Complete study of the global Microgrid market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Microgrid industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Microgrid production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Microgrid industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Microgrid manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Microgrid industry.

Global Microgrid Market Segment By Type:

Global Microgrid Market Segment By Type:

,Grid-Tied,Independent By the application, this report covers the following segments,Commercial or Industrial Microgrid,Community or Utility Microgrid,Campus or Institutional Microgrid,Military Microgrid,Remote Microgrid

Global Microgrid Market Segment By Application:

,Commercial or Industrial Microgrid,Community or Utility Microgrid,Campus or Institutional Microgrid,Military Microgrid,Remote Microgrid

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Microgrid industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Microgrid

1.1 Microgrid Market Overview

1.1.1 Microgrid Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Microgrid Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Microgrid Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Microgrid Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Microgrid Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Microgrid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Microgrid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Microgrid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Microgrid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Microgrid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Microgrid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Microgrid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Microgrid Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Microgrid Industry

1.7.1.1 Microgrid Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Microgrid Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Microgrid Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Microgrid Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Microgrid Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Microgrid Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Microgrid Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Grid-Tied

2.5 Independent 3 Microgrid Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Microgrid Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Microgrid Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Microgrid Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Commercial or Industrial Microgrid

3.5 Community or Utility Microgrid

3.6 Campus or Institutional Microgrid

3.7 Military Microgrid

3.8 Remote Microgrid 4 Global Microgrid Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Microgrid Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Microgrid as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Microgrid Market

4.4 Global Top Players Microgrid Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Microgrid Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Microgrid Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ABB

5.1.1 ABB Profile

5.1.2 ABB Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 ABB Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ABB Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

5.2 NEC

5.2.1 NEC Profile

5.2.2 NEC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 NEC Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 NEC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 NEC Recent Developments

5.3 GE

5.5.1 GE Profile

5.3.2 GE Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 GE Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 GE Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Aquion Energy Recent Developments

5.4 Aquion Energy

5.4.1 Aquion Energy Profile

5.4.2 Aquion Energy Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Aquion Energy Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Aquion Energy Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Aquion Energy Recent Developments

5.5 Echelon

5.5.1 Echelon Profile

5.5.2 Echelon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Echelon Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Echelon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Echelon Recent Developments

5.6 Raytheon

5.6.1 Raytheon Profile

5.6.2 Raytheon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Raytheon Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Raytheon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Raytheon Recent Developments

5.7 S&C Electric Co

5.7.1 S&C Electric Co Profile

5.7.2 S&C Electric Co Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 S&C Electric Co Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 S&C Electric Co Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 S&C Electric Co Recent Developments

5.8 Eaton Corporation

5.8.1 Eaton Corporation Profile

5.8.2 Eaton Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Eaton Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Eaton Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Eaton Corporation Recent Developments

5.9 Sunverge Energy

5.9.1 Sunverge Energy Profile

5.9.2 Sunverge Energy Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Sunverge Energy Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Sunverge Energy Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Sunverge Energy Recent Developments

5.10 Siemens

5.10.1 Siemens Profile

5.10.2 Siemens Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Siemens Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Siemens Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.11 Toshiba

5.11.1 Toshiba Profile

5.11.2 Toshiba Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Toshiba Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Toshiba Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

5.12 General Microgrids

5.12.1 General Microgrids Profile

5.12.2 General Microgrids Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 General Microgrids Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 General Microgrids Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 General Microgrids Recent Developments

5.13 Lockheed Martin

5.13.1 Lockheed Martin Profile

5.13.2 Lockheed Martin Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Lockheed Martin Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Developments 6 North America Microgrid by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Microgrid Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Microgrid Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Microgrid by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Microgrid Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Microgrid Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Microgrid by Players and by Application

8.1 China Microgrid Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Microgrid Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Microgrid by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Microgrid Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Microgrid Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Microgrid by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Microgrid Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Microgrid Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Microgrid by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Microgrid Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Microgrid Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Microgrid Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

