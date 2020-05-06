Complete study of the global Solar Thermal Collector market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Solar Thermal Collector industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Solar Thermal Collector production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Solar Thermal Collector market include ,GREENoneTEC,Viessmann Werke,Solectrol,Solhart,Dimas,Wolf,Prime Laser Tech,Nobel Xilinakis,BDR Thermea,Modulo Solar,Hewalex,Ariston,Supreme Solar,Ritter Energie,Kuzeymak,Kingspan,Grammer Solar,Conserval Engineering,Sunrain,Himin,Shandong Sang Le,Yuansheng,Linuo Paradigma,HUAYANG,Sunshore

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Solar Thermal Collector industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Solar Thermal Collector manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Solar Thermal Collector industry.

Global Solar Thermal Collector Market Segment By Type:

,Flat plate collectors,Evacuated tube collectors,Solar air collectors,Other

Global Solar Thermal Collector Market Segment By Application:

,Space heating applications,Process heat applications,Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Solar Thermal Collector industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solar Thermal Collector market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Solar Thermal Collector industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solar Thermal Collector market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solar Thermal Collector market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solar Thermal Collector market

TOC

1 Solar Thermal Collector Market Overview

1.1 Solar Thermal Collector Product Overview

1.2 Solar Thermal Collector Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Flat plate collectors

1.2.2 Evacuated tube collectors

1.2.3 Solar air collectors

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Solar Thermal Collector Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Solar Thermal Collector Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Solar Thermal Collector Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Solar Thermal Collector Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Solar Thermal Collector Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Solar Thermal Collector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Solar Thermal Collector Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Solar Thermal Collector Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Solar Thermal Collector Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Solar Thermal Collector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Solar Thermal Collector Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Solar Thermal Collector Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Thermal Collector Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Solar Thermal Collector Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collector Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Solar Thermal Collector Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Solar Thermal Collector Industry

1.5.1.1 Solar Thermal Collector Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Solar Thermal Collector Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Solar Thermal Collector Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Solar Thermal Collector Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Solar Thermal Collector Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Solar Thermal Collector Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Solar Thermal Collector Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solar Thermal Collector Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Solar Thermal Collector Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar Thermal Collector Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solar Thermal Collector Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Solar Thermal Collector as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solar Thermal Collector Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Solar Thermal Collector Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Solar Thermal Collector Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Solar Thermal Collector Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Solar Thermal Collector Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Solar Thermal Collector Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Solar Thermal Collector Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Solar Thermal Collector Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Solar Thermal Collector Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Solar Thermal Collector Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Solar Thermal Collector Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Solar Thermal Collector Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Thermal Collector Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Thermal Collector Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Solar Thermal Collector Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Solar Thermal Collector Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Solar Thermal Collector Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Solar Thermal Collector Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collector Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collector Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Solar Thermal Collector by Application

4.1 Solar Thermal Collector Segment by Application

4.1.1 Space heating applications

4.1.2 Process heat applications

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Solar Thermal Collector Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Solar Thermal Collector Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Solar Thermal Collector Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Solar Thermal Collector Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Solar Thermal Collector by Application

4.5.2 Europe Solar Thermal Collector by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Thermal Collector by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Solar Thermal Collector by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collector by Application 5 North America Solar Thermal Collector Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Solar Thermal Collector Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Solar Thermal Collector Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Solar Thermal Collector Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Solar Thermal Collector Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Solar Thermal Collector Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Solar Thermal Collector Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Solar Thermal Collector Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Solar Thermal Collector Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Solar Thermal Collector Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Solar Thermal Collector Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Thermal Collector Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Thermal Collector Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Thermal Collector Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Thermal Collector Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Solar Thermal Collector Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Solar Thermal Collector Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Solar Thermal Collector Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Solar Thermal Collector Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Solar Thermal Collector Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collector Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collector Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collector Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collector Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Thermal Collector Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Solar Thermal Collector Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar Thermal Collector Business

10.1 GREENoneTEC

10.1.1 GREENoneTEC Corporation Information

10.1.2 GREENoneTEC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 GREENoneTEC Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GREENoneTEC Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.1.5 GREENoneTEC Recent Development

10.2 Viessmann Werke

10.2.1 Viessmann Werke Corporation Information

10.2.2 Viessmann Werke Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Viessmann Werke Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 GREENoneTEC Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.2.5 Viessmann Werke Recent Development

10.3 Solectrol

10.3.1 Solectrol Corporation Information

10.3.2 Solectrol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Solectrol Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Solectrol Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.3.5 Solectrol Recent Development

10.4 Solhart

10.4.1 Solhart Corporation Information

10.4.2 Solhart Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Solhart Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Solhart Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.4.5 Solhart Recent Development

10.5 Dimas

10.5.1 Dimas Corporation Information

10.5.2 Dimas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Dimas Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Dimas Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.5.5 Dimas Recent Development

10.6 Wolf

10.6.1 Wolf Corporation Information

10.6.2 Wolf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Wolf Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Wolf Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.6.5 Wolf Recent Development

10.7 Prime Laser Tech

10.7.1 Prime Laser Tech Corporation Information

10.7.2 Prime Laser Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Prime Laser Tech Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Prime Laser Tech Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.7.5 Prime Laser Tech Recent Development

10.8 Nobel Xilinakis

10.8.1 Nobel Xilinakis Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nobel Xilinakis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Nobel Xilinakis Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Nobel Xilinakis Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.8.5 Nobel Xilinakis Recent Development

10.9 BDR Thermea

10.9.1 BDR Thermea Corporation Information

10.9.2 BDR Thermea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 BDR Thermea Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 BDR Thermea Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.9.5 BDR Thermea Recent Development

10.10 Modulo Solar

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Solar Thermal Collector Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Modulo Solar Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Modulo Solar Recent Development

10.11 Hewalex

10.11.1 Hewalex Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hewalex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Hewalex Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hewalex Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.11.5 Hewalex Recent Development

10.12 Ariston

10.12.1 Ariston Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ariston Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Ariston Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Ariston Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.12.5 Ariston Recent Development

10.13 Supreme Solar

10.13.1 Supreme Solar Corporation Information

10.13.2 Supreme Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Supreme Solar Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Supreme Solar Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.13.5 Supreme Solar Recent Development

10.14 Ritter Energie

10.14.1 Ritter Energie Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ritter Energie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Ritter Energie Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Ritter Energie Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.14.5 Ritter Energie Recent Development

10.15 Kuzeymak

10.15.1 Kuzeymak Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kuzeymak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Kuzeymak Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Kuzeymak Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.15.5 Kuzeymak Recent Development

10.16 Kingspan

10.16.1 Kingspan Corporation Information

10.16.2 Kingspan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Kingspan Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Kingspan Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.16.5 Kingspan Recent Development

10.17 Grammer Solar

10.17.1 Grammer Solar Corporation Information

10.17.2 Grammer Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Grammer Solar Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Grammer Solar Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.17.5 Grammer Solar Recent Development

10.18 Conserval Engineering

10.18.1 Conserval Engineering Corporation Information

10.18.2 Conserval Engineering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Conserval Engineering Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Conserval Engineering Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.18.5 Conserval Engineering Recent Development

10.19 Sunrain

10.19.1 Sunrain Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sunrain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Sunrain Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Sunrain Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.19.5 Sunrain Recent Development

10.20 Himin

10.20.1 Himin Corporation Information

10.20.2 Himin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Himin Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Himin Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.20.5 Himin Recent Development

10.21 Shandong Sang Le

10.21.1 Shandong Sang Le Corporation Information

10.21.2 Shandong Sang Le Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Shandong Sang Le Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Shandong Sang Le Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.21.5 Shandong Sang Le Recent Development

10.22 Yuansheng

10.22.1 Yuansheng Corporation Information

10.22.2 Yuansheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Yuansheng Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Yuansheng Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.22.5 Yuansheng Recent Development

10.23 Linuo Paradigma

10.23.1 Linuo Paradigma Corporation Information

10.23.2 Linuo Paradigma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Linuo Paradigma Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Linuo Paradigma Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.23.5 Linuo Paradigma Recent Development

10.24 HUAYANG

10.24.1 HUAYANG Corporation Information

10.24.2 HUAYANG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 HUAYANG Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 HUAYANG Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.24.5 HUAYANG Recent Development

10.25 Sunshore

10.25.1 Sunshore Corporation Information

10.25.2 Sunshore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Sunshore Solar Thermal Collector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Sunshore Solar Thermal Collector Products Offered

10.25.5 Sunshore Recent Development 11 Solar Thermal Collector Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Solar Thermal Collector Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Solar Thermal Collector Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

