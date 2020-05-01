Complete study of the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Vehicle Aluminum Wheels production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market include , CITIC Dicastal, Ronal Wheels, Superior Industries, Borbet, Iochpe-Maxion, Alcoa, Wanfeng Auto, Uniwheel Group, Lizhong Group, Topy Group, Enkei Wheels, Zhejiang Jinfei, Accuride, YHI, Yueling Wheels, Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels, Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts, Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Vehicle Aluminum Wheels manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Vehicle Aluminum Wheels industry.

Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Segment By Type:

, Casting Process, Forging Process, Semi – Solid Die Forging Process

Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Segment By Application:

OEM, Aftermarket

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Vehicle Aluminum Wheels industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Casting Process

1.3.3 Forging Process

1.3.4 Semi – Solid Die Forging Process

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 OEM

1.4.3 Aftermarket

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Industry

1.6.1.1 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Vehicle Aluminum Wheels as of 2019)

3.4 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE 8 Company Profiles

8.1 CITIC Dicastal

8.1.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

8.1.2 CITIC Dicastal Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 CITIC Dicastal Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.1.5 CITIC Dicastal SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 CITIC Dicastal Recent Developments

8.2 Ronal Wheels

8.2.1 Ronal Wheels Corporation Information

8.2.2 Ronal Wheels Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Ronal Wheels Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.2.5 Ronal Wheels SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Ronal Wheels Recent Developments

8.3 Superior Industries

8.3.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

8.3.2 Superior Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Superior Industries Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.3.5 Superior Industries SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Superior Industries Recent Developments

8.4 Borbet

8.4.1 Borbet Corporation Information

8.4.2 Borbet Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Borbet Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.4.5 Borbet SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Borbet Recent Developments

8.5 Iochpe-Maxion

8.5.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

8.5.2 Iochpe-Maxion Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Iochpe-Maxion Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.5.5 Iochpe-Maxion SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Developments

8.6 Alcoa

8.6.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

8.6.2 Alcoa Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Alcoa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.6.5 Alcoa SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Alcoa Recent Developments

8.7 Wanfeng Auto

8.7.1 Wanfeng Auto Corporation Information

8.7.2 Wanfeng Auto Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Wanfeng Auto Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.7.5 Wanfeng Auto SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Wanfeng Auto Recent Developments

8.8 Uniwheel Group

8.8.1 Uniwheel Group Corporation Information

8.8.2 Uniwheel Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Uniwheel Group Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.8.5 Uniwheel Group SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Uniwheel Group Recent Developments

8.9 Lizhong Group

8.9.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

8.9.2 Lizhong Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Lizhong Group Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.9.5 Lizhong Group SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Lizhong Group Recent Developments

8.10 Topy Group

8.10.1 Topy Group Corporation Information

8.10.2 Topy Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Topy Group Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.10.5 Topy Group SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Topy Group Recent Developments

8.11 Enkei Wheels

8.11.1 Enkei Wheels Corporation Information

8.11.2 Enkei Wheels Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Enkei Wheels Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.11.5 Enkei Wheels SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Enkei Wheels Recent Developments

8.12 Zhejiang Jinfei

8.12.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Corporation Information

8.12.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.12.5 Zhejiang Jinfei SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Zhejiang Jinfei Recent Developments

8.13 Accuride

8.13.1 Accuride Corporation Information

8.13.2 Accuride Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Accuride Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.13.5 Accuride SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Accuride Recent Developments

8.14 YHI

8.14.1 YHI Corporation Information

8.14.2 YHI Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 YHI Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.14.5 YHI SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 YHI Recent Developments

8.15 Yueling Wheels

8.15.1 Yueling Wheels Corporation Information

8.15.2 Yueling Wheels Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Yueling Wheels Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.15.5 Yueling Wheels SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Yueling Wheels Recent Developments

8.16 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

8.16.1 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Corporation Information

8.16.2 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.16.5 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Recent Developments

8.17 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

8.17.1 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Corporation Information

8.17.2 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.17.5 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Recent Developments

8.18 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee

8.18.1 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee Corporation Information

8.18.2 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Products and Services

8.18.5 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Whee Recent Developments 9 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India 10 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Sales Channels

11.2.2 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Distributors

11.3 Vehicle Aluminum Wheels Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

