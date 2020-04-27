Complete study of the global Smart Homes M2M market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Smart Homes M2M industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Smart Homes M2M production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Smart Homes M2M market include Google, Honeywell, Vodafone, Samsung, Panasonic, Cisco Systems, AT&T, Gemalto NV, Intel Corporation, Telit Communications, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint Corporation, KORE Wireless Group, Sierra Wireless, British Gas, China Mobile, Comcast, LG, Emerson, Electrolux, Bosch, China Unicom, China Telecom, NETGEAR Smart Homes M2M

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Smart Homes M2M industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Smart Homes M2M manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Smart Homes M2M industry.

Global Smart Homes M2M Market Segment By Type:

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity Technologies Smart Homes M2M

Global Smart Homes M2M Market Segment By Application:

, Energy Management & Climate Control System, Healthcare System, Home Entertainment System, Lighting Control System, Access Control System, Safety and Security

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Smart Homes M2M industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Homes M2M market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Homes M2M industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Homes M2M market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Homes M2M market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Homes M2M market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Homes M2M Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Homes M2M Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Wi-Fi

1.4.3 Bluetooth

1.4.4 Cellular Connectivity Technologies

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Homes M2M Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Energy Management & Climate Control System

1.5.3 Healthcare System

1.5.4 Home Entertainment System

1.5.5 Lighting Control System

1.5.6 Access Control System

1.5.7 Safety and Security

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Smart Homes M2M Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Smart Homes M2M Industry

1.6.1.1 Smart Homes M2M Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Smart Homes M2M Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Smart Homes M2M Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Smart Homes M2M Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Smart Homes M2M Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Homes M2M Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Smart Homes M2M Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Smart Homes M2M Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Smart Homes M2M Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Homes M2M Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Smart Homes M2M Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Smart Homes M2M Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Homes M2M Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Smart Homes M2M Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Smart Homes M2M Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Smart Homes M2M Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Homes M2M Revenue in 2019

3.3 Smart Homes M2M Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Smart Homes M2M Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Smart Homes M2M Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Smart Homes M2M Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Homes M2M Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Smart Homes M2M Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Smart Homes M2M Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Smart Homes M2M Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Homes M2M Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Smart Homes M2M Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Smart Homes M2M Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Smart Homes M2M Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Homes M2M Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Smart Homes M2M Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Smart Homes M2M Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Smart Homes M2M Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Smart Homes M2M Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Smart Homes M2M Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Smart Homes M2M Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Smart Homes M2M Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Smart Homes M2M Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Smart Homes M2M Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Smart Homes M2M Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Smart Homes M2M Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Smart Homes M2M Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Smart Homes M2M Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Smart Homes M2M Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Smart Homes M2M Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Smart Homes M2M Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Smart Homes M2M Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Smart Homes M2M Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Smart Homes M2M Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Smart Homes M2M Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Smart Homes M2M Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Smart Homes M2M Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Smart Homes M2M Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Google

13.1.1 Google Company Details

13.1.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Google Smart Homes M2M Introduction

13.1.4 Google Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Google Recent Development

13.2 Honeywell

13.2.1 Honeywell Company Details

13.2.2 Honeywell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Honeywell Smart Homes M2M Introduction

13.2.4 Honeywell Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

13.3 Vodafone

13.3.1 Vodafone Company Details

13.3.2 Vodafone Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Vodafone Smart Homes M2M Introduction

13.3.4 Vodafone Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Vodafone Recent Development

13.4 Samsung

13.4.1 Samsung Company Details

13.4.2 Samsung Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Samsung Smart Homes M2M Introduction

13.4.4 Samsung Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Samsung Recent Development

13.5 Panasonic

13.5.1 Panasonic Company Details

13.5.2 Panasonic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Panasonic Smart Homes M2M Introduction

13.5.4 Panasonic Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development

13.6 Cisco Systems

13.6.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

13.6.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Cisco Systems Smart Homes M2M Introduction

13.6.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

13.7 AT&T

13.7.1 AT&T Company Details

13.7.2 AT&T Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 AT&T Smart Homes M2M Introduction

13.7.4 AT&T Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 AT&T Recent Development

13.8 Gemalto NV

13.8.1 Gemalto NV Company Details

13.8.2 Gemalto NV Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Gemalto NV Smart Homes M2M Introduction

13.8.4 Gemalto NV Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Gemalto NV Recent Development

13.9 Intel Corporation

13.9.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

13.9.2 Intel Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Intel Corporation Smart Homes M2M Introduction

13.9.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

13.10 Telit Communications

13.10.1 Telit Communications Company Details

13.10.2 Telit Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Telit Communications Smart Homes M2M Introduction

13.10.4 Telit Communications Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Telit Communications Recent Development

13.11 Deutsche Telekom AG

10.11.1 Deutsche Telekom AG Company Details

10.11.2 Deutsche Telekom AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Deutsche Telekom AG Smart Homes M2M Introduction

10.11.4 Deutsche Telekom AG Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Deutsche Telekom AG Recent Development

13.12 Sprint Corporation

10.12.1 Sprint Corporation Company Details

10.12.2 Sprint Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Sprint Corporation Smart Homes M2M Introduction

10.12.4 Sprint Corporation Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Sprint Corporation Recent Development

13.13 KORE Wireless Group

10.13.1 KORE Wireless Group Company Details

10.13.2 KORE Wireless Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 KORE Wireless Group Smart Homes M2M Introduction

10.13.4 KORE Wireless Group Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 KORE Wireless Group Recent Development

13.14 Sierra Wireless

10.14.1 Sierra Wireless Company Details

10.14.2 Sierra Wireless Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Sierra Wireless Smart Homes M2M Introduction

10.14.4 Sierra Wireless Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Development

13.15 British Gas

10.15.1 British Gas Company Details

10.15.2 British Gas Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 British Gas Smart Homes M2M Introduction

10.15.4 British Gas Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 British Gas Recent Development

13.16 China Mobile

10.16.1 China Mobile Company Details

10.16.2 China Mobile Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 China Mobile Smart Homes M2M Introduction

10.16.4 China Mobile Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 China Mobile Recent Development

13.17 Comcast

10.17.1 Comcast Company Details

10.17.2 Comcast Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Comcast Smart Homes M2M Introduction

10.17.4 Comcast Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Comcast Recent Development

13.18 LG

10.18.1 LG Company Details

10.18.2 LG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 LG Smart Homes M2M Introduction

10.18.4 LG Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 LG Recent Development

13.19 Emerson

10.19.1 Emerson Company Details

10.19.2 Emerson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Emerson Smart Homes M2M Introduction

10.19.4 Emerson Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Emerson Recent Development

13.20 Electrolux

10.20.1 Electrolux Company Details

10.20.2 Electrolux Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Electrolux Smart Homes M2M Introduction

10.20.4 Electrolux Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Electrolux Recent Development

13.21 Bosch

10.21.1 Bosch Company Details

10.21.2 Bosch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Bosch Smart Homes M2M Introduction

10.21.4 Bosch Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Bosch Recent Development

13.22 China Unicom

10.22.1 China Unicom Company Details

10.22.2 China Unicom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 China Unicom Smart Homes M2M Introduction

10.22.4 China Unicom Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 China Unicom Recent Development

13.23 China Telecom

10.23.1 China Telecom Company Details

10.23.2 China Telecom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 China Telecom Smart Homes M2M Introduction

10.23.4 China Telecom Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 China Telecom Recent Development

13.24 NETGEAR

10.24.1 NETGEAR Company Details

10.24.2 NETGEAR Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 NETGEAR Smart Homes M2M Introduction

10.24.4 NETGEAR Revenue in Smart Homes M2M Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 NETGEAR Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

