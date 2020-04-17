Food Automation Market Overview:

The Food Automation Market Report released and promoted by CMI draw out historical, existing, and forecast valuation of the Food Automation industry till 2026. The report highlights the market essentials, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, market challenges, forecast and competitors joined with their market share. The fundamental purpose of Food Automation Market report is to provide an appropriate and strategic analysis of the Food Automation industry.

Report Description:

Automatic control or automation is the use of control systems for operating various machineries and equipment without the need for human labor. The adoption of automation in the food industry is imperative due to the increasing demand for quality, productivity, and profitability. Food processing is a labor intensive procedure that is highly monotonous and repetitive in nature, thus causing humans to focus less on quality check, resulting in increased frequency of various kinds of errors. Automation of these tasks improves product quality, process efficiency, and saves labor charges as well. It helps in maintaining standardization and quality of food, thereby helping in protect the brand value of food products. Automation can be adopted by small or large scale players, and additional machinery and components can be added or customized with minimum wastage of resources, depending on the growth and expansion of the business.

Major key companies present in Food Automation market report are:

ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Company, Fortive Corporation, GEA Group, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nord Drivesystems, Rexnord Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Food Automation Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the food automation market is segmented into:

Discrete Controller and Visualization

Generators and motors

Linear and Rotary products

Motor controls

Others

On the basis of function, the food automation market is segmented into:

Packaging and repackaging

Picking and Placing

Palletizing

Processing

Sorting and Grading

Others

On the basis of application, the food automation market is segmented into:

Bakery

Beverages

Confectionary

Dairy

Fruits and Vegetables

Poultry

Others

