Apheresis is the process by which the cellular and soluble components of the blood can be separated by using a machine. This procedure is primarily performed on blood donors wherein, the whole blood is centrifuged to obtain erythrocytes, leukocytes, and platelets, which are used for blood transfusions in different patients. Apheresis can be used in patients with blood cancer or a range of other hematological disorders.

The apheresis market on the basis of process type is categorized into the plasmapheresis, leukapheresis, granulocytapheresis, lymphocytapheresis, lymphoplasmapheresis and thermocytapheresis. Among these, the thermocytapheresis and lymphoplasmapheresis categories are expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This can be mainly because of the high prevalence of blood disorders, across the globe.

Globally, North America held the largest market share in the global apheresis market. The market in the region is driven by rising cases of cancer, heart disease, and renal & liver failure. For instance, according to the study published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018, due to sedentary lifestyle, every year more than 647,000 people die in the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to the growing health concerns, technological advancements, and low labor cost.

The key market players are actively participating in the acquisitions and product launches or approvals to gain significant share in the apheresis market. For instance, in October 2019, Terumo BCT, a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, launched the latest cell therapy technology, the Finia Fill and Finish System, which is developed to help bring reproducibility and control to cell therapy manufacturing.

In addition, in April 2017, Terumo BCT announced that the Spectra Optia apheresis system with therapeutic plasma exchange has received CE marking with an indication to treat Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and myasthenia gravis (MG).

