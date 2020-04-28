Complete study of the global Automotive Air-condition Compressor market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Air-condition Compressor industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Air-condition Compressor production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Air-condition Compressor market include _, DENSO, Sanden, HVCC, Delphi, Valeo, MAHLE, BITZER, Aotecar, Sanden Huayu, JIANSHE, Suzhou ZhongCheng, Shanghai Guangyu

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Air-condition Compressor industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Air-condition Compressor manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Air-condition Compressor industry.

Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Segment By Type:

Fixed Compressor, Variable Compressor, Electric Compressor

Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Vehicle, Light Truck, Medium Truck, Heavy Duty Truck, Other Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Air-condition Compressor industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Air-condition Compressor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Air-condition Compressor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Air-condition Compressor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Air-condition Compressor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Air-condition Compressor market?

TOC

1 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fixed Compressor

1.2.2 Variable Compressor

1.2.3 Electric Compressor

1.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Air-condition Compressor Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Air-condition Compressor Industry

1.5.1.1 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Automotive Air-condition Compressor Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Air-condition Compressor Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Air-condition Compressor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Air-condition Compressor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Air-condition Compressor as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Air-condition Compressor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor by Application

4.1 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Light Truck

4.1.3 Medium Truck

4.1.4 Heavy Duty Truck

4.1.5 Other Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Air-condition Compressor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor by Application 5 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Air-condition Compressor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Automotive Air-condition Compressor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Air-condition Compressor Business

10.1 DENSO

10.1.1 DENSO Corporation Information

10.1.2 DENSO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 DENSO Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 DENSO Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered

10.1.5 DENSO Recent Development

10.2 Sanden

10.2.1 Sanden Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sanden Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Sanden Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 DENSO Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered

10.2.5 Sanden Recent Development

10.3 HVCC

10.3.1 HVCC Corporation Information

10.3.2 HVCC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 HVCC Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 HVCC Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered

10.3.5 HVCC Recent Development

10.4 Delphi

10.4.1 Delphi Corporation Information

10.4.2 Delphi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Delphi Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Delphi Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered

10.4.5 Delphi Recent Development

10.5 Valeo

10.5.1 Valeo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Valeo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Valeo Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Valeo Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered

10.5.5 Valeo Recent Development

10.6 MAHLE

10.6.1 MAHLE Corporation Information

10.6.2 MAHLE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 MAHLE Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 MAHLE Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered

10.6.5 MAHLE Recent Development

10.7 BITZER

10.7.1 BITZER Corporation Information

10.7.2 BITZER Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 BITZER Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 BITZER Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered

10.7.5 BITZER Recent Development

10.8 Aotecar

10.8.1 Aotecar Corporation Information

10.8.2 Aotecar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Aotecar Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Aotecar Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered

10.8.5 Aotecar Recent Development

10.9 Sanden Huayu

10.9.1 Sanden Huayu Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sanden Huayu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Sanden Huayu Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sanden Huayu Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered

10.9.5 Sanden Huayu Recent Development

10.10 JIANSHE

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 JIANSHE Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 JIANSHE Recent Development

10.11 Suzhou ZhongCheng

10.11.1 Suzhou ZhongCheng Corporation Information

10.11.2 Suzhou ZhongCheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Suzhou ZhongCheng Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Suzhou ZhongCheng Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered

10.11.5 Suzhou ZhongCheng Recent Development

10.12 Shanghai Guangyu

10.12.1 Shanghai Guangyu Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shanghai Guangyu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Shanghai Guangyu Automotive Air-condition Compressor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Shanghai Guangyu Automotive Air-condition Compressor Products Offered

10.12.5 Shanghai Guangyu Recent Development 11 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Air-condition Compressor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

