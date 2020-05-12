Complete study of the global Recommendation Engine, and China market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Recommendation Engine, and China industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Recommendation Engine, and China production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Recommendation Engine, and China market include Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Recommendation Engine Market This report focuses on global and China Recommendation Engine market. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Recommendation Engine market in 2020. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Recommendation Engine industry. Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Recommendation Engine YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Recommendation Engine will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026. Global Recommendation Engine Scope and Market Size Recommendation Engine market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recommendation Engine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026. Segment by Type, the Recommendation Engine market is segmented into Collaborative Filtering, Content-based Filtering, Hybrid Recommendation, etc. Segment by Application, the Recommendation Engine market is segmented into Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Media and entertainment, Transportation, Others, etc. For China market, this report focuses on the Recommendation Engine market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2026. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Recommendation Engine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Recommendation Engine market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Recommendation Engine, and China industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Recommendation Engine, and China manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Recommendation Engine, and China industry.

Global Recommendation Engine, and China Market Segment By Type:

Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Media and entertainment, Transportation, Others

Global Recommendation Engine, and China Market Segment By Application:

Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Media and entertainment, Transportation, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Recommendation Engine, and China industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recommendation Engine, and China market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Recommendation Engine, and China industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recommendation Engine, and China market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recommendation Engine, and China market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recommendation Engine, and China market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Recommendation Engine Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Recommendation Engine Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Collaborative Filtering

1.4.3 Content-based Filtering

1.4.4 Hybrid Recommendation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Recommendation Engine Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 BFSI

1.5.5 Media and entertainment

1.5.6 Transportation

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Recommendation Engine Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Recommendation Engine Industry

1.6.1.1 Recommendation Engine Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Recommendation Engine Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Recommendation Engine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Recommendation Engine Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Recommendation Engine Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Recommendation Engine Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Recommendation Engine Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Recommendation Engine Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.2.4 China Recommendation Engine Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Recommendation Engine Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Recommendation Engine Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Recommendation Engine Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Recommendation Engine Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Recommendation Engine Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Recommendation Engine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Recommendation Engine Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Recommendation Engine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Recommendation Engine Revenue in 2019

3.3 Recommendation Engine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Recommendation Engine Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Recommendation Engine Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Recommendation Engine Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Recommendation Engine Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Recommendation Engine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Recommendation Engine Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Recommendation Engine Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Recommendation Engine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Recommendation Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in North America

6.3 North America Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Recommendation Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in Europe

7.3 Europe Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Recommendation Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in China

8.3 China Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Recommendation Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in Japan

9.3 Japan Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Recommendation Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in Southeast Asia

10.3 Southeast Asia Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Recommendation Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in India

11.3 India Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Recommendation Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

12.2 Recommendation Engine Key Players in Central & South America

12.3 Central & South America Recommendation Engine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Recommendation Engine Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2015-2020)

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Google

13.2.1 Google Company Details

13.2.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Google Introduction

13.2.4 Google Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Google Recent Development

13.3 AWS

13.3.1 AWS Company Details

13.3.2 AWS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 AWS Introduction

13.3.4 AWS Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 AWS Recent Development

13.4 Microsoft

13.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Microsoft Introduction

13.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.5 Salesforce

13.5.1 Salesforce Company Details

13.5.2 Salesforce Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Salesforce Introduction

13.5.4 Salesforce Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Salesforce Recent Development

13.6 Sentient Technologies

13.6.1 Sentient Technologies Company Details

13.6.2 Sentient Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Sentient Technologies Introduction

13.6.4 Sentient Technologies Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Sentient Technologies Recent Development

13.7 HPE

13.7.1 HPE Company Details

13.7.2 HPE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 HPE Introduction

13.7.4 HPE Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 HPE Recent Development

13.8 Oracle

13.8.1 Oracle Company Details

13.8.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Oracle Introduction

13.8.4 Oracle Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.9 Intel

13.9.1 Intel Company Details

13.9.2 Intel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Intel Introduction

13.9.4 Intel Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Intel Recent Development

13.10 SAP

13.10.1 SAP Company Details

13.10.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 SAP Introduction

13.10.4 SAP Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 SAP Recent Development

13.11 Fuzzy.AI

13.11.1 Fuzzy.AI Company Details

13.11.2 Fuzzy.AI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.11.3 Fuzzy.AI Introduction

13.11.4 Fuzzy.AI Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2015-2020)

13.11.5 Fuzzy.AI Recent Development

13.12 Infinite Analytics

13.12.1 Infinite Analytics Company Details

13.12.2 Infinite Analytics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.12.3 Infinite Analytics Introduction

13.12.4 Infinite Analytics Revenue in Recommendation Engine Business (2015-2020)

13.12.5 Infinite Analytics Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

