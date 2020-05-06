Complete study of the global Residential Solar Energy Storage market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Residential Solar Energy Storage industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Residential Solar Energy Storage production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Residential Solar Energy Storage market include ,East Penn Manufacturing,LG Chem,BYD,Panasonic,Tesla,Samsung SDI,Sonnen,Saft,A123 Systems,Enphase Energy,E-On Batteries,HOPPECKE Batterien,Exide Technologies,Fronius International

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1710154/global-residential-solar-energy-storage-market

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Residential Solar Energy Storage industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Residential Solar Energy Storage manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Residential Solar Energy Storage industry.

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Segment By Type:

,Li-ion,Lead-Acid

Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Segment By Application:

,Collective House,Detached House

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Residential Solar Energy Storage industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global Residential Solar Energy Storage market include ,East Penn Manufacturing,LG Chem,BYD,Panasonic,Tesla,Samsung SDI,Sonnen,Saft,A123 Systems,Enphase Energy,E-On Batteries,HOPPECKE Batterien,Exide Technologies,Fronius International

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Residential Solar Energy Storage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Residential Solar Energy Storage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Residential Solar Energy Storage market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Residential Solar Energy Storage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Residential Solar Energy Storage market

Get Full Report in your inbox within 24 hours at USD(4900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/d2f3e7ee32a1c7397c3abe926a969118,0,1,global-residential-solar-energy-storage-market

TOC

1 Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Overview

1.1 Residential Solar Energy Storage Product Overview

1.2 Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Li-ion

1.2.2 Lead-Acid

1.3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Residential Solar Energy Storage Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Residential Solar Energy Storage Industry

1.5.1.1 Residential Solar Energy Storage Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Residential Solar Energy Storage Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Residential Solar Energy Storage Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Residential Solar Energy Storage Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Residential Solar Energy Storage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Residential Solar Energy Storage as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Residential Solar Energy Storage Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Residential Solar Energy Storage Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage by Application

4.1 Residential Solar Energy Storage Segment by Application

4.1.1 Collective House

4.1.2 Detached House

4.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Residential Solar Energy Storage by Application

4.5.2 Europe Residential Solar Energy Storage by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Energy Storage by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Residential Solar Energy Storage by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Energy Storage by Application 5 North America Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Residential Solar Energy Storage Business

10.1 East Penn Manufacturing

10.1.1 East Penn Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.1.2 East Penn Manufacturing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 East Penn Manufacturing Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 East Penn Manufacturing Residential Solar Energy Storage Products Offered

10.1.5 East Penn Manufacturing Recent Development

10.2 LG Chem

10.2.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.2.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 LG Chem Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 East Penn Manufacturing Residential Solar Energy Storage Products Offered

10.2.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.3 BYD

10.3.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.3.2 BYD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 BYD Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BYD Residential Solar Energy Storage Products Offered

10.3.5 BYD Recent Development

10.4 Panasonic

10.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Panasonic Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Panasonic Residential Solar Energy Storage Products Offered

10.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.5 Tesla

10.5.1 Tesla Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tesla Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Tesla Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Tesla Residential Solar Energy Storage Products Offered

10.5.5 Tesla Recent Development

10.6 Samsung SDI

10.6.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

10.6.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Samsung SDI Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Samsung SDI Residential Solar Energy Storage Products Offered

10.6.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

10.7 Sonnen

10.7.1 Sonnen Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sonnen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Sonnen Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Sonnen Residential Solar Energy Storage Products Offered

10.7.5 Sonnen Recent Development

10.8 Saft

10.8.1 Saft Corporation Information

10.8.2 Saft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Saft Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Saft Residential Solar Energy Storage Products Offered

10.8.5 Saft Recent Development

10.9 A123 Systems

10.9.1 A123 Systems Corporation Information

10.9.2 A123 Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 A123 Systems Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 A123 Systems Residential Solar Energy Storage Products Offered

10.9.5 A123 Systems Recent Development

10.10 Enphase Energy

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Residential Solar Energy Storage Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Enphase Energy Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Enphase Energy Recent Development

10.11 E-On Batteries

10.11.1 E-On Batteries Corporation Information

10.11.2 E-On Batteries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 E-On Batteries Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 E-On Batteries Residential Solar Energy Storage Products Offered

10.11.5 E-On Batteries Recent Development

10.12 HOPPECKE Batterien

10.12.1 HOPPECKE Batterien Corporation Information

10.12.2 HOPPECKE Batterien Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 HOPPECKE Batterien Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 HOPPECKE Batterien Residential Solar Energy Storage Products Offered

10.12.5 HOPPECKE Batterien Recent Development

10.13 Exide Technologies

10.13.1 Exide Technologies Corporation Information

10.13.2 Exide Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Exide Technologies Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Exide Technologies Residential Solar Energy Storage Products Offered

10.13.5 Exide Technologies Recent Development

10.14 Fronius International

10.14.1 Fronius International Corporation Information

10.14.2 Fronius International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Fronius International Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Fronius International Residential Solar Energy Storage Products Offered

10.14.5 Fronius International Recent Development 11 Residential Solar Energy Storage Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Residential Solar Energy Storage Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Residential Solar Energy Storage Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.