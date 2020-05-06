Complete study of the global GaN Power Devices market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global GaN Power Devices industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on GaN Power Devices production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global GaN Power Devices market include ,Fujitsu,Toshiba,Koninklijke Philips,Texas Instruments,EPIGAN,NTT Advanced Technology,RF Micro Devices,Cree Incorporated,Aixtron,International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE),Mitsubishi Chemical,AZZURO Semiconductors

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global GaN Power Devices industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the GaN Power Devices manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall GaN Power Devices industry.

Global GaN Power Devices Market Segment By Type:

,600V,Other

Global GaN Power Devices Market Segment By Application:

,Server and Other IT Equipments,High-efficiency and Stable Power Supplies,Rapidly Expanding HEV/EV Devices

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global GaN Power Devices industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GaN Power Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the GaN Power Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GaN Power Devices market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GaN Power Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GaN Power Devices market

TOC

1 GaN Power Devices Market Overview

1.1 GaN Power Devices Product Overview

1.2 GaN Power Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 600V

1.2.2 Other

1.3 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): GaN Power Devices Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the GaN Power Devices Industry

1.5.1.1 GaN Power Devices Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and GaN Power Devices Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for GaN Power Devices Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global GaN Power Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by GaN Power Devices Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by GaN Power Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GaN Power Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 GaN Power Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GaN Power Devices Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GaN Power Devices Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in GaN Power Devices as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GaN Power Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers GaN Power Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global GaN Power Devices Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global GaN Power Devices Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America GaN Power Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America GaN Power Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe GaN Power Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe GaN Power Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America GaN Power Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America GaN Power Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global GaN Power Devices by Application

4.1 GaN Power Devices Segment by Application

4.1.1 Server and Other IT Equipments

4.1.2 High-efficiency and Stable Power Supplies

4.1.3 Rapidly Expanding HEV/EV Devices

4.2 Global GaN Power Devices Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global GaN Power Devices Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global GaN Power Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions GaN Power Devices Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America GaN Power Devices by Application

4.5.2 Europe GaN Power Devices by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices by Application

4.5.4 Latin America GaN Power Devices by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices by Application 5 North America GaN Power Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe GaN Power Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America GaN Power Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE GaN Power Devices Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GaN Power Devices Business

10.1 Fujitsu

10.1.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

10.1.2 Fujitsu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Fujitsu GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Fujitsu GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

10.2 Toshiba

10.2.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.2.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Toshiba GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Fujitsu GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.2.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.3 Koninklijke Philips

10.3.1 Koninklijke Philips Corporation Information

10.3.2 Koninklijke Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Koninklijke Philips GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Koninklijke Philips GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development

10.4 Texas Instruments

10.4.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.4.2 Texas Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Texas Instruments GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Texas Instruments GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.5 EPIGAN

10.5.1 EPIGAN Corporation Information

10.5.2 EPIGAN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 EPIGAN GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 EPIGAN GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 EPIGAN Recent Development

10.6 NTT Advanced Technology

10.6.1 NTT Advanced Technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 NTT Advanced Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 NTT Advanced Technology GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 NTT Advanced Technology GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 NTT Advanced Technology Recent Development

10.7 RF Micro Devices

10.7.1 RF Micro Devices Corporation Information

10.7.2 RF Micro Devices Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 RF Micro Devices GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 RF Micro Devices GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 RF Micro Devices Recent Development

10.8 Cree Incorporated

10.8.1 Cree Incorporated Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cree Incorporated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Cree Incorporated GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Cree Incorporated GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.8.5 Cree Incorporated Recent Development

10.9 Aixtron

10.9.1 Aixtron Corporation Information

10.9.2 Aixtron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Aixtron GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Aixtron GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.9.5 Aixtron Recent Development

10.10 International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 GaN Power Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE) GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE) Recent Development

10.11 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.11.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Mitsubishi Chemical GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Mitsubishi Chemical GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.11.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.12 AZZURO Semiconductors

10.12.1 AZZURO Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.12.2 AZZURO Semiconductors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 AZZURO Semiconductors GaN Power Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 AZZURO Semiconductors GaN Power Devices Products Offered

10.12.5 AZZURO Semiconductors Recent Development 11 GaN Power Devices Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 GaN Power Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 GaN Power Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

