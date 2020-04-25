Complete study of the global Opioids market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Opioids industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Opioids production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Opioids market include _, Purdue Pharma L.P., West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Allergan, Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Egalet Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited., …

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Opioids industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Opioids manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Opioids industry.

Global Opioids Market Segment By Type:

,, Immediate-Release/Short-Acting Opioid, Extended-Release/Long-Acting Opioid

Global Opioids Market Segment By Application:

, Pain Relief, Anesthesia, Cough Suppression, Diarrhea Suppression, Deaddiction

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Opioids industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Opioids market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Opioids industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Opioids market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Opioids market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Opioids market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Opioids Market Overview

1.1 Opioids Product Overview

1.2 Opioids Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Immediate-Release/Short-Acting Opioid

1.2.2 Extended-Release/Long-Acting Opioid

1.3 Global Opioids Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Opioids Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Opioids Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Opioids Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Opioids Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Opioids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Opioids Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Opioids Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Opioids Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Opioids Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Opioids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Opioids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Opioids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Opioids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Opioids Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Opioids Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Opioids Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Opioids Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Opioids Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Opioids Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Opioids Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Opioids Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Opioids Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Opioids as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Opioids Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Opioids Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Opioids Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Opioids Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Opioids Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Opioids Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Opioids Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Opioids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Opioids Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Opioids Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Opioids Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Opioids Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Opioids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Opioids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Opioids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Opioids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Opioids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Opioids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Opioids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Opioids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Opioids Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Opioids Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Opioids by Application

4.1 Opioids Segment by Application

4.1.1 Pain Relief

4.1.2 Anesthesia

4.1.3 Cough Suppression

4.1.4 Diarrhea Suppression

4.1.5 Deaddiction

4.2 Global Opioids Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Opioids Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Opioids Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Opioids Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Opioids by Application

4.5.2 Europe Opioids by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Opioids by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Opioids by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Opioids by Application 5 North America Opioids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Opioids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Opioids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Opioids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Opioids Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Opioids Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Opioids Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Opioids Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Opioids Business

10.1 Purdue Pharma L.P.

10.1.1 Purdue Pharma L.P. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Purdue Pharma L.P. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Purdue Pharma L.P. Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Purdue Pharma L.P. Opioids Products Offered

10.1.5 Purdue Pharma L.P. Recent Development

10.2 West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation

10.2.1 West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Allergan

10.3.1 Allergan Corporation Information

10.3.2 Allergan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Allergan Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Allergan Opioids Products Offered

10.3.5 Allergan Recent Development

10.4 Pfizer, Inc.

10.4.1 Pfizer, Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Pfizer, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Pfizer, Inc. Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Pfizer, Inc. Opioids Products Offered

10.4.5 Pfizer, Inc. Recent Development

10.5 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10.5.1 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Opioids Products Offered

10.5.5 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Egalet Corporation

10.6.1 Egalet Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Egalet Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Egalet Corporation Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Egalet Corporation Opioids Products Offered

10.6.5 Egalet Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

10.7.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Opioids Products Offered

10.7.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Recent Development

… 11 Opioids Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Opioids Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Opioids Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

