Complete study of the global Portable Power Bank market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Portable Power Bank industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Portable Power Bank production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Portable Power Bank market include ,MI,Anker,Samsung,Sony,FSP,Panasonic,SCUD,Powerocks,Pisen,GP Batteries,Mophie,Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited),Apacer,Yoobao,Besiter,DX Power,Maxell,Intex Technologies,Romoss,Pineng,IEC Technology,RavPower,Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv),Mili,Lepow,Ambrane,Aigo
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Portable Power Bank industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Portable Power Bank manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Portable Power Bank industry.
Global Portable Power Bank Market Segment By Type:
,Up To 10000 mAh,10001 – 15000 mAh,Above 15000 mAh
Global Portable Power Bank Market Segment By Application:
,Smartphone,Tablet,Media Device
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Portable Power Bank industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Portable Power Bank market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Portable Power Bank industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Portable Power Bank market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Power Bank market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Power Bank market
TOC
1 Portable Power Bank Market Overview
1.1 Portable Power Bank Product Overview
1.2 Portable Power Bank Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Up To 10000 mAh
1.2.2 10001 – 15000 mAh
1.2.3 Above 15000 mAh
1.3 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Portable Power Bank Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Portable Power Bank Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Portable Power Bank Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Portable Power Bank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Portable Power Bank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Portable Power Bank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Portable Power Bank Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Portable Power Bank Industry
1.5.1.1 Portable Power Bank Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Portable Power Bank Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Portable Power Bank Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Portable Power Bank Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Portable Power Bank Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Portable Power Bank Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Portable Power Bank Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable Power Bank Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Portable Power Bank Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Portable Power Bank Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable Power Bank Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Portable Power Bank as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable Power Bank Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable Power Bank Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Portable Power Bank Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Portable Power Bank Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Portable Power Bank Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Portable Power Bank Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Portable Power Bank Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Portable Power Bank by Application
4.1 Portable Power Bank Segment by Application
4.1.1 Smartphone
4.1.2 Tablet
4.1.3 Media Device
4.2 Global Portable Power Bank Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Portable Power Bank Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Portable Power Bank Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Portable Power Bank Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Portable Power Bank by Application
4.5.2 Europe Portable Power Bank by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Portable Power Bank by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank by Application 5 North America Portable Power Bank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Portable Power Bank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Portable Power Bank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Portable Power Bank Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Power Bank Business
10.1 MI
10.1.1 MI Corporation Information
10.1.2 MI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 MI Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 MI Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.1.5 MI Recent Development
10.2 Anker
10.2.1 Anker Corporation Information
10.2.2 Anker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Anker Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 MI Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.2.5 Anker Recent Development
10.3 Samsung
10.3.1 Samsung Corporation Information
10.3.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Samsung Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Samsung Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.3.5 Samsung Recent Development
10.4 Sony
10.4.1 Sony Corporation Information
10.4.2 Sony Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Sony Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Sony Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.4.5 Sony Recent Development
10.5 FSP
10.5.1 FSP Corporation Information
10.5.2 FSP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 FSP Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 FSP Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.5.5 FSP Recent Development
10.6 Panasonic
10.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.6.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Panasonic Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Panasonic Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.6.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.7 SCUD
10.7.1 SCUD Corporation Information
10.7.2 SCUD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 SCUD Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 SCUD Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.7.5 SCUD Recent Development
10.8 Powerocks
10.8.1 Powerocks Corporation Information
10.8.2 Powerocks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Powerocks Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Powerocks Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.8.5 Powerocks Recent Development
10.9 Pisen
10.9.1 Pisen Corporation Information
10.9.2 Pisen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Pisen Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Pisen Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.9.5 Pisen Recent Development
10.10 GP Batteries
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Portable Power Bank Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 GP Batteries Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 GP Batteries Recent Development
10.11 Mophie
10.11.1 Mophie Corporation Information
10.11.2 Mophie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Mophie Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Mophie Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.11.5 Mophie Recent Development
10.12 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited)
10.12.1 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Corporation Information
10.12.2 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.12.5 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Recent Development
10.13 Apacer
10.13.1 Apacer Corporation Information
10.13.2 Apacer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Apacer Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Apacer Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.13.5 Apacer Recent Development
10.14 Yoobao
10.14.1 Yoobao Corporation Information
10.14.2 Yoobao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Yoobao Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Yoobao Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.14.5 Yoobao Recent Development
10.15 Besiter
10.15.1 Besiter Corporation Information
10.15.2 Besiter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Besiter Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Besiter Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.15.5 Besiter Recent Development
10.16 DX Power
10.16.1 DX Power Corporation Information
10.16.2 DX Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 DX Power Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 DX Power Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.16.5 DX Power Recent Development
10.17 Maxell
10.17.1 Maxell Corporation Information
10.17.2 Maxell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Maxell Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Maxell Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.17.5 Maxell Recent Development
10.18 Intex Technologies
10.18.1 Intex Technologies Corporation Information
10.18.2 Intex Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Intex Technologies Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Intex Technologies Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.18.5 Intex Technologies Recent Development
10.19 Romoss
10.19.1 Romoss Corporation Information
10.19.2 Romoss Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Romoss Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Romoss Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.19.5 Romoss Recent Development
10.20 Pineng
10.20.1 Pineng Corporation Information
10.20.2 Pineng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Pineng Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Pineng Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.20.5 Pineng Recent Development
10.21 IEC Technology
10.21.1 IEC Technology Corporation Information
10.21.2 IEC Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 IEC Technology Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 IEC Technology Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.21.5 IEC Technology Recent Development
10.22 RavPower
10.22.1 RavPower Corporation Information
10.22.2 RavPower Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 RavPower Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 RavPower Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.22.5 RavPower Recent Development
10.23 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv)
10.23.1 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv) Corporation Information
10.23.2 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.23.3 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv) Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv) Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.23.5 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv) Recent Development
10.24 Mili
10.24.1 Mili Corporation Information
10.24.2 Mili Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.24.3 Mili Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.24.4 Mili Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.24.5 Mili Recent Development
10.25 Lepow
10.25.1 Lepow Corporation Information
10.25.2 Lepow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.25.3 Lepow Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.25.4 Lepow Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.25.5 Lepow Recent Development
10.26 Ambrane
10.26.1 Ambrane Corporation Information
10.26.2 Ambrane Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.26.3 Ambrane Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.26.4 Ambrane Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.26.5 Ambrane Recent Development
10.27 Aigo
10.27.1 Aigo Corporation Information
10.27.2 Aigo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.27.3 Aigo Portable Power Bank Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.27.4 Aigo Portable Power Bank Products Offered
10.27.5 Aigo Recent Development 11 Portable Power Bank Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Portable Power Bank Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Portable Power Bank Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
