Complete study of the global Narrow-body Aircraft market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Narrow-body Aircraft industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Narrow-body Aircraft production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Narrow-body Aircraft market include ,Boeing,Airbus,Bombardier,Embraer,COMAC,Irkut Corporation,Tupolev,Yakovlev

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Narrow-body Aircraft industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Narrow-body Aircraft manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Narrow-body Aircraft industry.

Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market Segment By Type:

,Six-abreast Cabin,Five-abreast Cabin,Four-abreast Cabin,Three-abreast Cabin,Two-abreast Cabin Narrow-body Aircraft

Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market Segment By Application:

,Self-Support,Aircraft Lease

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Narrow-body Aircraft industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Narrow-body Aircraft market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Narrow-body Aircraft industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Narrow-body Aircraft market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Narrow-body Aircraft market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Narrow-body Aircraft market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Narrow-body Aircraft Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Narrow-body Aircraft Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Six-abreast Cabin

1.4.3 Five-abreast Cabin

1.4.4 Four-abreast Cabin

1.4.5 Three-abreast Cabin

1.4.6 Two-abreast Cabin

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Self-Support

1.5.3 Aircraft Lease

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Narrow-body Aircraft Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Narrow-body Aircraft Industry

1.6.1.1 Narrow-body Aircraft Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Narrow-body Aircraft Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Narrow-body Aircraft Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Narrow-body Aircraft Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Narrow-body Aircraft Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Narrow-body Aircraft Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Narrow-body Aircraft Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Narrow-body Aircraft Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Narrow-body Aircraft Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Narrow-body Aircraft Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Narrow-body Aircraft Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Narrow-body Aircraft Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Narrow-body Aircraft Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Narrow-body Aircraft Production by Regions

4.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Narrow-body Aircraft Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Narrow-body Aircraft Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Narrow-body Aircraft Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Narrow-body Aircraft Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Narrow-body Aircraft Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Narrow-body Aircraft Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Narrow-body Aircraft Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Narrow-body Aircraft Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Narrow-body Aircraft Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Narrow-body Aircraft Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Narrow-body Aircraft Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Narrow-body Aircraft Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Narrow-body Aircraft Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Narrow-body Aircraft Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Narrow-body Aircraft Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Narrow-body Aircraft Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Narrow-body Aircraft Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Narrow-body Aircraft Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Boeing

8.1.1 Boeing Corporation Information

8.1.2 Boeing Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Boeing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Boeing Product Description

8.1.5 Boeing Recent Development

8.2 Airbus

8.2.1 Airbus Corporation Information

8.2.2 Airbus Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Airbus Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Airbus Product Description

8.2.5 Airbus Recent Development

8.3 Bombardier

8.3.1 Bombardier Corporation Information

8.3.2 Bombardier Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Bombardier Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Bombardier Product Description

8.3.5 Bombardier Recent Development

8.4 Embraer

8.4.1 Embraer Corporation Information

8.4.2 Embraer Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Embraer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Embraer Product Description

8.4.5 Embraer Recent Development

8.5 COMAC

8.5.1 COMAC Corporation Information

8.5.2 COMAC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 COMAC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 COMAC Product Description

8.5.5 COMAC Recent Development

8.6 Irkut Corporation

8.6.1 Irkut Corporation Corporation Information

8.6.2 Irkut Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Irkut Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Irkut Corporation Product Description

8.6.5 Irkut Corporation Recent Development

8.7 Tupolev

8.7.1 Tupolev Corporation Information

8.7.2 Tupolev Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Tupolev Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Tupolev Product Description

8.7.5 Tupolev Recent Development

8.8 Yakovlev

8.8.1 Yakovlev Corporation Information

8.8.2 Yakovlev Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Yakovlev Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Yakovlev Product Description

8.8.5 Yakovlev Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Narrow-body Aircraft Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Narrow-body Aircraft Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Narrow-body Aircraft Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Narrow-body Aircraft Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Narrow-body Aircraft Sales Channels

11.2.2 Narrow-body Aircraft Distributors

11.3 Narrow-body Aircraft Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Narrow-body Aircraft Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

