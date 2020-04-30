Complete study of the global Advanced IC Substrates market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Advanced IC Substrates industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Advanced IC Substrates production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Advanced IC Substrates market include ASE Group, TTM Technologies, KYOCERA Corporation, Eastern, Ibiden, AT&S, Nan Ya PCB, Semco, Fujitsu, Daeduck, Korea Circuit, Shinko Electric Industries, Zhen Ding Technology, Unimicron, Kinsus, Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech, Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor, Shennan Circuit, LG Innotek, Simmtech Advanced IC Substrates

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Advanced IC Substrates industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Advanced IC Substrates manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Advanced IC Substrates industry.

Global Advanced IC Substrates Market Segment By Type:

, CSP Substrates, FC-CSP Substrates, BOC Substrates, SiP Substrates, LED Package Substrates, Others Advanced IC Substrates

Global Advanced IC Substrates Market Segment By Application:

, PC (Tablet, Laptop), Smart Phone, Wearable Devices, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Advanced IC Substrates industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Advanced IC Substrates market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Advanced IC Substrates industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Advanced IC Substrates market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Advanced IC Substrates market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Advanced IC Substrates market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Advanced IC Substrates Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Advanced IC Substrates Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Advanced IC Substrates Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 CSP Substrates

1.4.3 FC-CSP Substrates

1.4.4 BOC Substrates

1.4.5 SiP Substrates

1.4.6 LED Package Substrates

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Advanced IC Substrates Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 PC (Tablet, Laptop)

1.5.3 Smart Phone

1.5.4 Wearable Devices

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Advanced IC Substrates Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Advanced IC Substrates Industry

1.6.1.1 Advanced IC Substrates Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Advanced IC Substrates Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Advanced IC Substrates Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Advanced IC Substrates Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Advanced IC Substrates Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Advanced IC Substrates Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Advanced IC Substrates Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Advanced IC Substrates Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Advanced IC Substrates Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Advanced IC Substrates Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Advanced IC Substrates Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Advanced IC Substrates Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Advanced IC Substrates Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Advanced IC Substrates Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Advanced IC Substrates Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Advanced IC Substrates Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Advanced IC Substrates Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Advanced IC Substrates Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Advanced IC Substrates Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Advanced IC Substrates Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Advanced IC Substrates Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Advanced IC Substrates Production by Regions

4.1 Global Advanced IC Substrates Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Advanced IC Substrates Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Advanced IC Substrates Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Advanced IC Substrates Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Advanced IC Substrates Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Advanced IC Substrates Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Advanced IC Substrates Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Advanced IC Substrates Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Advanced IC Substrates Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Advanced IC Substrates Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Advanced IC Substrates Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Advanced IC Substrates Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Advanced IC Substrates Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Advanced IC Substrates Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Advanced IC Substrates Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Advanced IC Substrates Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Advanced IC Substrates Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Advanced IC Substrates Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Advanced IC Substrates Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Advanced IC Substrates Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Advanced IC Substrates Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Advanced IC Substrates Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Advanced IC Substrates Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Advanced IC Substrates Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Advanced IC Substrates Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Advanced IC Substrates Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Advanced IC Substrates Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Advanced IC Substrates Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Advanced IC Substrates Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Advanced IC Substrates Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced IC Substrates Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced IC Substrates Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Advanced IC Substrates Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Advanced IC Substrates Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Advanced IC Substrates Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Advanced IC Substrates Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Advanced IC Substrates Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Advanced IC Substrates Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Advanced IC Substrates Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Advanced IC Substrates Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Advanced IC Substrates Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Advanced IC Substrates Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Advanced IC Substrates Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ASE Group

8.1.1 ASE Group Corporation Information

8.1.2 ASE Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 ASE Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ASE Group Product Description

8.1.5 ASE Group Recent Development

8.2 TTM Technologies

8.2.1 TTM Technologies Corporation Information

8.2.2 TTM Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 TTM Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 TTM Technologies Product Description

8.2.5 TTM Technologies Recent Development

8.3 KYOCERA Corporation

8.3.1 KYOCERA Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 KYOCERA Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 KYOCERA Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 KYOCERA Corporation Product Description

8.3.5 KYOCERA Corporation Recent Development

8.4 Eastern

8.4.1 Eastern Corporation Information

8.4.2 Eastern Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Eastern Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Eastern Product Description

8.4.5 Eastern Recent Development

8.5 Ibiden

8.5.1 Ibiden Corporation Information

8.5.2 Ibiden Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Ibiden Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Ibiden Product Description

8.5.5 Ibiden Recent Development

8.6 AT&S

8.6.1 AT&S Corporation Information

8.6.2 AT&S Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 AT&S Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 AT&S Product Description

8.6.5 AT&S Recent Development

8.7 Nan Ya PCB

8.7.1 Nan Ya PCB Corporation Information

8.7.2 Nan Ya PCB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Nan Ya PCB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Nan Ya PCB Product Description

8.7.5 Nan Ya PCB Recent Development

8.8 Semco

8.8.1 Semco Corporation Information

8.8.2 Semco Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Semco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Semco Product Description

8.8.5 Semco Recent Development

8.9 Fujitsu

8.9.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

8.9.2 Fujitsu Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Fujitsu Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Fujitsu Product Description

8.9.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

8.10 Daeduck

8.10.1 Daeduck Corporation Information

8.10.2 Daeduck Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Daeduck Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Daeduck Product Description

8.10.5 Daeduck Recent Development

8.11 Korea Circuit

8.11.1 Korea Circuit Corporation Information

8.11.2 Korea Circuit Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Korea Circuit Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Korea Circuit Product Description

8.11.5 Korea Circuit Recent Development

8.12 Shinko Electric Industries

8.12.1 Shinko Electric Industries Corporation Information

8.12.2 Shinko Electric Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Shinko Electric Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Shinko Electric Industries Product Description

8.12.5 Shinko Electric Industries Recent Development

8.13 Zhen Ding Technology

8.13.1 Zhen Ding Technology Corporation Information

8.13.2 Zhen Ding Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Zhen Ding Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Zhen Ding Technology Product Description

8.13.5 Zhen Ding Technology Recent Development

8.14 Unimicron

8.14.1 Unimicron Corporation Information

8.14.2 Unimicron Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Unimicron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Unimicron Product Description

8.14.5 Unimicron Recent Development

8.15 Kinsus

8.15.1 Kinsus Corporation Information

8.15.2 Kinsus Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Kinsus Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Kinsus Product Description

8.15.5 Kinsus Recent Development

8.16 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech

8.16.1 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Corporation Information

8.16.2 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Product Description

8.16.5 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Recent Development

8.17 Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor

8.17.1 Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.17.2 Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor Product Description

8.17.5 Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor Recent Development

8.18 Shennan Circuit

8.18.1 Shennan Circuit Corporation Information

8.18.2 Shennan Circuit Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Shennan Circuit Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Shennan Circuit Product Description

8.18.5 Shennan Circuit Recent Development

8.19 LG Innotek

8.19.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information

8.19.2 LG Innotek Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 LG Innotek Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 LG Innotek Product Description

8.19.5 LG Innotek Recent Development

8.20 Simmtech

8.20.1 Simmtech Corporation Information

8.20.2 Simmtech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Simmtech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Simmtech Product Description

8.20.5 Simmtech Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Advanced IC Substrates Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Advanced IC Substrates Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Advanced IC Substrates Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

10 Advanced IC Substrates Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Advanced IC Substrates Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Advanced IC Substrates Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Advanced IC Substrates Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Advanced IC Substrates Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Advanced IC Substrates Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Advanced IC Substrates Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Advanced IC Substrates Sales Channels

11.2.2 Advanced IC Substrates Distributors

11.3 Advanced IC Substrates Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Advanced IC Substrates Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

