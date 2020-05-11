The exploration & production (E&P) companies around the world are shifting their focus toward unconventional oil & gas reserves for producing energy due to the rising utilization of advanced technologies for extracting and processing hydrocarbons, relatively untapped domain of unconventional oil & gas sources, and increasing feasibility for upstream operations.

Get a sample copy of the market report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/well-cementing-services-market/report-sample

Well cementing is needed for preventing any fluid movement from the reservoir to the wellbore and for holding the casing in place. According to a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2018, the global well cementing market generated a revenue of $7,577.6 million and is predicted to reach a value of $10,065.4 million in 2024, witnessing a 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

Countries including China, Argentina, Poland, and Canada are further planning to grow their commercial production of shale gas and tight oil in the coming years. These factors are resulting in the growing demand for cementing during well commissioning and subsequent drilling processes in the projects.

As of 2017, North America held 13.3% of the global reserves and constituted 21.7% of the worldwide production.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=well-cementing-services-market

Among all the regions, namely Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, North America dominated the well cementing market during 2014–2018 and is further predicted to retain its position during the forecast period because of the increasing number of drilled wells and discoveries of oil & gas reserves and heavy investments by global players in the region.

Furthermore, the region has both unconventional and conventional resources for the production of energy in high volume.