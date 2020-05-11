Complete study of the global Torque Converter market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Torque Converter industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Torque Converter production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Torque Converter market include ,Schaeffler,ZF,Aisin,EXEDY,BorgWarner,Valeo,YUTAKA,…

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Torque Converter industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Torque Converter manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Torque Converter industry.

Global Torque Converter Market Segment By Type:

,Automatic Transmission,Continuously Variable Transmission,Dual Clutch Transmissions Torque Converter

Global Torque Converter Market Segment By Application:

,Passenger Cars,Commercial Cars

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Torque Converter industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Torque Converter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Torque Converter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Torque Converter market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Torque Converter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Torque Converter market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Torque Converter Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Torque Converter Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Torque Converter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Automatic Transmission

1.4.3 Continuously Variable Transmission

1.4.4 Dual Clutch Transmissions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Torque Converter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Cars

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Torque Converter Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Torque Converter Industry

1.6.1.1 Torque Converter Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Torque Converter Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Torque Converter Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Torque Converter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Torque Converter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Torque Converter Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Torque Converter Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Torque Converter Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Torque Converter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Torque Converter Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Torque Converter Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Torque Converter Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Torque Converter Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Torque Converter Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Torque Converter Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Torque Converter Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Torque Converter Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Torque Converter Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Torque Converter Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Torque Converter Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Torque Converter Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Torque Converter Production by Regions

4.1 Global Torque Converter Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Torque Converter Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Torque Converter Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Torque Converter Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Torque Converter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Torque Converter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Torque Converter Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Torque Converter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Torque Converter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Torque Converter Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Torque Converter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Torque Converter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Torque Converter Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Torque Converter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Torque Converter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Torque Converter Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Torque Converter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Torque Converter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Torque Converter Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Torque Converter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Torque Converter Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Torque Converter Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Torque Converter Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Torque Converter Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Torque Converter Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Torque Converter Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Torque Converter Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Torque Converter Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Torque Converter Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Torque Converter Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Torque Converter Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Torque Converter Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Torque Converter Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Torque Converter Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Torque Converter Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Torque Converter Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Torque Converter Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Torque Converter Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Torque Converter Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Torque Converter Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Torque Converter Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Torque Converter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Torque Converter Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Torque Converter Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Torque Converter Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Torque Converter Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Schaeffler

8.1.1 Schaeffler Corporation Information

8.1.2 Schaeffler Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Schaeffler Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Schaeffler Product Description

8.1.5 Schaeffler Recent Development

8.2 ZF

8.2.1 ZF Corporation Information

8.2.2 ZF Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 ZF Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 ZF Product Description

8.2.5 ZF Recent Development

8.3 Aisin

8.3.1 Aisin Corporation Information

8.3.2 Aisin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Aisin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Aisin Product Description

8.3.5 Aisin Recent Development

8.4 EXEDY

8.4.1 EXEDY Corporation Information

8.4.2 EXEDY Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 EXEDY Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 EXEDY Product Description

8.4.5 EXEDY Recent Development

8.5 BorgWarner

8.5.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

8.5.2 BorgWarner Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 BorgWarner Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 BorgWarner Product Description

8.5.5 BorgWarner Recent Development

8.6 Valeo

8.6.1 Valeo Corporation Information

8.6.2 Valeo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Valeo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Valeo Product Description

8.6.5 Valeo Recent Development

8.7 YUTAKA

8.7.1 YUTAKA Corporation Information

8.7.2 YUTAKA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 YUTAKA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 YUTAKA Product Description

8.7.5 YUTAKA Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Torque Converter Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Torque Converter Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Torque Converter Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Torque Converter Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Torque Converter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Torque Converter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Torque Converter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Torque Converter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Torque Converter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Torque Converter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Torque Converter Sales Channels

11.2.2 Torque Converter Distributors

11.3 Torque Converter Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Torque Converter Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

