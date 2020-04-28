Complete study of the global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market include _, Superior Industries, Alcoa, BBS GmbH, CITIC Dicastal, Borbet, Gemsy Wheels, Ronal Wheels, Accuride, Wanfeng Auto, BBS JAPAN, RAYS Wheels, Cromodora Wheels, Zhejiang Jinfei, Lizhong Group, YHI

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel industry.

Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Segment By Type:

OEM, Aftermarket

Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel market?

TOC

1 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Overview

1.1 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Product Overview

1.2 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 OEM

1.2.2 Aftermarket

1.3 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Industry

1.5.1.1 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel by Application

4.1 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel by Application

4.5.2 Europe Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel by Application 5 North America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Business

10.1 Superior Industries

10.1.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

10.1.2 Superior Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Superior Industries Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Superior Industries Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Products Offered

10.1.5 Superior Industries Recent Development

10.2 Alcoa

10.2.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

10.2.2 Alcoa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Alcoa Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Superior Industries Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Products Offered

10.2.5 Alcoa Recent Development

10.3 BBS GmbH

10.3.1 BBS GmbH Corporation Information

10.3.2 BBS GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 BBS GmbH Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BBS GmbH Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Products Offered

10.3.5 BBS GmbH Recent Development

10.4 CITIC Dicastal

10.4.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

10.4.2 CITIC Dicastal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 CITIC Dicastal Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 CITIC Dicastal Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Products Offered

10.4.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development

10.5 Borbet

10.5.1 Borbet Corporation Information

10.5.2 Borbet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Borbet Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Borbet Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Products Offered

10.5.5 Borbet Recent Development

10.6 Gemsy Wheels

10.6.1 Gemsy Wheels Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gemsy Wheels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Gemsy Wheels Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Gemsy Wheels Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Products Offered

10.6.5 Gemsy Wheels Recent Development

10.7 Ronal Wheels

10.7.1 Ronal Wheels Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ronal Wheels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Ronal Wheels Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Ronal Wheels Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Products Offered

10.7.5 Ronal Wheels Recent Development

10.8 Accuride

10.8.1 Accuride Corporation Information

10.8.2 Accuride Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Accuride Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Accuride Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Products Offered

10.8.5 Accuride Recent Development

10.9 Wanfeng Auto

10.9.1 Wanfeng Auto Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wanfeng Auto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Wanfeng Auto Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Wanfeng Auto Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Products Offered

10.9.5 Wanfeng Auto Recent Development

10.10 BBS JAPAN

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BBS JAPAN Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BBS JAPAN Recent Development

10.11 RAYS Wheels

10.11.1 RAYS Wheels Corporation Information

10.11.2 RAYS Wheels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 RAYS Wheels Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 RAYS Wheels Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Products Offered

10.11.5 RAYS Wheels Recent Development

10.12 Cromodora Wheels

10.12.1 Cromodora Wheels Corporation Information

10.12.2 Cromodora Wheels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Cromodora Wheels Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Cromodora Wheels Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Products Offered

10.12.5 Cromodora Wheels Recent Development

10.13 Zhejiang Jinfei

10.13.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Corporation Information

10.13.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Zhejiang Jinfei Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Products Offered

10.13.5 Zhejiang Jinfei Recent Development

10.14 Lizhong Group

10.14.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lizhong Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Lizhong Group Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Lizhong Group Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Products Offered

10.14.5 Lizhong Group Recent Development

10.15 YHI

10.15.1 YHI Corporation Information

10.15.2 YHI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 YHI Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 YHI Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Products Offered

10.15.5 YHI Recent Development 11 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Forged Alloy Alumunium Wheel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

