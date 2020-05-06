Complete study of the global Photovoltaics Modules market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Photovoltaics Modules industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Photovoltaics Modules production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Photovoltaics Modules market include ,Sharp,JA Solar,Yingli,Trina Solar,Canadian Solar,Kyocera Solar,Solar Frontier,SFCE,ReneSola,Hanwha Solar,REC Group,First Solar,SunPower,Jinko Solar

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Photovoltaics Modules industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Photovoltaics Modules manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Photovoltaics Modules industry.

Global Photovoltaics Modules Market Segment By Type:

,Single Crystal Silicon,Polycrystalline Silicon,Other

Global Photovoltaics Modules Market Segment By Application:

,Residential,Commercial,Ground Mount,Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Photovoltaics Modules industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Photovoltaics Modules Market Overview

1.1 Photovoltaics Modules Product Overview

1.2 Photovoltaics Modules Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single Crystal Silicon

1.2.2 Polycrystalline Silicon

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Photovoltaics Modules Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Photovoltaics Modules Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Photovoltaics Modules Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Photovoltaics Modules Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Photovoltaics Modules Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Photovoltaics Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Photovoltaics Modules Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Photovoltaics Modules Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Photovoltaics Modules Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Photovoltaics Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Photovoltaics Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Photovoltaics Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Photovoltaics Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Modules Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Photovoltaics Modules Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Photovoltaics Modules Industry

1.5.1.1 Photovoltaics Modules Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Photovoltaics Modules Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Photovoltaics Modules Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Photovoltaics Modules Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Photovoltaics Modules Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Photovoltaics Modules Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Photovoltaics Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Photovoltaics Modules Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Photovoltaics Modules Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Photovoltaics Modules Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Photovoltaics Modules Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Photovoltaics Modules as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Photovoltaics Modules Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Photovoltaics Modules Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Photovoltaics Modules Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Photovoltaics Modules Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Photovoltaics Modules Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Photovoltaics Modules Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Photovoltaics Modules Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Photovoltaics Modules Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Photovoltaics Modules Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Photovoltaics Modules Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Photovoltaics Modules Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Photovoltaics Modules Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Photovoltaics Modules Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Photovoltaics Modules Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Modules Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Modules Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Photovoltaics Modules Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Photovoltaics Modules Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Photovoltaics Modules Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Photovoltaics Modules Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Modules Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Modules Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Photovoltaics Modules by Application

4.1 Photovoltaics Modules Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Ground Mount

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Photovoltaics Modules Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Photovoltaics Modules Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Photovoltaics Modules Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Photovoltaics Modules Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Photovoltaics Modules by Application

4.5.2 Europe Photovoltaics Modules by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Modules by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Photovoltaics Modules by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Modules by Application 5 North America Photovoltaics Modules Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Photovoltaics Modules Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Photovoltaics Modules Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Photovoltaics Modules Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Photovoltaics Modules Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Photovoltaics Modules Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Photovoltaics Modules Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Photovoltaics Modules Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Photovoltaics Modules Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Photovoltaics Modules Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Modules Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Modules Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Modules Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Modules Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Modules Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Photovoltaics Modules Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Photovoltaics Modules Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Photovoltaics Modules Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Photovoltaics Modules Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Photovoltaics Modules Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Modules Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Modules Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Modules Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Modules Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaics Modules Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Photovoltaics Modules Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Photovoltaics Modules Business

10.1 Sharp

10.1.1 Sharp Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sharp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Sharp Photovoltaics Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Sharp Photovoltaics Modules Products Offered

10.1.5 Sharp Recent Development

10.2 JA Solar

10.2.1 JA Solar Corporation Information

10.2.2 JA Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 JA Solar Photovoltaics Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Sharp Photovoltaics Modules Products Offered

10.2.5 JA Solar Recent Development

10.3 Yingli

10.3.1 Yingli Corporation Information

10.3.2 Yingli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Yingli Photovoltaics Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Yingli Photovoltaics Modules Products Offered

10.3.5 Yingli Recent Development

10.4 Trina Solar

10.4.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

10.4.2 Trina Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Trina Solar Photovoltaics Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Trina Solar Photovoltaics Modules Products Offered

10.4.5 Trina Solar Recent Development

10.5 Canadian Solar

10.5.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

10.5.2 Canadian Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Canadian Solar Photovoltaics Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Canadian Solar Photovoltaics Modules Products Offered

10.5.5 Canadian Solar Recent Development

10.6 Kyocera Solar

10.6.1 Kyocera Solar Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kyocera Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Kyocera Solar Photovoltaics Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Kyocera Solar Photovoltaics Modules Products Offered

10.6.5 Kyocera Solar Recent Development

10.7 Solar Frontier

10.7.1 Solar Frontier Corporation Information

10.7.2 Solar Frontier Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Solar Frontier Photovoltaics Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Solar Frontier Photovoltaics Modules Products Offered

10.7.5 Solar Frontier Recent Development

10.8 SFCE

10.8.1 SFCE Corporation Information

10.8.2 SFCE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 SFCE Photovoltaics Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 SFCE Photovoltaics Modules Products Offered

10.8.5 SFCE Recent Development

10.9 ReneSola

10.9.1 ReneSola Corporation Information

10.9.2 ReneSola Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 ReneSola Photovoltaics Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ReneSola Photovoltaics Modules Products Offered

10.9.5 ReneSola Recent Development

10.10 Hanwha Solar

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Photovoltaics Modules Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hanwha Solar Photovoltaics Modules Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hanwha Solar Recent Development

10.11 REC Group

10.11.1 REC Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 REC Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 REC Group Photovoltaics Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 REC Group Photovoltaics Modules Products Offered

10.11.5 REC Group Recent Development

10.12 First Solar

10.12.1 First Solar Corporation Information

10.12.2 First Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 First Solar Photovoltaics Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 First Solar Photovoltaics Modules Products Offered

10.12.5 First Solar Recent Development

10.13 SunPower

10.13.1 SunPower Corporation Information

10.13.2 SunPower Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 SunPower Photovoltaics Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 SunPower Photovoltaics Modules Products Offered

10.13.5 SunPower Recent Development

10.14 Jinko Solar

10.14.1 Jinko Solar Corporation Information

10.14.2 Jinko Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Jinko Solar Photovoltaics Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Jinko Solar Photovoltaics Modules Products Offered

10.14.5 Jinko Solar Recent Development 11 Photovoltaics Modules Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Photovoltaics Modules Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Photovoltaics Modules Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

