The report named, * Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026 * has been added to the archive of market research studies by QY Research. The industry experts and researchers have offered reliable and precise analysis of the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System market in view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System market.

The report has also focused on the competitive landscape and the key strategies deployed by the market participants to strengthen their presence in the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System market. This helps the competitors in taking well-versed business decisions by having overall insights of the market scenario. Leading players operating in the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System market comprising DANA, Faurecia, SANGO, Borgwarner, T.RAD, Futaba Industrial, BOSAL, … are also profiled in the report.

Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to boost the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System market growth in the years to come. Besides, authors of the report have shed light on the factors that may hamper the growth of the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System market.The report also helps in understanding the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System market through key segments including application, product type, and end user. This analysis is based on various parameters such as CGAR, share, size, production, and consumption.The leading industry experts have also scrutinized the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System market from a geographical point of view, keeping in view the potential countries and their regions. Market participants can rely on the regional analysis provided by them to sustain revenues.

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Segmentation by Product

, Exhaust Gas Heat Recovery (EGHR), Rankine Cycle Systems, Thermoelectric Generator, Electric Turbo Compounding (ETC)

Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Segmentation by Application

, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Exhaust Gas Heat Recovery (EGHR)

1.3.3 Rankine Cycle Systems

1.3.4 Thermoelectric Generator

1.3.5 Electric Turbo Compounding (ETC)

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Passenger Cars

1.4.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE 8 Company Profiles

8.1 DANA

8.1.1 DANA Corporation Information

8.1.2 DANA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 DANA Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Products and Services

8.1.5 DANA SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 DANA Recent Developments

8.2 Faurecia

8.2.1 Faurecia Corporation Information

8.2.2 Faurecia Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Faurecia Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Products and Services

8.2.5 Faurecia SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Faurecia Recent Developments

8.3 SANGO

8.3.1 SANGO Corporation Information

8.3.2 SANGO Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 SANGO Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Products and Services

8.3.5 SANGO SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 SANGO Recent Developments

8.4 Borgwarner

8.4.1 Borgwarner Corporation Information

8.4.2 Borgwarner Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Borgwarner Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Products and Services

8.4.5 Borgwarner SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Borgwarner Recent Developments

8.5 T.RAD

8.5.1 T.RAD Corporation Information

8.5.2 T.RAD Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 T.RAD Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Products and Services

8.5.5 T.RAD SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 T.RAD Recent Developments

8.6 Futaba Industrial

8.6.1 Futaba Industrial Corporation Information

8.6.2 Futaba Industrial Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Futaba Industrial Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Products and Services

8.6.5 Futaba Industrial SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Futaba Industrial Recent Developments

8.7 BOSAL

8.7.1 BOSAL Corporation Information

8.7.2 BOSAL Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 BOSAL Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Products and Services

8.7.5 BOSAL SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 BOSAL Recent Developments 9 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Distributors

11.3 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

