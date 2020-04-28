Complete study of the global Automotive Steel market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automotive Steel industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automotive Steel production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automotive Steel market include _, ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp, Nippon Steel, POSCO, Baosteel, HYUNDAI steel, JFE, Tatasteel, HBIS, United States Steel, Nucor

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automotive Steel industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automotive Steel manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automotive Steel industry.

Global Automotive Steel Market Segment By Type:

Low-strength Steel, Conventional HSS, AHSS, Other

Global Automotive Steel Market Segment By Application:

, Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Steel industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Automotive Steel Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Steel Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Steel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Low-strength Steel

1.2.2 Conventional HSS

1.2.3 AHSS

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Automotive Steel Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Steel Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Steel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Steel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Steel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Steel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Steel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Steel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Steel Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Steel Industry

1.5.1.1 Automotive Steel Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Automotive Steel Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Steel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Automotive Steel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Steel Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Steel Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Steel Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Steel Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Steel as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Steel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Steel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Steel Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Steel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Steel Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Steel Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Steel Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Steel Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive Steel by Application

4.1 Automotive Steel Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Vehicle

4.1.2 Passenger Vehicle

4.2 Global Automotive Steel Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Steel Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Steel Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Steel Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Steel by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Steel by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Steel by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel by Application 5 North America Automotive Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Automotive Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Steel Business

10.1 ArcelorMittal

10.1.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

10.1.2 ArcelorMittal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 ArcelorMittal Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ArcelorMittal Automotive Steel Products Offered

10.1.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

10.2 ThyssenKrupp

10.2.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

10.2.2 ThyssenKrupp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ArcelorMittal Automotive Steel Products Offered

10.2.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development

10.3 Nippon Steel

10.3.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nippon Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Nippon Steel Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Nippon Steel Automotive Steel Products Offered

10.3.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development

10.4 POSCO

10.4.1 POSCO Corporation Information

10.4.2 POSCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 POSCO Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 POSCO Automotive Steel Products Offered

10.4.5 POSCO Recent Development

10.5 Baosteel

10.5.1 Baosteel Corporation Information

10.5.2 Baosteel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Baosteel Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Baosteel Automotive Steel Products Offered

10.5.5 Baosteel Recent Development

10.6 HYUNDAI steel

10.6.1 HYUNDAI steel Corporation Information

10.6.2 HYUNDAI steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 HYUNDAI steel Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 HYUNDAI steel Automotive Steel Products Offered

10.6.5 HYUNDAI steel Recent Development

10.7 JFE

10.7.1 JFE Corporation Information

10.7.2 JFE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 JFE Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 JFE Automotive Steel Products Offered

10.7.5 JFE Recent Development

10.8 Tatasteel

10.8.1 Tatasteel Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tatasteel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Tatasteel Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Tatasteel Automotive Steel Products Offered

10.8.5 Tatasteel Recent Development

10.9 HBIS

10.9.1 HBIS Corporation Information

10.9.2 HBIS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 HBIS Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 HBIS Automotive Steel Products Offered

10.9.5 HBIS Recent Development

10.10 United States Steel

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 United States Steel Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 United States Steel Recent Development

10.11 Nucor

10.11.1 Nucor Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nucor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Nucor Automotive Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Nucor Automotive Steel Products Offered

10.11.5 Nucor Recent Development 11 Automotive Steel Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Steel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Steel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

