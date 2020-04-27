Complete study of the global B2B Payments market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global B2B Payments industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on B2B Payments production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global B2B Payments market include American Express, Ant Financial Services, Bottomline Technologies, Coupa Software, FleetCor Technologies, Intuit, JPMorgan Chase, SAP, PayPal, Square, Zelle, Apple, Samsung, Google, Worldpay, Traxpay, Apruve, Bill.com, Fundtech, Tenpay Technology Company, Visa, WEX, VocaLink (Mastercard), Fexco, Optal, Payoneer, EBA (European Banking Authority), GoCardless, Transpay, TransferTo B2B Payments

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1675415/covid-19-impact-on-global-b2b-payments-market

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global B2B Payments industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the B2B Payments manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall B2B Payments industry.

Global B2B Payments Market Segment By Type:

Cross-Boundary, Non-Cross-Boundary B2B Payments

Global B2B Payments Market Segment By Application:

, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Electricity, Tourism and Transport, Retail, Government/Public Sector, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global B2B Payments industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global B2B Payments market include : American Express, Ant Financial Services, Bottomline Technologies, Coupa Software, FleetCor Technologies, Intuit, JPMorgan Chase, SAP, PayPal, Square, Zelle, Apple, Samsung, Google, Worldpay, Traxpay, Apruve, Bill.com, Fundtech, Tenpay Technology Company, Visa, WEX, VocaLink (Mastercard), Fexco, Optal, Payoneer, EBA (European Banking Authority), GoCardless, Transpay, TransferTo B2B Payments

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the B2B Payments market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in B2B Payments industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global B2B Payments market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global B2B Payments market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global B2B Payments market?

Get Full Report in your inbox within 24 hours at USD(3900) : https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/db726c0434e1ed04375111f59f32da87,0,1,covid-19-impact-on-global-b2b-payments-market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by B2B Payments Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global B2B Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cross-Boundary

1.4.3 Non-Cross-Boundary

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global B2B Payments Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Energy and Electricity

1.5.5 Tourism and Transport

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Government/Public Sector

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): B2B Payments Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the B2B Payments Industry

1.6.1.1 B2B Payments Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and B2B Payments Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for B2B Payments Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 B2B Payments Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 B2B Payments Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 B2B Payments Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 B2B Payments Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 B2B Payments Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 B2B Payments Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key B2B Payments Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top B2B Payments Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top B2B Payments Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global B2B Payments Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global B2B Payments Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global B2B Payments Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global B2B Payments Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by B2B Payments Revenue in 2019

3.3 B2B Payments Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players B2B Payments Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into B2B Payments Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global B2B Payments Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global B2B Payments Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 B2B Payments Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global B2B Payments Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global B2B Payments Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America B2B Payments Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 B2B Payments Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America B2B Payments Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America B2B Payments Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe B2B Payments Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 B2B Payments Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe B2B Payments Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe B2B Payments Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China B2B Payments Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 B2B Payments Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China B2B Payments Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China B2B Payments Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan B2B Payments Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 B2B Payments Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan B2B Payments Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan B2B Payments Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia B2B Payments Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 B2B Payments Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia B2B Payments Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia B2B Payments Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India B2B Payments Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 B2B Payments Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India B2B Payments Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India B2B Payments Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America B2B Payments Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 B2B Payments Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America B2B Payments Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America B2B Payments Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 American Express

13.1.1 American Express Company Details

13.1.2 American Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 American Express B2B Payments Introduction

13.1.4 American Express Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 American Express Recent Development

13.2 Ant Financial Services

13.2.1 Ant Financial Services Company Details

13.2.2 Ant Financial Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Ant Financial Services B2B Payments Introduction

13.2.4 Ant Financial Services Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Ant Financial Services Recent Development

13.3 Bottomline Technologies

13.3.1 Bottomline Technologies Company Details

13.3.2 Bottomline Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Bottomline Technologies B2B Payments Introduction

13.3.4 Bottomline Technologies Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Bottomline Technologies Recent Development

13.4 Coupa Software

13.4.1 Coupa Software Company Details

13.4.2 Coupa Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Coupa Software B2B Payments Introduction

13.4.4 Coupa Software Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Coupa Software Recent Development

13.5 FleetCor Technologies

13.5.1 FleetCor Technologies Company Details

13.5.2 FleetCor Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 FleetCor Technologies B2B Payments Introduction

13.5.4 FleetCor Technologies Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 FleetCor Technologies Recent Development

13.6 Intuit

13.6.1 Intuit Company Details

13.6.2 Intuit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Intuit B2B Payments Introduction

13.6.4 Intuit Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Intuit Recent Development

13.7 JPMorgan Chase

13.7.1 JPMorgan Chase Company Details

13.7.2 JPMorgan Chase Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 JPMorgan Chase B2B Payments Introduction

13.7.4 JPMorgan Chase Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 JPMorgan Chase Recent Development

13.8 SAP

13.8.1 SAP Company Details

13.8.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 SAP B2B Payments Introduction

13.8.4 SAP Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 SAP Recent Development

13.9 PayPal

13.9.1 PayPal Company Details

13.9.2 PayPal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 PayPal B2B Payments Introduction

13.9.4 PayPal Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 PayPal Recent Development

13.10 Square

13.10.1 Square Company Details

13.10.2 Square Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Square B2B Payments Introduction

13.10.4 Square Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Square Recent Development

13.11 Zelle

10.11.1 Zelle Company Details

10.11.2 Zelle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Zelle B2B Payments Introduction

10.11.4 Zelle Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Zelle Recent Development

13.12 Apple

10.12.1 Apple Company Details

10.12.2 Apple Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Apple B2B Payments Introduction

10.12.4 Apple Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Apple Recent Development

13.13 Samsung

10.13.1 Samsung Company Details

10.13.2 Samsung Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Samsung B2B Payments Introduction

10.13.4 Samsung Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Samsung Recent Development

13.14 Google

10.14.1 Google Company Details

10.14.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Google B2B Payments Introduction

10.14.4 Google Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Google Recent Development

13.15 Worldpay

10.15.1 Worldpay Company Details

10.15.2 Worldpay Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Worldpay B2B Payments Introduction

10.15.4 Worldpay Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Worldpay Recent Development

13.16 Traxpay

10.16.1 Traxpay Company Details

10.16.2 Traxpay Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Traxpay B2B Payments Introduction

10.16.4 Traxpay Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Traxpay Recent Development

13.17 Apruve

10.17.1 Apruve Company Details

10.17.2 Apruve Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Apruve B2B Payments Introduction

10.17.4 Apruve Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Apruve Recent Development

13.18 Bill.com

10.18.1 Bill.com Company Details

10.18.2 Bill.com Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Bill.com B2B Payments Introduction

10.18.4 Bill.com Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Bill.com Recent Development

13.19 Fundtech

10.19.1 Fundtech Company Details

10.19.2 Fundtech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Fundtech B2B Payments Introduction

10.19.4 Fundtech Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Fundtech Recent Development

13.20 Tenpay Technology Company

10.20.1 Tenpay Technology Company Company Details

10.20.2 Tenpay Technology Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Tenpay Technology Company B2B Payments Introduction

10.20.4 Tenpay Technology Company Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Tenpay Technology Company Recent Development

13.21 Visa

10.21.1 Visa Company Details

10.21.2 Visa Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Visa B2B Payments Introduction

10.21.4 Visa Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Visa Recent Development

13.22 WEX

10.22.1 WEX Company Details

10.22.2 WEX Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 WEX B2B Payments Introduction

10.22.4 WEX Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 WEX Recent Development

13.23 VocaLink (Mastercard)

10.23.1 VocaLink (Mastercard) Company Details

10.23.2 VocaLink (Mastercard) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 VocaLink (Mastercard) B2B Payments Introduction

10.23.4 VocaLink (Mastercard) Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 VocaLink (Mastercard) Recent Development

13.24 Fexco

10.24.1 Fexco Company Details

10.24.2 Fexco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 Fexco B2B Payments Introduction

10.24.4 Fexco Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Fexco Recent Development

13.25 Optal

10.25.1 Optal Company Details

10.25.2 Optal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.25.3 Optal B2B Payments Introduction

10.25.4 Optal Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 Optal Recent Development

13.26 Payoneer

10.26.1 Payoneer Company Details

10.26.2 Payoneer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.26.3 Payoneer B2B Payments Introduction

10.26.4 Payoneer Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Payoneer Recent Development

13.27 EBA (European Banking Authority)

10.27.1 EBA (European Banking Authority) Company Details

10.27.2 EBA (European Banking Authority) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.27.3 EBA (European Banking Authority) B2B Payments Introduction

10.27.4 EBA (European Banking Authority) Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 EBA (European Banking Authority) Recent Development

13.28 GoCardless

10.28.1 GoCardless Company Details

10.28.2 GoCardless Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.28.3 GoCardless B2B Payments Introduction

10.28.4 GoCardless Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 GoCardless Recent Development

13.29 Transpay

10.29.1 Transpay Company Details

10.29.2 Transpay Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.29.3 Transpay B2B Payments Introduction

10.29.4 Transpay Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.29.5 Transpay Recent Development

13.30 TransferTo

10.30.1 TransferTo Company Details

10.30.2 TransferTo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.30.3 TransferTo B2B Payments Introduction

10.30.4 TransferTo Revenue in B2B Payments Business (2015-2020)

10.30.5 TransferTo Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.