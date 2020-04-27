Complete study of the global Molybdenum-99 market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Molybdenum-99 industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Molybdenum-99 production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Molybdenum-99 market include IRE, Curium Pharma, Eckert Ziegler, NTP Radioisotopes, Rosatom, International Isotopes Inc., Covidien, … Molybdenum-99

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Molybdenum-99 industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Molybdenum-99 manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Molybdenum-99 industry.

Global Molybdenum-99 Market Segment By Type:

Production by Highly Enriched Uranium, Production by Non-Highly Enriched Uranium Molybdenum-99

Global Molybdenum-99 Market Segment By Application:

, Medical, Industry, Santific Research, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Molybdenum-99 industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Molybdenum-99 market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Molybdenum-99 industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Molybdenum-99 market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Molybdenum-99 market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Molybdenum-99 market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Molybdenum-99 Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Molybdenum-99 Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Molybdenum-99 Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Production by Highly Enriched Uranium

1.4.3 Production by Non-Highly Enriched Uranium

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Molybdenum-99 Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Medical

1.5.3 Industry

1.5.4 Santific Research

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Molybdenum-99 Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Molybdenum-99 Industry

1.6.1.1 Molybdenum-99 Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Molybdenum-99 Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Molybdenum-99 Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Molybdenum-99 Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Molybdenum-99 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Molybdenum-99 Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Molybdenum-99 Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Molybdenum-99 Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Molybdenum-99 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Molybdenum-99 Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Molybdenum-99 Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Molybdenum-99 Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Molybdenum-99 Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Molybdenum-99 Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Molybdenum-99 Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Molybdenum-99 Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Molybdenum-99 Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Molybdenum-99 Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Molybdenum-99 Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Molybdenum-99 Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Molybdenum-99 Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Molybdenum-99 Production by Regions

4.1 Global Molybdenum-99 Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Molybdenum-99 Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Molybdenum-99 Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Molybdenum-99 Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Molybdenum-99 Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Molybdenum-99 Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Molybdenum-99 Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Molybdenum-99 Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Molybdenum-99 Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Molybdenum-99 Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Molybdenum-99 Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Molybdenum-99 Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Molybdenum-99 Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Molybdenum-99 Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Molybdenum-99 Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Molybdenum-99 Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Molybdenum-99 Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Molybdenum-99 Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Molybdenum-99 Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Molybdenum-99 Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Molybdenum-99 Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Molybdenum-99 Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Molybdenum-99 Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Molybdenum-99 Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Molybdenum-99 Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Molybdenum-99 Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Molybdenum-99 Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Molybdenum-99 Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Molybdenum-99 Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Molybdenum-99 Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Molybdenum-99 Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Molybdenum-99 Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Molybdenum-99 Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Molybdenum-99 Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Molybdenum-99 Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Molybdenum-99 Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Molybdenum-99 Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Molybdenum-99 Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Molybdenum-99 Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Molybdenum-99 Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 IRE

8.1.1 IRE Corporation Information

8.1.2 IRE Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 IRE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 IRE Product Description

8.1.5 IRE Recent Development

8.2 Curium Pharma

8.2.1 Curium Pharma Corporation Information

8.2.2 Curium Pharma Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Curium Pharma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Curium Pharma Product Description

8.2.5 Curium Pharma Recent Development

8.3 Eckert Ziegler

8.3.1 Eckert Ziegler Corporation Information

8.3.2 Eckert Ziegler Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Eckert Ziegler Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Eckert Ziegler Product Description

8.3.5 Eckert Ziegler Recent Development

8.4 NTP Radioisotopes

8.4.1 NTP Radioisotopes Corporation Information

8.4.2 NTP Radioisotopes Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 NTP Radioisotopes Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 NTP Radioisotopes Product Description

8.4.5 NTP Radioisotopes Recent Development

8.5 Rosatom

8.5.1 Rosatom Corporation Information

8.5.2 Rosatom Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Rosatom Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Rosatom Product Description

8.5.5 Rosatom Recent Development

8.6 International Isotopes Inc.

8.6.1 International Isotopes Inc. Corporation Information

8.6.2 International Isotopes Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 International Isotopes Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 International Isotopes Inc. Product Description

8.6.5 International Isotopes Inc. Recent Development

8.7 Covidien

8.7.1 Covidien Corporation Information

8.7.2 Covidien Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Covidien Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Covidien Product Description

8.7.5 Covidien Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Molybdenum-99 Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Molybdenum-99 Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Molybdenum-99 Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Molybdenum-99 Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Molybdenum-99 Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Molybdenum-99 Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Molybdenum-99 Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Molybdenum-99 Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Molybdenum-99 Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Molybdenum-99 Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Molybdenum-99 Sales Channels

11.2.2 Molybdenum-99 Distributors

11.3 Molybdenum-99 Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Molybdenum-99 Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

