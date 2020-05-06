Complete study of the global Wood-Pellets market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Wood-Pellets industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Wood-Pellets production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Wood-Pellets market include ,Enviva,Pinnacle,Vyborgskaya Cellulose,Rentech,Innogy,Graanul Invest Group,Zilkha Biomass Energy,Canfor,General Biofuels,Pacific BioEnergy,Protocol Energy,PFEIFER,Biomass Secure Power,Viridis Energy,Westervelt,BTH Quitman Hickory,Energex,Lignetics,Equustock,Fram Renewable Fuels,RusForest,Neova,Drax Biomass International,Enova Energy Group,Aoke Ruifeng,DEVOTION,Dalin Biological,Senon Renewable Energy,Xirui New Energy,Weige Bio-tech Energy,Jianghe Biomass Energy,Huinan Hongri
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Wood-Pellets industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Wood-Pellets manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Wood-Pellets industry.
Global Wood-Pellets Market Segment By Type:
,White Pellet,Black Pellet,White pellet is the most widely used type which takes up about 98% of the total sales in 2018.
Global Wood-Pellets Market Segment By Application:
,Power Generation,Industrial Furnace,Civil Use,Other,Power generation was the most widely used area which took up about 61% of the global total in 2018.
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Wood-Pellets industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Wood-Pellets market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wood-Pellets industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Wood-Pellets market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Wood-Pellets market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wood-Pellets market
TOC
1 Wood-Pellets Market Overview
1.1 Wood-Pellets Product Overview
1.2 Wood-Pellets Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 White Pellet
1.2.2 Black Pellet
1.3 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Wood-Pellets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Wood-Pellets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Wood-Pellets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Wood-Pellets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Wood-Pellets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Wood-Pellets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Wood-Pellets Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Wood-Pellets Industry
1.5.1.1 Wood-Pellets Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Wood-Pellets Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Wood-Pellets Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Wood-Pellets Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Wood-Pellets Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Wood-Pellets Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Wood-Pellets Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wood-Pellets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Wood-Pellets Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Wood-Pellets Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wood-Pellets Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wood-Pellets as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wood-Pellets Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Wood-Pellets Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Wood-Pellets Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Wood-Pellets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Wood-Pellets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Wood-Pellets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Wood-Pellets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Wood-Pellets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Wood-Pellets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Wood-Pellets by Application
4.1 Wood-Pellets Segment by Application
4.1.1 Power Generation
4.1.2 Industrial Furnace
4.1.3 Civil Use
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Wood-Pellets Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Wood-Pellets Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Wood-Pellets Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Wood-Pellets Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Wood-Pellets by Application
4.5.2 Europe Wood-Pellets by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Wood-Pellets by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets by Application 5 North America Wood-Pellets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Wood-Pellets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Wood-Pellets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Wood-Pellets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wood-Pellets Business
10.1 Enviva
10.1.1 Enviva Corporation Information
10.1.2 Enviva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Enviva Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Enviva Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.1.5 Enviva Recent Development
10.2 Pinnacle
10.2.1 Pinnacle Corporation Information
10.2.2 Pinnacle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Pinnacle Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Enviva Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.2.5 Pinnacle Recent Development
10.3 Vyborgskaya Cellulose
10.3.1 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Corporation Information
10.3.2 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.3.5 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Recent Development
10.4 Rentech
10.4.1 Rentech Corporation Information
10.4.2 Rentech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Rentech Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Rentech Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.4.5 Rentech Recent Development
10.5 Innogy
10.5.1 Innogy Corporation Information
10.5.2 Innogy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Innogy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Innogy Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.5.5 Innogy Recent Development
10.6 Graanul Invest Group
10.6.1 Graanul Invest Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 Graanul Invest Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Graanul Invest Group Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Graanul Invest Group Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.6.5 Graanul Invest Group Recent Development
10.7 Zilkha Biomass Energy
10.7.1 Zilkha Biomass Energy Corporation Information
10.7.2 Zilkha Biomass Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Zilkha Biomass Energy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Zilkha Biomass Energy Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.7.5 Zilkha Biomass Energy Recent Development
10.8 Canfor
10.8.1 Canfor Corporation Information
10.8.2 Canfor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Canfor Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Canfor Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.8.5 Canfor Recent Development
10.9 General Biofuels
10.9.1 General Biofuels Corporation Information
10.9.2 General Biofuels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 General Biofuels Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 General Biofuels Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.9.5 General Biofuels Recent Development
10.10 Pacific BioEnergy
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Wood-Pellets Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Pacific BioEnergy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Pacific BioEnergy Recent Development
10.11 Protocol Energy
10.11.1 Protocol Energy Corporation Information
10.11.2 Protocol Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Protocol Energy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Protocol Energy Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.11.5 Protocol Energy Recent Development
10.12 PFEIFER
10.12.1 PFEIFER Corporation Information
10.12.2 PFEIFER Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 PFEIFER Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 PFEIFER Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.12.5 PFEIFER Recent Development
10.13 Biomass Secure Power
10.13.1 Biomass Secure Power Corporation Information
10.13.2 Biomass Secure Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Biomass Secure Power Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Biomass Secure Power Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.13.5 Biomass Secure Power Recent Development
10.14 Viridis Energy
10.14.1 Viridis Energy Corporation Information
10.14.2 Viridis Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Viridis Energy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Viridis Energy Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.14.5 Viridis Energy Recent Development
10.15 Westervelt
10.15.1 Westervelt Corporation Information
10.15.2 Westervelt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Westervelt Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Westervelt Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.15.5 Westervelt Recent Development
10.16 BTH Quitman Hickory
10.16.1 BTH Quitman Hickory Corporation Information
10.16.2 BTH Quitman Hickory Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 BTH Quitman Hickory Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 BTH Quitman Hickory Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.16.5 BTH Quitman Hickory Recent Development
10.17 Energex
10.17.1 Energex Corporation Information
10.17.2 Energex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Energex Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Energex Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.17.5 Energex Recent Development
10.18 Lignetics
10.18.1 Lignetics Corporation Information
10.18.2 Lignetics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Lignetics Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Lignetics Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.18.5 Lignetics Recent Development
10.19 Equustock
10.19.1 Equustock Corporation Information
10.19.2 Equustock Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Equustock Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Equustock Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.19.5 Equustock Recent Development
10.20 Fram Renewable Fuels
10.20.1 Fram Renewable Fuels Corporation Information
10.20.2 Fram Renewable Fuels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Fram Renewable Fuels Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Fram Renewable Fuels Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.20.5 Fram Renewable Fuels Recent Development
10.21 RusForest
10.21.1 RusForest Corporation Information
10.21.2 RusForest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 RusForest Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 RusForest Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.21.5 RusForest Recent Development
10.22 Neova
10.22.1 Neova Corporation Information
10.22.2 Neova Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 Neova Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Neova Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.22.5 Neova Recent Development
10.23 Drax Biomass International
10.23.1 Drax Biomass International Corporation Information
10.23.2 Drax Biomass International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.23.3 Drax Biomass International Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 Drax Biomass International Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.23.5 Drax Biomass International Recent Development
10.24 Enova Energy Group
10.24.1 Enova Energy Group Corporation Information
10.24.2 Enova Energy Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.24.3 Enova Energy Group Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.24.4 Enova Energy Group Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.24.5 Enova Energy Group Recent Development
10.25 Aoke Ruifeng
10.25.1 Aoke Ruifeng Corporation Information
10.25.2 Aoke Ruifeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.25.3 Aoke Ruifeng Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.25.4 Aoke Ruifeng Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.25.5 Aoke Ruifeng Recent Development
10.26 DEVOTION
10.26.1 DEVOTION Corporation Information
10.26.2 DEVOTION Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.26.3 DEVOTION Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.26.4 DEVOTION Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.26.5 DEVOTION Recent Development
10.27 Dalin Biological
10.27.1 Dalin Biological Corporation Information
10.27.2 Dalin Biological Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.27.3 Dalin Biological Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.27.4 Dalin Biological Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.27.5 Dalin Biological Recent Development
10.28 Senon Renewable Energy
10.28.1 Senon Renewable Energy Corporation Information
10.28.2 Senon Renewable Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.28.3 Senon Renewable Energy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.28.4 Senon Renewable Energy Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.28.5 Senon Renewable Energy Recent Development
10.29 Xirui New Energy
10.29.1 Xirui New Energy Corporation Information
10.29.2 Xirui New Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.29.3 Xirui New Energy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.29.4 Xirui New Energy Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.29.5 Xirui New Energy Recent Development
10.30 Weige Bio-tech Energy
10.30.1 Weige Bio-tech Energy Corporation Information
10.30.2 Weige Bio-tech Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.30.3 Weige Bio-tech Energy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.30.4 Weige Bio-tech Energy Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.30.5 Weige Bio-tech Energy Recent Development
10.31 Jianghe Biomass Energy
10.31.1 Jianghe Biomass Energy Corporation Information
10.31.2 Jianghe Biomass Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.31.3 Jianghe Biomass Energy Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.31.4 Jianghe Biomass Energy Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.31.5 Jianghe Biomass Energy Recent Development
10.32 Huinan Hongri
10.32.1 Huinan Hongri Corporation Information
10.32.2 Huinan Hongri Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.32.3 Huinan Hongri Wood-Pellets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.32.4 Huinan Hongri Wood-Pellets Products Offered
10.32.5 Huinan Hongri Recent Development 11 Wood-Pellets Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Wood-Pellets Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Wood-Pellets Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
