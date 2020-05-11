Complete study of the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market include ,Siemens,Rekor,Jenoptik,Vivotek,Neology,Survision,Genetec,Kapsch TrafficCom,ARH,Bosch Security Systems,Q-free (Dacolian),NDI Recognition Systems,Tattile,Perceptics,GeoVision,HTS,Leonardo Company,TagMaster,MAV Systems,Nedap,Petards Group,ParkingEye Limited,Arvoo Imaging Products,Inex Tech,Digital Recognition Systems

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) industry.

Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Segment By Type:

,Mobile,Fixed,Portable Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR)

Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Segment By Application:

,Traffic Management,Law Enforcement,Electronic Toll Collection,Parking Management,Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Mobile

1.4.3 Fixed

1.4.4 Portable

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Traffic Management

1.5.3 Law Enforcement

1.5.4 Electronic Toll Collection

1.5.5 Parking Management

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Industry

1.6.1.1 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Siemens

8.1.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.1.2 Siemens Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Siemens Product Description

8.1.5 Siemens Recent Development

8.2 Rekor

8.2.1 Rekor Corporation Information

8.2.2 Rekor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Rekor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Rekor Product Description

8.2.5 Rekor Recent Development

8.3 Jenoptik

8.3.1 Jenoptik Corporation Information

8.3.2 Jenoptik Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Jenoptik Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Jenoptik Product Description

8.3.5 Jenoptik Recent Development

8.4 Vivotek

8.4.1 Vivotek Corporation Information

8.4.2 Vivotek Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Vivotek Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Vivotek Product Description

8.4.5 Vivotek Recent Development

8.5 Neology

8.5.1 Neology Corporation Information

8.5.2 Neology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Neology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Neology Product Description

8.5.5 Neology Recent Development

8.6 Survision

8.6.1 Survision Corporation Information

8.6.2 Survision Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Survision Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Survision Product Description

8.6.5 Survision Recent Development

8.7 Genetec

8.7.1 Genetec Corporation Information

8.7.2 Genetec Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Genetec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Genetec Product Description

8.7.5 Genetec Recent Development

8.8 Kapsch TrafficCom

8.8.1 Kapsch TrafficCom Corporation Information

8.8.2 Kapsch TrafficCom Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Kapsch TrafficCom Product Description

8.8.5 Kapsch TrafficCom Recent Development

8.9 ARH

8.9.1 ARH Corporation Information

8.9.2 ARH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 ARH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 ARH Product Description

8.9.5 ARH Recent Development

8.10 Bosch Security Systems

8.10.1 Bosch Security Systems Corporation Information

8.10.2 Bosch Security Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Bosch Security Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Bosch Security Systems Product Description

8.10.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development

8.11 Q-free (Dacolian)

8.11.1 Q-free (Dacolian) Corporation Information

8.11.2 Q-free (Dacolian) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Q-free (Dacolian) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Q-free (Dacolian) Product Description

8.11.5 Q-free (Dacolian) Recent Development

8.12 NDI Recognition Systems

8.12.1 NDI Recognition Systems Corporation Information

8.12.2 NDI Recognition Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 NDI Recognition Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 NDI Recognition Systems Product Description

8.12.5 NDI Recognition Systems Recent Development

8.13 Tattile

8.13.1 Tattile Corporation Information

8.13.2 Tattile Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Tattile Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Tattile Product Description

8.13.5 Tattile Recent Development

8.14 Perceptics

8.14.1 Perceptics Corporation Information

8.14.2 Perceptics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Perceptics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Perceptics Product Description

8.14.5 Perceptics Recent Development

8.15 GeoVision

8.15.1 GeoVision Corporation Information

8.15.2 GeoVision Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 GeoVision Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 GeoVision Product Description

8.15.5 GeoVision Recent Development

8.16 HTS

8.16.1 HTS Corporation Information

8.16.2 HTS Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 HTS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 HTS Product Description

8.16.5 HTS Recent Development

8.17 Leonardo Company

8.17.1 Leonardo Company Corporation Information

8.17.2 Leonardo Company Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Leonardo Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Leonardo Company Product Description

8.17.5 Leonardo Company Recent Development

8.18 TagMaster

8.18.1 TagMaster Corporation Information

8.18.2 TagMaster Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 TagMaster Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 TagMaster Product Description

8.18.5 TagMaster Recent Development

8.19 MAV Systems

8.19.1 MAV Systems Corporation Information

8.19.2 MAV Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 MAV Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 MAV Systems Product Description

8.19.5 MAV Systems Recent Development

8.20 Nedap

8.20.1 Nedap Corporation Information

8.20.2 Nedap Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Nedap Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Nedap Product Description

8.20.5 Nedap Recent Development

8.21 Petards Group

8.21.1 Petards Group Corporation Information

8.21.2 Petards Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Petards Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Petards Group Product Description

8.21.5 Petards Group Recent Development

8.22 ParkingEye Limited

8.22.1 ParkingEye Limited Corporation Information

8.22.2 ParkingEye Limited Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 ParkingEye Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 ParkingEye Limited Product Description

8.22.5 ParkingEye Limited Recent Development

8.23 Arvoo Imaging Products

8.23.1 Arvoo Imaging Products Corporation Information

8.23.2 Arvoo Imaging Products Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 Arvoo Imaging Products Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Arvoo Imaging Products Product Description

8.23.5 Arvoo Imaging Products Recent Development

8.24 Inex Tech

8.24.1 Inex Tech Corporation Information

8.24.2 Inex Tech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 Inex Tech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Inex Tech Product Description

8.24.5 Inex Tech Recent Development

8.25 Digital Recognition Systems

8.25.1 Digital Recognition Systems Corporation Information

8.25.2 Digital Recognition Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 Digital Recognition Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Digital Recognition Systems Product Description

8.25.5 Digital Recognition Systems Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Distributors

11.3 Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Vehicle Identity Recognition (VIR) Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

