Products Offered

11.5.5 Mylan Recent Development

11.6 Novex Pharma

11.6.1 Novex Pharma Corporation Information

11.6.2 Novex Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Novex Pharma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Novex Pharma Butorphanol Products Offered

11.6.5 Novex Pharma Recent Development

11.7 Bristol Myers Squibb

11.7.1 Bristol Myers Squibb Corporation Information

11.7.2 Bristol Myers Squibb Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Bristol Myers Squibb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Bristol Myers Squibb Butorphanol Products Offered

11.7.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Recent Development

11.8 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika

11.8.1 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika Butorphanol Products Offered

11.8.5 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika Recent Development

11.9 Selectavet

11.9.1 Selectavet Corporation Information

11.9.2 Selectavet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Selectavet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Selectavet Butorphanol Products Offered

11.9.5 Selectavet Recent Development

11.10 Richter Pharma Ag

11.10.1 Richter Pharma Ag Corporation Information

11.10.2 Richter Pharma Ag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Richter Pharma Ag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Richter Pharma Ag Butorphanol Products Offered

11.10.5 Richter Pharma Ag Recent Development

11.12 Animedica

11.12.1 Animedica Corporation Information

11.12.2 Animedica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Animedica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Animedica Products Offered

11.12.5 Animedica Recent Development

11.13 Boehringer Ingelheim Santé Animale

11.13.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Santé Animale Corporation Information

11.13.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Santé Animale Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Santé Animale Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Santé Animale Products Offered

11.13.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Santé Animale Recent Development

11.14 Ausrichter

11.14.1 Ausrichter Corporation Information

11.14.2 Ausrichter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Ausrichter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Ausrichter Products Offered

11.14.5 Ausrichter Recent Development

11.15 Zoetis

11.15.1 Zoetis Corporation Information

11.15.2 Zoetis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Zoetis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Zoetis Products Offered

11.15.5 Zoetis Recent Development

11.16 Dechra Pharmaceuticals

11.16.1 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.16.2 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Products Offered

11.16.5 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.17 Faunapharma

11.17.1 Faunapharma Corporation Information

11.17.2 Faunapharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Faunapharma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Faunapharma Products Offered

11.17.5 Faunapharma Recent Development

11.18 Merck KGaA

11.18.1 Merck KGaA Corporation Information

11.18.2 Merck KGaA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Merck KGaA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Merck KGaA Products Offered

11.18.5 Merck KGaA Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Butorphanol Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Butorphanol Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Butorphanol Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Butorphanol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Butorphanol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Butorphanol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Butorphanol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Butorphanol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Butorphanol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Butorphanol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Butorphanol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Butorphanol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Butorphanol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Butorphanol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Butorphanol Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Butorphanol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Butorphanol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Butorphanol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Butorphanol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Butorphanol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Butorphanol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Butorphanol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Butorphanol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Butorphanol Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Butorphanol Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

