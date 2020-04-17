Printed Electronics Market Overview:

The Printed Electronics Market Report released and promoted by CMI draw out historical, existing, and forecast valuation of the Printed Electronics industry till 2026.

Report Description:

Printed electronics is a set of printing techniques applied to create electrical devices on various substrates. Screen printing, gravure, offset lithography, flexography, and inkjet printing are some of the major printing techniques used for defining patterns on substrates or materials. As the technology continues to advance, the printed electronics are being used in different products. Low cost, easy production and integration along with flexible form factor are some of the major advantages of printed electronics, which is contributing towards positive growth of the market. In the whole process of printed electronics, optical or electrically functional inks are deposited on materials or substrates to produce active as well as passive devices such as thin film transistors, coils and resistors. Technological advancements in the field of electronics have led to increasing application of printed electronics in smart labels, flexible displays, active cloth and electronic wearable products, among others.

The Market structure covers the value chain, player categories, product ranges, key players’ presence across products and end user segments of the market. The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, market trends with forecast over the next 5-8 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth market data and analytics are derived from a combination of primary and secondary sources.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market situation, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Major key companies present in Printed Electronics market report are:

Major key companies present in Printed Electronics market report are:

T+ink, Inc., Thin Film Electronics ASA, NovaCentrix, Optomec Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Xerox Corporation, Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Inc, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung &Co. KG, Intrinsiq Materials, Inc., BASF SE, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. AND E Ink Holdings Inc.

Printed Electronics Market Taxonomy:

Printed Electronics Market Taxonomy:

Global Printed Electronics Market, By Technology:

Flexography



Ink-jet Printing



Gravure Printing



Screen Printing



Others

Global Printed Electronics Market, By Application :

Sensors



Displays



Batteries



RFID



Lighting



Photovoltaic



Others

Market Event Factors Analysis:

Market driver:

• Increasing market invasion of new technologies

Market challenge:

• Stringent regulatory challenges in Printed Electronics applications

Market trend:

• Rising demand for Printed Electronics in the market

Market Size Estimation, Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change, Data Source.

