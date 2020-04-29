The report named, * Global Automotive Driving Simulator Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 * has been added to the archive of market research studies by QY Research. The industry experts and researchers have offered reliable and precise analysis of the global Automotive Driving Simulator market in view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the global Automotive Driving Simulator market.

The report has also focused on the competitive landscape and the key strategies deployed by the market participants to strengthen their presence in the global Automotive Driving Simulator market. This helps the competitors in taking well-versed business decisions by having overall insights of the market scenario. Leading players operating in the global Automotive Driving Simulator market comprising AV Simulation, VI-Grade, ECA Group, Moog, Ansible Motion, XPI Simulation, Virage Simulation, Shenzhen Zhongzhi Simulation, Tecknotrove Simulator System, AB Dynamics, IPG Automotive, Oktal, Cruden, Autosim are also profiled in the report.

Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to boost the global Automotive Driving Simulator market growth in the years to come. Besides, authors of the report have shed light on the factors that may hamper the growth of the global Automotive Driving Simulator market.The report also helps in understanding the global Automotive Driving Simulator market through key segments including application, product type, and end user. This analysis is based on various parameters such as CGAR, share, size, production, and consumption.The leading industry experts have also scrutinized the global Automotive Driving Simulator market from a geographical point of view, keeping in view the potential countries and their regions. Market participants can rely on the regional analysis provided by them to sustain revenues.

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Automotive Driving Simulator market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Automotive Driving Simulator Segmentation by Product

, Research and Testing, Training, Others

Automotive Driving Simulator Segmentation by Application

, Driving Training Simulator, Automatic Driving (Autonomous)

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Driving Simulator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Driving Simulator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Driving Simulator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Driving Simulator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Driving Simulator market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Automotive Driving Simulator Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Research and Testing

1.3.3 Training

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Driving Training Simulator

1.4.3 Automatic Driving (Autonomous)

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Driving Simulator Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Driving Simulator Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Driving Simulator Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Driving Simulator Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Driving Simulator Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Driving Simulator Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Driving Simulator Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Driving Simulator Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Driving Simulator Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Driving Simulator Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Automotive Driving Simulator Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Driving Simulator as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Automotive Driving Simulator Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Driving Simulator Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Automotive Driving Simulator Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Automotive Driving Simulator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Automotive Driving Simulator Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Automotive Driving Simulator Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Automotive Driving Simulator Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Automotive Driving Simulator Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Automotive Driving Simulator Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Automotive Driving Simulator Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Automotive Driving Simulator Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Automotive Driving Simulator Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Automotive Driving Simulator Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Automotive Driving Simulator Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Automotive Driving Simulator Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Automotive Driving Simulator Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Automotive Driving Simulator Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 India

6.7.1 India Automotive Driving Simulator Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 India Automotive Driving Simulator Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.7.4 India Automotive Driving Simulator Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Automotive Driving Simulator Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE 8 Company Profiles

8.1 AV Simulation

8.1.1 AV Simulation Corporation Information

8.1.2 AV Simulation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 AV Simulation Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Automotive Driving Simulator Products and Services

8.1.5 AV Simulation SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 AV Simulation Recent Developments

8.2 VI-Grade

8.2.1 VI-Grade Corporation Information

8.2.2 VI-Grade Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 VI-Grade Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Automotive Driving Simulator Products and Services

8.2.5 VI-Grade SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 VI-Grade Recent Developments

8.3 ECA Group

8.3.1 ECA Group Corporation Information

8.3.2 ECA Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 ECA Group Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Automotive Driving Simulator Products and Services

8.3.5 ECA Group SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 ECA Group Recent Developments

8.4 Moog

8.4.1 Moog Corporation Information

8.4.2 Moog Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Moog Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Automotive Driving Simulator Products and Services

8.4.5 Moog SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Moog Recent Developments

8.5 Ansible Motion

8.5.1 Ansible Motion Corporation Information

8.5.2 Ansible Motion Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Ansible Motion Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Automotive Driving Simulator Products and Services

8.5.5 Ansible Motion SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Ansible Motion Recent Developments

8.6 XPI Simulation

8.6.1 XPI Simulation Corporation Information

8.6.2 XPI Simulation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 XPI Simulation Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Automotive Driving Simulator Products and Services

8.6.5 XPI Simulation SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 XPI Simulation Recent Developments

8.7 Virage Simulation

8.7.1 Virage Simulation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Virage Simulation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Virage Simulation Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Automotive Driving Simulator Products and Services

8.7.5 Virage Simulation SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Virage Simulation Recent Developments

8.8 Shenzhen Zhongzhi Simulation

8.8.1 Shenzhen Zhongzhi Simulation Corporation Information

8.8.2 Shenzhen Zhongzhi Simulation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Shenzhen Zhongzhi Simulation Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Automotive Driving Simulator Products and Services

8.8.5 Shenzhen Zhongzhi Simulation SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Shenzhen Zhongzhi Simulation Recent Developments

8.9 Tecknotrove Simulator System

8.9.1 Tecknotrove Simulator System Corporation Information

8.9.2 Tecknotrove Simulator System Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Tecknotrove Simulator System Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Automotive Driving Simulator Products and Services

8.9.5 Tecknotrove Simulator System SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Tecknotrove Simulator System Recent Developments

8.10 AB Dynamics

8.10.1 AB Dynamics Corporation Information

8.10.2 AB Dynamics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 AB Dynamics Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Automotive Driving Simulator Products and Services

8.10.5 AB Dynamics SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 AB Dynamics Recent Developments

8.11 IPG Automotive

8.11.1 IPG Automotive Corporation Information

8.11.2 IPG Automotive Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 IPG Automotive Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Automotive Driving Simulator Products and Services

8.11.5 IPG Automotive SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 IPG Automotive Recent Developments

8.12 Oktal

8.12.1 Oktal Corporation Information

8.12.2 Oktal Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Oktal Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Automotive Driving Simulator Products and Services

8.12.5 Oktal SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Oktal Recent Developments

8.13 Cruden

8.13.1 Cruden Corporation Information

8.13.2 Cruden Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Cruden Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Automotive Driving Simulator Products and Services

8.13.5 Cruden SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Cruden Recent Developments

8.14 Autosim

8.14.1 Autosim Corporation Information

8.14.2 Autosim Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Autosim Automotive Driving Simulator Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Automotive Driving Simulator Products and Services

8.14.5 Autosim SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Autosim Recent Developments 9 Automotive Driving Simulator Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Automotive Driving Simulator Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Automotive Driving Simulator Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 India 10 Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Driving Simulator Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Driving Simulator Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Driving Simulator Distributors

11.3 Automotive Driving Simulator Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

