ERP (Enterprise Resource planning) software is a planning and management and planning software that helps core business processes such as sales, human resource, and supply chain among others. ERP software helps in automating back office tasks, and reduce operational costs and improve efficiency. The global ERP software market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing focus towards reducing operational costs. Various companies such as Microsoft, IBM are rigorously investing in the development of more efficient ERP software with the aim of gaining a strong market position.

Growing focus towards reducing operational cost and increasing efficiency, increasing popularity of automation are the major factors that may drive the growth of this whereas high prices of these solutions and low adoption rate by SMEs are the major factors slowing the growth of this market.

The “Global ERP software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the ERP software industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global ERP software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, function, end-user, and geography. The global ERP software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the ERP software market.

The List of Companies

1. Focus SoftnetPvt Ltd

2. IBM Corporation

3. Infor

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. Oracle (NetSuite)

6. Qad, Inc.

7. Sage Group Plc

8. SYSPRO

9. TOTVS

10. Unit4

The report provides a detailed overview of the ERP software industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global ERP software market based on by deployment type, function and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall ERP software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting ERP software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the machine conditioning monitoring market.

