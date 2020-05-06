Complete study of the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Off-grid Energy Storage Systems production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market include ,EnerSys,SAFT,Sonnen,NEC Energy Solutions,Sumitomo Electric Industries,Fronius,LG Chem,Aquion Energy,Toshiba,Samsung SDI,Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,ZEN Energy,Enphase,CALB,Tianneng Battery

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Off-grid Energy Storage Systems industry.

Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Segment By Type:

,Lithium-ion Battery,Lead-acid Battery,Other

Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Segment By Application:

,Family Backup Power,Industrial UPS,Unattended Equipment,Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market

TOC

1 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Overview

1.1 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Product Overview

1.2 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lithium-ion Battery

1.2.2 Lead-acid Battery

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Industry

1.5.1.1 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Off-grid Energy Storage Systems as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems by Application

4.1 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Segment by Application

4.1.1 Family Backup Power

4.1.2 Industrial UPS

4.1.3 Unattended Equipment

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems by Application

4.5.2 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Off-grid Energy Storage Systems by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Off-grid Energy Storage Systems by Application 5 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Business

10.1 EnerSys

10.1.1 EnerSys Corporation Information

10.1.2 EnerSys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 EnerSys Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 EnerSys Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

10.1.5 EnerSys Recent Development

10.2 SAFT

10.2.1 SAFT Corporation Information

10.2.2 SAFT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 SAFT Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 EnerSys Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

10.2.5 SAFT Recent Development

10.3 Sonnen

10.3.1 Sonnen Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sonnen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sonnen Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sonnen Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

10.3.5 Sonnen Recent Development

10.4 NEC Energy Solutions

10.4.1 NEC Energy Solutions Corporation Information

10.4.2 NEC Energy Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 NEC Energy Solutions Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 NEC Energy Solutions Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

10.4.5 NEC Energy Solutions Recent Development

10.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries

10.5.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

10.5.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Development

10.6 Fronius

10.6.1 Fronius Corporation Information

10.6.2 Fronius Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Fronius Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Fronius Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

10.6.5 Fronius Recent Development

10.7 LG Chem

10.7.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.7.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 LG Chem Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 LG Chem Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

10.7.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.8 Aquion Energy

10.8.1 Aquion Energy Corporation Information

10.8.2 Aquion Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Aquion Energy Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Aquion Energy Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

10.8.5 Aquion Energy Recent Development

10.9 Toshiba

10.9.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.9.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Toshiba Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Toshiba Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

10.9.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.10 Samsung SDI

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Samsung SDI Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

10.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

10.11.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

10.11.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Development

10.12 ZEN Energy

10.12.1 ZEN Energy Corporation Information

10.12.2 ZEN Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 ZEN Energy Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 ZEN Energy Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

10.12.5 ZEN Energy Recent Development

10.13 Enphase

10.13.1 Enphase Corporation Information

10.13.2 Enphase Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Enphase Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Enphase Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

10.13.5 Enphase Recent Development

10.14 CALB

10.14.1 CALB Corporation Information

10.14.2 CALB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 CALB Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 CALB Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

10.14.5 CALB Recent Development

10.15 Tianneng Battery

10.15.1 Tianneng Battery Corporation Information

10.15.2 Tianneng Battery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Tianneng Battery Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Tianneng Battery Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

10.15.5 Tianneng Battery Recent Development 11 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

