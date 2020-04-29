The report named, * Global Automotive Oil Pump Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 * has been added to the archive of market research studies by QY Research. The industry experts and researchers have offered reliable and precise analysis of the global Automotive Oil Pump market in view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the global Automotive Oil Pump market.

The report has also focused on the competitive landscape and the key strategies deployed by the market participants to strengthen their presence in the global Automotive Oil Pump market. This helps the competitors in taking well-versed business decisions by having overall insights of the market scenario. Leading players operating in the global Automotive Oil Pump market comprising Magna, SHW, AISIN, Mahle, STACKPOLE, Rheinmetall, Shenglong Group, Bosch, Nidec, Hunan Oil Pump, Toyo Advanced Technologies, ZF, Yamada Somboon, Tsang Yow, Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts are also profiled in the report.

Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to boost the global Automotive Oil Pump market growth in the years to come. Besides, authors of the report have shed light on the factors that may hamper the growth of the global Automotive Oil Pump market.The report also helps in understanding the global Automotive Oil Pump market through key segments including application, product type, and end user. This analysis is based on various parameters such as CGAR, share, size, production, and consumption.The leading industry experts have also scrutinized the global Automotive Oil Pump market from a geographical point of view, keeping in view the potential countries and their regions. Market participants can rely on the regional analysis provided by them to sustain revenues.

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Automotive Oil Pump market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Automotive Oil Pump Segmentation by Product

, Electric Oil Pump, Mechanical Oil Pump

Automotive Oil Pump Segmentation by Application

, Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Oil Pump market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Oil Pump industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Oil Pump market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Oil Pump market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Oil Pump market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Automotive Oil Pump Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Electric Oil Pump

1.3.3 Mechanical Oil Pump

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.4.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Oil Pump Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Oil Pump Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Oil Pump Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Oil Pump Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Oil Pump Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Automotive Oil Pump Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Automotive Oil Pump Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Oil Pump Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Oil Pump Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Oil Pump Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Oil Pump Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Oil Pump Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Automotive Oil Pump Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Oil Pump as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automotive Oil Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Automotive Oil Pump Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Oil Pump Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Automotive Oil Pump Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Automotive Oil Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Automotive Oil Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Automotive Oil Pump Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Automotive Oil Pump Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Automotive Oil Pump Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Automotive Oil Pump Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Automotive Oil Pump Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Automotive Oil Pump Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Automotive Oil Pump Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Automotive Oil Pump Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Automotive Oil Pump Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Automotive Oil Pump Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Automotive Oil Pump Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Automotive Oil Pump Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Taiwan (China)

6.7.1 Taiwan (China) Automotive Oil Pump Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Taiwan (China) Automotive Oil Pump Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Taiwan (China)

6.7.4 Taiwan (China) Automotive Oil Pump Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Automotive Oil Pump Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Automotive Oil Pump Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Magna

8.1.1 Magna Corporation Information

8.1.2 Magna Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Magna Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Automotive Oil Pump Products and Services

8.1.5 Magna SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Magna Recent Developments

8.2 SHW

8.2.1 SHW Corporation Information

8.2.2 SHW Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 SHW Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Automotive Oil Pump Products and Services

8.2.5 SHW SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 SHW Recent Developments

8.3 AISIN

8.3.1 AISIN Corporation Information

8.3.2 AISIN Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 AISIN Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Automotive Oil Pump Products and Services

8.3.5 AISIN SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 AISIN Recent Developments

8.4 Mahle

8.4.1 Mahle Corporation Information

8.4.2 Mahle Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Mahle Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Automotive Oil Pump Products and Services

8.4.5 Mahle SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Mahle Recent Developments

8.5 STACKPOLE

8.5.1 STACKPOLE Corporation Information

8.5.2 STACKPOLE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 STACKPOLE Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Automotive Oil Pump Products and Services

8.5.5 STACKPOLE SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 STACKPOLE Recent Developments

8.6 Rheinmetall

8.6.1 Rheinmetall Corporation Information

8.6.2 Rheinmetall Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Rheinmetall Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Automotive Oil Pump Products and Services

8.6.5 Rheinmetall SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Rheinmetall Recent Developments

8.7 Shenglong Group

8.7.1 Shenglong Group Corporation Information

8.7.2 Shenglong Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Shenglong Group Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Automotive Oil Pump Products and Services

8.7.5 Shenglong Group SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Shenglong Group Recent Developments

8.8 Bosch

8.8.1 Bosch Corporation Information

8.8.2 Bosch Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Bosch Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Automotive Oil Pump Products and Services

8.8.5 Bosch SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Bosch Recent Developments

8.9 Nidec

8.9.1 Nidec Corporation Information

8.9.2 Nidec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Nidec Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Automotive Oil Pump Products and Services

8.9.5 Nidec SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Nidec Recent Developments

8.10 Hunan Oil Pump

8.10.1 Hunan Oil Pump Corporation Information

8.10.2 Hunan Oil Pump Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Hunan Oil Pump Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Automotive Oil Pump Products and Services

8.10.5 Hunan Oil Pump SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Hunan Oil Pump Recent Developments

8.11 Toyo Advanced Technologies

8.11.1 Toyo Advanced Technologies Corporation Information

8.11.2 Toyo Advanced Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Toyo Advanced Technologies Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Automotive Oil Pump Products and Services

8.11.5 Toyo Advanced Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Toyo Advanced Technologies Recent Developments

8.12 ZF

8.12.1 ZF Corporation Information

8.12.2 ZF Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 ZF Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Automotive Oil Pump Products and Services

8.12.5 ZF SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 ZF Recent Developments

8.13 Yamada Somboon

8.13.1 Yamada Somboon Corporation Information

8.13.2 Yamada Somboon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Yamada Somboon Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Automotive Oil Pump Products and Services

8.13.5 Yamada Somboon SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Yamada Somboon Recent Developments

8.14 Tsang Yow

8.14.1 Tsang Yow Corporation Information

8.14.2 Tsang Yow Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Tsang Yow Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Automotive Oil Pump Products and Services

8.14.5 Tsang Yow SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Tsang Yow Recent Developments

8.15 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts

8.15.1 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Corporation Information

8.15.2 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Automotive Oil Pump Products and Services

8.15.5 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Recent Developments 9 Automotive Oil Pump Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Automotive Oil Pump Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Automotive Oil Pump Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Taiwan (China) 10 Automotive Oil Pump Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Automotive Oil Pump Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Automotive Oil Pump Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Automotive Oil Pump Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Automotive Oil Pump Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Oil Pump Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Oil Pump Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Automotive Oil Pump Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Automotive Oil Pump Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Oil Pump Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Oil Pump Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Oil Pump Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Oil Pump Distributors

11.3 Automotive Oil Pump Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

