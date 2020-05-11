Complete study of the global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel market include ,Borbet,Ronal Wheels,Enkei Wheels,Superior Industries,Alcoa,Iochpe-Maxion,Uniwheel Group,Accuride,YHI International Limited,Topy Group,CITIC Dicastal,Lizhong Group,Wanfeng Auto,Kunshan Liufeng,Zhejiang Jinfei,Yueling Wheels,Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels,Anchi Aluminum Wheel,Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel industry.

Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Segment By Type:

,Casting,Forging,Others

Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Segment By Application:

,OEM,Aftermarket

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Casting

1.4.3 Forging

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 OEM

1.5.3 Aftermarket

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Industry

1.6.1.1 Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production by Regions

4.1 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Borbet

8.1.1 Borbet Corporation Information

8.1.2 Borbet Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Borbet Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Borbet Product Description

8.1.5 Borbet Recent Development

8.2 Ronal Wheels

8.2.1 Ronal Wheels Corporation Information

8.2.2 Ronal Wheels Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Ronal Wheels Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Ronal Wheels Product Description

8.2.5 Ronal Wheels Recent Development

8.3 Enkei Wheels

8.3.1 Enkei Wheels Corporation Information

8.3.2 Enkei Wheels Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Enkei Wheels Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Enkei Wheels Product Description

8.3.5 Enkei Wheels Recent Development

8.4 Superior Industries

8.4.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

8.4.2 Superior Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Superior Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Superior Industries Product Description

8.4.5 Superior Industries Recent Development

8.5 Alcoa

8.5.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

8.5.2 Alcoa Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Alcoa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Alcoa Product Description

8.5.5 Alcoa Recent Development

8.6 Iochpe-Maxion

8.6.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

8.6.2 Iochpe-Maxion Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Iochpe-Maxion Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Iochpe-Maxion Product Description

8.6.5 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Development

8.7 Uniwheel Group

8.7.1 Uniwheel Group Corporation Information

8.7.2 Uniwheel Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Uniwheel Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Uniwheel Group Product Description

8.7.5 Uniwheel Group Recent Development

8.8 Accuride

8.8.1 Accuride Corporation Information

8.8.2 Accuride Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Accuride Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Accuride Product Description

8.8.5 Accuride Recent Development

8.9 YHI International Limited

8.9.1 YHI International Limited Corporation Information

8.9.2 YHI International Limited Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 YHI International Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 YHI International Limited Product Description

8.9.5 YHI International Limited Recent Development

8.10 Topy Group

8.10.1 Topy Group Corporation Information

8.10.2 Topy Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Topy Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Topy Group Product Description

8.10.5 Topy Group Recent Development

8.11 CITIC Dicastal

8.11.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

8.11.2 CITIC Dicastal Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 CITIC Dicastal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 CITIC Dicastal Product Description

8.11.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development

8.12 Lizhong Group

8.12.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

8.12.2 Lizhong Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Lizhong Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Lizhong Group Product Description

8.12.5 Lizhong Group Recent Development

8.13 Wanfeng Auto

8.13.1 Wanfeng Auto Corporation Information

8.13.2 Wanfeng Auto Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Wanfeng Auto Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Wanfeng Auto Product Description

8.13.5 Wanfeng Auto Recent Development

8.14 Kunshan Liufeng

8.14.1 Kunshan Liufeng Corporation Information

8.14.2 Kunshan Liufeng Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Kunshan Liufeng Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Kunshan Liufeng Product Description

8.14.5 Kunshan Liufeng Recent Development

8.15 Zhejiang Jinfei

8.15.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Corporation Information

8.15.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Zhejiang Jinfei Product Description

8.15.5 Zhejiang Jinfei Recent Development

8.16 Yueling Wheels

8.16.1 Yueling Wheels Corporation Information

8.16.2 Yueling Wheels Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Yueling Wheels Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Yueling Wheels Product Description

8.16.5 Yueling Wheels Recent Development

8.17 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

8.17.1 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Corporation Information

8.17.2 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Product Description

8.17.5 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Recent Development

8.18 Anchi Aluminum Wheel

8.18.1 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Corporation Information

8.18.2 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Product Description

8.18.5 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Recent Development

8.19 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

8.19.1 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Corporation Information

8.19.2 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Product Description

8.19.5 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Channels

11.2.2 Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Distributors

11.3 Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Truck Aluminium Alloy Wheel Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

