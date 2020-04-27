Complete study of the global Alternating-current Transformer market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Alternating-current Transformer industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Alternating-current Transformer production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Alternating-current Transformer market include VAC, Falco, J&D Electronics, Shenke, Hioki, Crompton Instruments, Accuenergy, Omega, Electrohms, Yuanxing, Oswell, Electromagnetic Industries LLP, Flex-Core, Nanjing Zeming Electronic, China XD Group, Pinggao Electric, IANWEI BAOBIAN ELECTRIC, Shandong Power Equipment

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Alternating-current Transformer industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Alternating-current Transformer manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Alternating-current Transformer industry.

Global Alternating-current Transformer Market Segment By Type:

, Ultra High Voltage (UHV), Extra High Voltage (EHV), High Voltage (HV)

Global Alternating-current Transformer Market Segment By Application:

Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Alternating-current Transformer industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Alternating-current Transformer Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Alternating-current Transformer Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Ultra High Voltage (UHV)

1.3.3 Extra High Voltage (EHV)

1.3.4 High Voltage (HV)

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Residential

1.4.3 Commercial

1.4.4 Industrial

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Alternating-current Transformer Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Alternating-current Transformer Industry

1.6.1.1 Alternating-current Transformer Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Alternating-current Transformer Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Alternating-current Transformer Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Alternating-current Transformer Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Alternating-current Transformer Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Alternating-current Transformer Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Alternating-current Transformer Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Alternating-current Transformer Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Alternating-current Transformer Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Alternating-current Transformer Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Alternating-current Transformer Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Alternating-current Transformer Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Alternating-current Transformer Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Alternating-current Transformer Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Alternating-current Transformer Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Alternating-current Transformer Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Alternating-current Transformer Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Alternating-current Transformer as of 2019)

3.4 Global Alternating-current Transformer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Alternating-current Transformer Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Alternating-current Transformer Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Alternating-current Transformer Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Alternating-current Transformer Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Alternating-current Transformer Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Alternating-current Transformer Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Alternating-current Transformer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Alternating-current Transformer Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Alternating-current Transformer Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Alternating-current Transformer Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Alternating-current Transformer Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Alternating-current Transformer Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Alternating-current Transformer Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Alternating-current Transformer Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Alternating-current Transformer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Alternating-current Transformer Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Alternating-current Transformer Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Alternating-current Transformer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Alternating-current Transformer Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Alternating-current Transformer Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Alternating-current Transformer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Alternating-current Transformer Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Alternating-current Transformer Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Alternating-current Transformer Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Alternating-current Transformer Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Alternating-current Transformer Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Alternating-current Transformer Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Alternating-current Transformer Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Alternating-current Transformer Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Alternating-current Transformer Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE 8 Company Profiles

8.1 VAC

8.1.1 VAC Corporation Information

8.1.2 VAC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 VAC Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.1.5 VAC SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 VAC Recent Developments

8.2 Falco

8.2.1 Falco Corporation Information

8.2.2 Falco Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Falco Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.2.5 Falco SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Falco Recent Developments

8.3 J&D Electronics

8.3.1 J&D Electronics Corporation Information

8.3.2 J&D Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 J&D Electronics Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.3.5 J&D Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 J&D Electronics Recent Developments

8.4 Shenke

8.4.1 Shenke Corporation Information

8.4.2 Shenke Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Shenke Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.4.5 Shenke SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Shenke Recent Developments

8.5 Hioki

8.5.1 Hioki Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hioki Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Hioki Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.5.5 Hioki SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Hioki Recent Developments

8.6 Crompton Instruments

8.6.1 Crompton Instruments Corporation Information

8.6.2 Crompton Instruments Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Crompton Instruments Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.6.5 Crompton Instruments SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Crompton Instruments Recent Developments

8.7 Accuenergy

8.7.1 Accuenergy Corporation Information

8.7.2 Accuenergy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Accuenergy Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.7.5 Accuenergy SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Accuenergy Recent Developments

8.8 Omega

8.8.1 Omega Corporation Information

8.8.2 Omega Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Omega Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.8.5 Omega SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Omega Recent Developments

8.9 Electrohms

8.9.1 Electrohms Corporation Information

8.9.2 Electrohms Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Electrohms Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.9.5 Electrohms SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Electrohms Recent Developments

8.10 Yuanxing

8.10.1 Yuanxing Corporation Information

8.10.2 Yuanxing Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Yuanxing Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.10.5 Yuanxing SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Yuanxing Recent Developments

8.11 Oswell

8.11.1 Oswell Corporation Information

8.11.2 Oswell Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Oswell Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.11.5 Oswell SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Oswell Recent Developments

8.12 Electromagnetic Industries LLP

8.12.1 Electromagnetic Industries LLP Corporation Information

8.12.2 Electromagnetic Industries LLP Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Electromagnetic Industries LLP Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.12.5 Electromagnetic Industries LLP SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Electromagnetic Industries LLP Recent Developments

8.13 Flex-Core

8.13.1 Flex-Core Corporation Information

8.13.2 Flex-Core Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Flex-Core Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.13.5 Flex-Core SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Flex-Core Recent Developments

8.14 Nanjing Zeming Electronic

8.14.1 Nanjing Zeming Electronic Corporation Information

8.14.2 Nanjing Zeming Electronic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Nanjing Zeming Electronic Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.14.5 Nanjing Zeming Electronic SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Nanjing Zeming Electronic Recent Developments

8.15 China XD Group

8.15.1 China XD Group Corporation Information

8.15.2 China XD Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 China XD Group Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.15.5 China XD Group SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 China XD Group Recent Developments

8.16 Pinggao Electric

8.16.1 Pinggao Electric Corporation Information

8.16.2 Pinggao Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Pinggao Electric Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.16.5 Pinggao Electric SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Pinggao Electric Recent Developments

8.17 IANWEI BAOBIAN ELECTRIC

8.17.1 IANWEI BAOBIAN ELECTRIC Corporation Information

8.17.2 IANWEI BAOBIAN ELECTRIC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 IANWEI BAOBIAN ELECTRIC Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.17.5 IANWEI BAOBIAN ELECTRIC SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 IANWEI BAOBIAN ELECTRIC Recent Developments

8.18 Shandong Power Equipment

8.18.1 Shandong Power Equipment Corporation Information

8.18.2 Shandong Power Equipment Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Shandong Power Equipment Alternating-current Transformer Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Alternating-current Transformer Products and Services

8.18.5 Shandong Power Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Shandong Power Equipment Recent Developments 9 Alternating-current Transformer Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Alternating-current Transformer Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Alternating-current Transformer Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Alternating-current Transformer Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Alternating-current Transformer Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Alternating-current Transformer Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Alternating-current Transformer Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Alternating-current Transformer Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Alternating-current Transformer Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Alternating-current Transformer Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Alternating-current Transformer Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Alternating-current Transformer Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Alternating-current Transformer Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Alternating-current Transformer Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Alternating-current Transformer Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Alternating-current Transformer Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Alternating-current Transformer Sales Channels

11.2.2 Alternating-current Transformer Distributors

11.3 Alternating-current Transformer Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

