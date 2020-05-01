Complete study of the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market include , FUKUTA, BYD, BAIC, ZF, Yutong, Bosch, Mitsubishi, Shanghai automobile electric drive, Hitachi, JJE, JMEV, Magna, UAES, JEE, Shuanglin Deyang, FDM Market Segment by Type, PMSM, Asynchronous Motor, Other Market Segment by Application, BEV, PHEV

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles industry.

Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Segment By Type:

, PMSM, Asynchronous Motor, Other

Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Segment By Application:

BEV, PHEV

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 PMSM

1.3.3 Asynchronous Motor

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 BEV

1.4.3 PHEV

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Industry

1.6.1.1 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles as of 2019)

3.4 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 FUKUTA

8.1.1 FUKUTA Corporation Information

8.1.2 FUKUTA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 FUKUTA Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products and Services

8.1.5 FUKUTA SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 FUKUTA Recent Developments

8.2 BYD

8.2.1 BYD Corporation Information

8.2.2 BYD Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 BYD Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products and Services

8.2.5 BYD SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 BYD Recent Developments

8.3 BAIC

8.3.1 BAIC Corporation Information

8.3.2 BAIC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 BAIC Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products and Services

8.3.5 BAIC SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 BAIC Recent Developments

8.4 ZF

8.4.1 ZF Corporation Information

8.4.2 ZF Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 ZF Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products and Services

8.4.5 ZF SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 ZF Recent Developments

8.5 Yutong

8.5.1 Yutong Corporation Information

8.5.2 Yutong Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Yutong Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products and Services

8.5.5 Yutong SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Yutong Recent Developments

8.6 Bosch

8.6.1 Bosch Corporation Information

8.6.2 Bosch Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Bosch Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products and Services

8.6.5 Bosch SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Bosch Recent Developments

8.7 Mitsubishi

8.7.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

8.7.2 Mitsubishi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Mitsubishi Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products and Services

8.7.5 Mitsubishi SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Mitsubishi Recent Developments

8.8 Shanghai automobile electric drive

8.8.1 Shanghai automobile electric drive Corporation Information

8.8.2 Shanghai automobile electric drive Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Shanghai automobile electric drive Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products and Services

8.8.5 Shanghai automobile electric drive SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Shanghai automobile electric drive Recent Developments

8.9 Hitachi

8.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.9.2 Hitachi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Hitachi Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products and Services

8.9.5 Hitachi SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Hitachi Recent Developments

8.10 JJE

8.10.1 JJE Corporation Information

8.10.2 JJE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 JJE Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products and Services

8.10.5 JJE SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 JJE Recent Developments

8.11 JMEV

8.11.1 JMEV Corporation Information

8.11.2 JMEV Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 JMEV Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products and Services

8.11.5 JMEV SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 JMEV Recent Developments

8.12 Magna

8.12.1 Magna Corporation Information

8.12.2 Magna Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Magna Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products and Services

8.12.5 Magna SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Magna Recent Developments

8.13 UAES

8.13.1 UAES Corporation Information

8.13.2 UAES Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 UAES Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products and Services

8.13.5 UAES SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 UAES Recent Developments

8.14 JEE

8.14.1 JEE Corporation Information

8.14.2 JEE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 JEE Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products and Services

8.14.5 JEE SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 JEE Recent Developments

8.15 Shuanglin Deyang

8.15.1 Shuanglin Deyang Corporation Information

8.15.2 Shuanglin Deyang Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Shuanglin Deyang Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products and Services

8.15.5 Shuanglin Deyang SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Shuanglin Deyang Recent Developments

8.16 FDM

8.16.1 FDM Corporation Information

8.16.2 FDM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 FDM Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products and Services

8.16.5 FDM SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 FDM Recent Developments 9 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales Channels

11.2.2 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Distributors

11.3 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

