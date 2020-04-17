LED Lighting Horticulture Market Overview:

LED lighting horticulture market is directly addressed to the businesses associated with the commercial, indoor and R&D activities associated with plants, which is in contrast of the field farming and animal husbandry. These addressable segments are directly dependent on the presence of sunlight for the crops growth. However, with the increase in global population and lack of adequate sunlight in regions that include North Central Europe and Nordic countries, requirement of additional production of vegetables, fruits, medicines and other agricultural products is expected to drive the demands for these industry products.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market situation, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Major key companies present in LED Lighting Horticulture market report are:

Fluence Bioengineering, Cree, Illumitex, Kessil Lighting, Heliospectra, Hubbell Lighting, LumiGrow, Lemnis Oreon, Osram Sylvania and Smart Grow Technologies.

LED Lighting Horticulture Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of application, the global LED lighting horticulture market is classified into:

R&D

Personal

Commercial (greenhouse)

On the basis of regions, the global LED lighting horticulture market is classified into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Market Event Factors Analysis:

Market driver:

• Increasing market invasion of new technologies

Market challenge:

• Stringent regulatory challenges in LED Lighting Horticulture applications

Market trend:

• Rising demand for LED Lighting Horticulture in the market

