Increased integration of magnetic sensors in the consumer electronics and automotive industries and rising penetration of internet of things (IoT) technologies in various applications are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global magnetic sensor market.

The magnetic sensor market based on type is classified into Hall effect sensors, magnetoresistive sensors, squid sensors, flux gate sensors, and others. Among these, Hall effect sensors held the largest share in the market in 2019 and are expected to maintain their dominance over the forecast period.

The automotive industry is among the major end-users for the magnetic sensor market and is expected to become the largest demand-generating segment in the forecast period, having major applications, such as ABS systems and engine control management systems.

Some of the key players operating in the global magnetic sensor market are Infineon Technologies AG, TDK Corporation, Melexis NV, Honeywell International Inc., Te Connectivity Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Kohshin Electric, Allegro MicroSystems LLC, Diodes Incorporated, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NVE Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Texas Instruments Incorporated, among others.